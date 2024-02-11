Roczen: 450 win an 'unbelievable moment'

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Basketball Pickups: New faces shine in new places
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Ken Roczen wins Glendale 450s for first of 2024, RJ Hampshire is first repeat 250 class winner
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Zach Edey’s double-double, Braden Smith’s 19 points lead No. 2 Purdue past Indiana 79-59
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Roczen, Hampshire win SX Round 6
Hampshire discusses ‘tough’ 250SX win in Glendale
Spieth looked ‘poised’ in move at WM Phoenix Open
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Basketball Pickups: New faces shine in new places
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Ken Roczen wins Glendale 450s for first of 2024, RJ Hampshire is first repeat 250 class winner
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Zach Edey’s double-double, Braden Smith’s 19 points lead No. 2 Purdue past Indiana 79-59
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Roczen, Hampshire win SX Round 6
Hampshire discusses ‘tough’ 250SX win in Glendale
Spieth looked ‘poised’ in move at WM Phoenix Open
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Roczen: 450 win an 'unbelievable moment'
February 10, 2024 11:48 PM
Ken Roczen recaps his 450 Supercross win in Glendale and explains how good it feels to be on the winning side of things once again.
Close Ad