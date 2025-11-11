Peterson focused on winning championships at KU

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jets vs. Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Punter Zachary Hays Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Defensive Back Duvay Williams Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Top Clips
McIlroy feels responsibility to help DP World Tour
Will McIlroy or Fleetwood have a better 2026?
Hurts has been ‘frustrating’ in 2025
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jets vs. Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Punter Zachary Hays Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Defensive Back Duvay Williams Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Top Clips
McIlroy feels responsibility to help DP World Tour
Will McIlroy or Fleetwood have a better 2026?
Hurts has been ‘frustrating’ in 2025
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Peterson focused on winning championships at KU
November 11, 2025 02:25 PM
Freshman guard Darryn Peterson discusses his mindset at Kansas, his relationship with legendary head coach Bill Self and what his game brings to the Jayhawks.
Related Videos
09:07
Young: Dybantsa has size, athleticism, maturity
07:17
Dybantsa: Committing to BYU was a ‘no-brainer’
11:13
Kansas’ Self: Big 12 is the ‘best it’s ever been’
02:53
HLs: Alabama proves its mettle against St. John’s
02:31
Highlights: VT’s Avdalas shows out vs. Providence
05:00
Highlights: Virginia Tech beats Providence in OT
02:26
Highlights: George Washington holds off USF
07:05
Highlights: Illinois waxes FGCU, moves to 2-0
03:26
Highlights: No. 4 UConn dismantles UMass Lowell
03:44
Highlights: No. 1 Purdue holds off Oakland
57
Highlights: Northwestern blasts Boston U
03:23
Purdue, UConn push to be ‘last team standing’
03:39
Illinois, Northwestern merit more hype in Big Ten
04:36
Looking ahead to stacked 2026 NBA Draft class
04:08
Indiana looks different under DeVries
05:19
Highlights: Creighton blows out South Dakota
04:04
McDermott reflects after win No. 500
02:32
Can Purdue, UConn meet elite expectations?
03:59
How many elite teams are in the Big East?
02:09
Inside McDermott’s winning legacy at Creighton
05:36
Stirtz on coming to Iowa with Drake’s McCollum
01:33
Maryland ‘all in’ with new basketball facilities
07:43
Holtmann knows there will ‘be challenges ahead’
10:32
Pitino: ‘My career has taken so many weird turns’
07:51
Friars’ English eager for clash with Hokies
08:22
Holloway: Seton Hall ready to ‘shock some people’
06:52
Butler’s Matta stressing cohesiveness for 2025-26
08:20
Smart: Marquette can build ceiling w/o transfers
06:43
Cooley ‘loves’ Georgetown’s identity in new era
08:21
Willard excited to coach ‘best basketball program’
Latest Clips
10:51
McIlroy feels responsibility to help DP World Tour
02:15
Will McIlroy or Fleetwood have a better 2026?
01:25
Hurts has been ‘frustrating’ in 2025
01:31
Report: Wilson expected to miss 3-4 weeks
01:18
Burrow can be a fantasy factor down the stretch
05:13
Wise recalls halfpipe from Sochi, PyeongChang
05:08
How Sadowski-Synnott made history at Beijing 2022
01:17
Reaves belongs in fantasy lineups ‘every day’
01:30
Cunningham joins historic company vs. Wizards
19:34
Man City prevail in titanic battle with Liverpool
17:53
Daniel breaks down quarterback play across the NFL
03:37
Berry prefers Smith over AJB for rest of season
01:21
Week 11 early lines to target: Chiefs, Dolphins
07:37
Fantasy TEs to prioritize on Week 11 waiver wire
07:53
Demercado leads waiver wire RBs with options slim
02:56
Stash Burrow immediately in fantasy if available
09:35
Week 11 must-add WRs: Pierce, Washington, Johnson
09:53
What’s next for Mavericks after firing Harrison?
02:49
Mannix: ‘No surprise’ Mavericks fired Harrison
09:03
Sunderland ‘believe’ they can beat any team
11:01
Brissett emerges as priority waiver wire QB target
04:55
Magic must improve despite game-winner vs. Blazers
04:22
Clippers’ struggles are ‘hard to figure out’
05:48
Curry, Towns headline top player props
10:04
Wemby’s heroics headline wild night of NBA action
03:18
Are Chelsea fans too critical of Maresca?
25:45
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 11
09:43
Is Amorim tinkering with Man United too much?
09:36
Arsenal, Sunderland were both ‘brilliant’ in draw
23:06
Doku, Man City were ‘a nightmare’ for Liverpool
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue