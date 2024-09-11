 Skip navigation
GOLF: JUN 07 LIV Golf League Houston
Jon Rahm intends to play upcoming DP World Tour events to remain eligible for Ryder Cup
2023 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
Who could be relegated from LIV Golf after this week’s individual finale
Betts_USA.jpg
Cubs vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 11

nbc_dps_golicintv_240911.jpg
Golic: Northern Illinois outplayed Notre Dame
nbc_golf_podpgapifmeeting_240911.jpg
Latest PGA Tour, PIF talks could be ‘promising’
nbc_roto_bim1pgames_240911.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: LVR-BAL, CLE-JAX, NYJ-TEN

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Fallon details how Cardigan Classic came together

September 11, 2024 10:51 AM
Jimmy Fallon joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss how him and DJ Khaled put together the Cardigan Classic golf event, which airs Friday night on NBC.