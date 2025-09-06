How Jett Lawrence handles pressure of winning

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Israel Premier Tech removes team name from uniforms at Spanish Vuelta after protests
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Third seeded Malcolm Stewart withdraws from SuperMotocross opener after zMax Dragway practice crash
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
US wins big to stay in contention for Women’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 14 Finish
Gusts were ‘hard to judge’ for McIlroy in Round 3
Vingegaard’s second ‘a nice bonus’ from Stage 14
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Israel Premier Tech removes team name from uniforms at Spanish Vuelta after protests
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Third seeded Malcolm Stewart withdraws from SuperMotocross opener after zMax Dragway practice crash
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
US wins big to stay in contention for Women’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 14 Finish
Gusts were ‘hard to judge’ for McIlroy in Round 3
Vingegaard’s second ‘a nice bonus’ from Stage 14
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
How Jett Lawrence handles pressure of winning
September 6, 2025 11:36 AM
Jett Lawrence hung out with James Stewart to discuss his path this season getting to the playoffs, including injury, dark times and another Pro Motocross championship.
Latest Clips
07:24
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 14 Finish
02:26
Gusts were ‘hard to judge’ for McIlroy in Round 3
57
Vingegaard’s second ‘a nice bonus’ from Stage 14
01:12
NASCAR playoffs roll through Gateway to the West
02:57
Highlights: Liberty tough it out vs. Storm
03:05
Cup Series playoff pressure mounts at WWT Raceway
01:39
Athletics pitcher Morales ‘is really impressing’
04:51
Hagestad: Cypress Point Club is a ‘special place’
08:33
Poulter: First hole-in-one was ‘really special’
01:19
How Cooper’s sudden retirement benefits Thornton
01:10
Can fantasy managers expect Williams to stay hot?
01:29
Eagles star WR Brown starts year with fantasy dud
01:37
Dvorchak ‘a little bit terrified’ about McCaffrey
01:35
Mets promote prospect Sproat, demote veteran Senga
01:26
Anthony’s injury is ‘brutal blow’ for Red Sox
02:07
Seahawks ML at +110 among best bets for NFL Week 1
02:28
Not sure how Bills defense slows Ravens in Week 1
02:24
Expect Vikings vs. Bears to go over in Week 1
01:52
All-in on Sabalenka in U.S. Open Women’s Final
13:06
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 2
01:02
Leonard’s legendary putt that swung 1999 Ryder Cup
01:03
Europe humbles U.S. at Oakland Hills in 2004
37:47
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 13
02:35
Rory ‘close enough’ to chase Irish Open leaders
04:09
Bigsby may help with Flexual Frustration
03:53
NFL Brazil best bets, pick up lines for Week 1
05:01
Pollard’s guaranteed touches will help Week 1
05:12
Foxworth: Dak looked sharper than Hurts last night
10:52
Not time to panic about McCaffrey’s calf...yet
10:39
Paolantonio: Carter shouldn’t be suspended
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue