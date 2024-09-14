 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Chip Ganassi holds court
NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 at The Glen
Connor Zilisch wins NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in double overtime thriller
Syndication: The Tennessean
IndyCar Nashville starting lineup: Palou 24th, Power fourth as Kyle Kirkwood takes pole

nbc_smx_hlawrenceintvnbc_240914.jpg
Hunter checks ‘small box’ with persistence in SMX
nbc_golf_solheim_cigandapedersenint_240914.jpg
Ciganda predicts a big comeback at Solheim Cup
nbc_pl_bouchehl_240914.jpg
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Chelsea Matchweek 4

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Inside Milroe's dominant win over Wisconsin

September 14, 2024 05:50 PM
The Big Ten College Countdown crew discusses Jalen Milroe's "surgical" performance vs. Wisconsin, where he threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more to lead Alabama to victory.