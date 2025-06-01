 Skip navigation
Top News

Tennis: French Open
French Open: Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul put 2 US men in quarterfinals for 1st time since 1996
MLB: Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks
Diamondbacks ace Corbin Burnes leaves game against Nationals with elbow discomfort
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs
Reds star Elly De La Cruz homers after learning of the death of his sister

Top Clips

nbc_lftheuswopen_schefflerintv_250601.jpg
Scottie on closing skill: Sundays are the most fun
nbc_lftheuswopen_kordasoundreax_250601.jpg
Korda extra motivated after narrow USWO defeat
set_site.jpg
Stark shares mid-week swing epiphany, more on set

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Tennis: French Open
French Open: Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul put 2 US men in quarterfinals for 1st time since 1996
MLB: Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks
Diamondbacks ace Corbin Burnes leaves game against Nationals with elbow discomfort
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs
Reds star Elly De La Cruz homers after learning of the death of his sister

Top Clips

nbc_lftheuswopen_schefflerintv_250601.jpg
Scottie on closing skill: Sundays are the most fun
nbc_lftheuswopen_kordasoundreax_250601.jpg
Korda extra motivated after narrow USWO defeat
set_site.jpg
Stark shares mid-week swing epiphany, more on set

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Kerr powers to narrow win in men's 1500m race

June 1, 2025 06:19 PM
Josh Kerr showed his grit as he snuck up in the last few seconds to win the men's 1500m race at Grand Slam Philly.

Latest Clips

nbc_lftheuswopen_schefflerintv_250601.jpg
02:18
Scottie on closing skill: Sundays are the most fun
nbc_lftheuswopen_kordasoundreax_250601.jpg
03:38
Korda extra motivated after narrow USWO defeat
set_site.jpg
10:51
Stark shares mid-week swing epiphany, more on set
trophy_site.jpg
07:38
‘Surreal': Stark receives Harton S. Semple Trophy
nbc_golf_kordaintv_250601.jpg
01:00
Korda: USWO defeat hurts, but ‘no complaints’
nbc_golf_memorialrd4_250601.jpg
10:59
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Final Round
Kenny_raw.jpg
02:31
Bednarek notches 100m PB for Philly slam sweep
mjw_raw.jpg
03:21
Jefferson-Wooden sets 100m WL in slam sweep
oly_atm200_250601.jpg
02:37
Ogando holds on for 200m win at Grand Slam Track
oly_atw200_250601.jpg
03:05
Paulino takes command to sweep long sprints in PHI
oly_atm3000_usawin_250601.jpg
05:56
Young scores 3000m win in Grand Slam Track debut
oly_atw100_jamaicawin_250601.jpg
02:42
Nugent outlasts McLaughlin-Levrone for slam title
cunningham_gst.jpg
03:09
Britt hangs on for slam as Cunningham wins 100m
bassitt_raw.jpg
03:46
Bassitt grits out long hurdles Philly slam title
spieth_site.jpg
01:55
Spieth JUST misses gallery ... and saves par
hiltznewthumb.jpg
01:53
Olympian Nikki Hiltz on how they celebrate Pride
nbc_nas_xfinitynashv_250531.jpg
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Nashville on The CW
deegan_hangtown.jpg
06:50
Kobusch, Shimoda test Deegan at Hangtown
scottie_site.jpg
01:25
Scheffler makes his move on Moving Day at Memorial
jett_hangtown.jpg
10:02
Lawrence-Tomac rivalry alive and well at Hangtown
nbc_mx_whatdriverssaid_250531.jpg
07:34
What riders said after Hangtown Motocross Classic
nbc_mx_elitomacintv_250531.jpg
36
Tomac recaps up-and-down Hangtown MX Classic
hangtown.jpg
21:06
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 2, Hangtown
nbc_mx_justincooperintv_250531.jpg
01:03
Cooper ‘toughed it out’ for podium at Hangtown
nbc_mx_plessingerintv_250531.jpg
02:13
Plessinger: Hangtown ride took ‘a lot of heart’
nbc_uswnt_usavschina_250531.jpg
08:50
Highlights: USWNT vs. China (En Español)
nbc_golf_sales_valuedprefrd3_250531.jpg
01:31
Round 3 valuable to Lopez Ramirez’s USWO pursuit
nbc_mx_jettlawrenceintv_250531.jpg
36
Jett ‘did what I wanted to do’ to win Hangtown
nbc_golf_scottiesound_250531.jpg
01:09
Scottie keeping things simple as Memorial leader
nbc_golf_memorialrd3_250531.jpg
14:23
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 3