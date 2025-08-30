 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Aguilar passes for three touchdowns as No. 24 Tennessee beats Syracuse 45-26 in season opener
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Fernando Mendoza leads No. 20 Indiana past Old Dominion 27-14 in debut as Hoosiers QB
Tennis: US Open
Get ready for Coco Gauff vs. Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open. It's been six years since their first matchup

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_texasprobs_250830.jpg
Unpacking Arch’s struggles vs. Ohio State
nbc_horse_nashvillederby_250830.jpg
Photo finish decides Nashville Derby thriller
nbc_horse_kdturfsprint_250830.jpg
Bear River races to Kentucky Turf Sprint win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Aguilar passes for three touchdowns as No. 24 Tennessee beats Syracuse 45-26 in season opener
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Fernando Mendoza leads No. 20 Indiana past Old Dominion 27-14 in debut as Hoosiers QB
Tennis: US Open
Get ready for Coco Gauff vs. Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open. It's been six years since their first matchup

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_texasprobs_250830.jpg
Unpacking Arch’s struggles vs. Ohio State
nbc_horse_nashvillederby_250830.jpg
Photo finish decides Nashville Derby thriller
nbc_horse_kdturfsprint_250830.jpg
Bear River races to Kentucky Turf Sprint win

Watch Now

Erving talks horse racing roots, NBA on NBC return

August 30, 2025 05:43 PM
NBA Hall of Famer, Julius Erving, chats about his rooted interest in horse racing and the NBA's return to NBC, having been a part of the broadcast team over 20 years ago.

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_texasprobs_250830.jpg
01:37
Unpacking Arch’s struggles vs. Ohio State
nbc_horse_nashvillederby_250830.jpg
07:18
Photo finish decides Nashville Derby thriller
nbc_horse_kdturfsprint_250830.jpg
05:00
Bear River races to Kentucky Turf Sprint win
nbc_pl_update_250830.jpg
22:36
PL Update: Man United survive Burnley collapse
GettyImages-2232147786_copy.jpg
03:59
Key players to watch in Liverpool v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_ruben_amorim_intrv_250830v2.jpg
09:03
Amorim’s takeaways from Man Utd’s win v. Burnley
nbc_pl_wilson_ilsidor_intv_250830.jpg
02:22
Isidor opens up on his ‘unbelievable’ week
nbc_pl_leenew_postgamereacs_250830.jpg
02:45
Newcastle ‘lacked fight, energy’ against Leeds
nbc_pl_leenewhl_250830.jpg
08:34
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Newcastle Matchweek 3
nbc_nas_truckdar_250830.jpg
10:20
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, Darlington
nbc_fnia_barkleyreflections_250830.jpg
04:19
Family makes Barkley’s feats more special
nbc_cyc_stage8hl_250830.jpg
29:07
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 8
nbc_pl_wov_eve_hl_250830_copy.jpg
11:05
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Everton Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_muburhl_250830.jpg
15:49
Extended HLs: Man United v. Burnley Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_postgamereacs_250830.jpg
02:01
Amorim gets much-needed win as Man United survive
nbc_pl_sunbrehl_250830.jpg
13:29
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Brentford Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_eve_goal2_250830v2.jpg
01:33
Ndiaye nets Everton’s go-ahead goal v. Wolves
nbc_pl_totvbouhl_250830.jpg
12:15
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Bournemouth Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_goalmu3bur2_250830.jpg
07:04
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man Utd dramatic 3-2 lead
nbc_cyc_jasperintv_250830.jpg
01:10
Philipsen: ‘I had to find my way’ for Stage 8 win
nbc_pl_eve_goal_3_250830.jpg
01:22
Dewsbury-Hall drills Everton 3-1 ahead of Wolves
vuelta_stage_8_finish.jpg
06:09
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 8 Finish
nbc_pl_sunbre_isidorgoal_250830.jpg
01:35
Isidor nets 96th-minute winner for Sunderland
nbc_pl_wov_goal2_250830.jpg
01:42
Gomes blasts Wolves within one goal of Everton
nbc_pl_sunbre_feegoal_250830.jpg
02:46
Le Fee’s penalty brings Sunderland level v. Bees
nbc_pl_sunbre_thiagogoal_250830.jpg
01:22
Thiago’s header gives Brentford lead v. Sunderland
nbc_pl_goalbur2mu2_250830.jpg
01:27
Anthony makes it 2-2 for Burnley v. Man United
nbc_pl_goalmu2bur1_250830.jpg
01:29
Mbeumo immediately responds to give Man Utd lead
nbc_pl_goalbur1mu1_250830.jpg
01:19
Foster equalizes for Burnley against Man United
nbc_pl_munbur_silvaintv_250830.jpg
45
Silva sounds off on VAR decisions against Fulham