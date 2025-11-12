 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres
Dylan Cease Free Agent Profile: Contract prediction, best fits, stats
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers
Fantasy Basketball Week 4 Injury Report: Joel Embiid sidelined again; updates on LeBron James, Paul George
Felix Auger-Aliassime
Felix Auger-Aliassime keeps last-four hopes alive by rallying to beat Ben Shelton at ATP Finals

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_travishunter_251112.jpg
Fantasy impacts for Jaguars with Hunter out
nbc_enjoybball_tdup_gianniatake_251112.jpg
Giannis ‘doing more with less’ supporting talent
nbc_nba_cademvp_251112.jpg
Salop: Cunningham for MVP not a hot take anymore

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres
Dylan Cease Free Agent Profile: Contract prediction, best fits, stats
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers
Fantasy Basketball Week 4 Injury Report: Joel Embiid sidelined again; updates on LeBron James, Paul George
Felix Auger-Aliassime
Felix Auger-Aliassime keeps last-four hopes alive by rallying to beat Ben Shelton at ATP Finals

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_travishunter_251112.jpg
Fantasy impacts for Jaguars with Hunter out
nbc_enjoybball_tdup_gianniatake_251112.jpg
Giannis ‘doing more with less’ supporting talent
nbc_nba_cademvp_251112.jpg
Salop: Cunningham for MVP not a hot take anymore

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hodge preaches 'stability' at West Virginia

November 12, 2025 11:20 AM
West Virginia men's basketball head coach Ross Hodge discusses his desire to turn the program around, why it matters to him for the program to reflect its fanbase and city, and more.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_colboyleintv_251112.jpg
09:06
Boyle believes Colorado can reach NCAA Tournament
nbc_cbb_ucfdawkinsintv_251112.jpg
08:53
Dawkins: Big 12 ‘can be very, very challenging’
nbc_cbb_utahjensenintv_251112.jpg
07:57
Jensen unpacks adjustment from NBA, return to Utah
nbc_cbb_okstlutzintv_251111.jpg
08:24
OSU’s Lutz has ‘always been aggressive by nature’
nbc_cbb_cincymillerintv_251111.jpg
09:54
Miller sees Big 12 as top conference ‘bar none’
nbc_cbb_ksutangintv_251111.jpg
08:52
How Tang connects with KSU players off the court
nbc_cbb_tcudixonintv_251111.jpg
09:54
Dixon: ‘There’s more to do’ at TCU
nbc_nba_azuclatdup_251111.jpg
03:41
Arizona vs. UCLA features top-tier talent
nbc_cbb_asuhurleyintv_251111.jpg
04:27
Hurley has learned that Big 12 is ‘unforgiving’
nbc_cbb_houstonsampsonintv_251111.jpg
14:09
Sampson: ‘Coaching is giving, it’s not taking’
nbc_cbb_isuotzelbergerintv_251111.jpg
06:19
Continuity on Otzelberger’s side at Iowa State
nbc_cbb_ttumccaslandintv_251111.jpg
08:16
McCasland, TTU want more after Elite Eight run
nbc_cbb_bayloryessoufouintv_251111.jpg
06:22
Yessoufou reveals which NBA stars he’s inspired by
nbc_cbb_baylordrewintv_251111.jpg
07:32
Drew: Baylor’s roster filled with ‘energy givers’
nbc_cbb_arizonapeatintv_251111.jpg
07:35
Arizona’s Peat: Tucson ‘best college town’ in U.S.
nbc_cbb_arizonalloydintv_251111.jpg
10:56
Arizona head coach Lloyd: ‘We belong’ in Big 12
nbc_cbb_byuyoungintv_251111.jpg
09:07
Young: Dybantsa has size, athleticism, maturity
nbc_cbb_byudybantsaintv_251111.jpg
07:17
Dybantsa: Committing to BYU was a ‘no-brainer’
nbc_cbb_kanpetersonintv_251111.jpg
06:13
Peterson focused on winning championships at KU
nbc_cbb_kanselfintv_251111.jpg
11:13
Kansas’ Self: Big 12 is the ‘best it’s ever been’
labaron_philon.jpg
02:53
HLs: Alabama proves its mettle against St. John’s
nbc_mcbb_avdalas_251108.jpg
02:31
Highlights: VT’s Avdalas shows out vs. Providence
nbc_mcbb_vtvprov_251108.jpg
05:00
Highlights: Virginia Tech beats Providence in OT
nbc_mcbb_washvusf_251108.jpg
02:26
Highlights: George Washington holds off USF
nbc_cbb_illireaxunderwoodintvv3_251107.jpg
07:05
Highlights: Illinois waxes FGCU, moves to 2-0
nbc_cbb_umassuconnhlspostgame_251107.jpg
03:26
Highlights: No. 4 UConn dismantles UMass Lowell
nbc_cbb_puroakhlspostgame_251107.jpg
03:44
Highlights: No. 1 Purdue holds off Oakland
northwestern_hls_mpx.jpg
57
Highlights: Northwestern blasts Boston U
nbc_cbb_purdueuconnoutlook_251107.jpg
03:23
Purdue, UConn push to be ‘last team standing’
nbc_cbb_b10contenders_251107.jpg
03:39
Illinois, Northwestern merit more hype in Big Ten

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_travishunter_251112.jpg
04:51
Fantasy impacts for Jaguars with Hunter out
nbc_enjoybball_tdup_gianniatake_251112.jpg
10:20
Giannis ‘doing more with less’ supporting talent
nbc_nba_cademvp_251112.jpg
09:34
Salop: Cunningham for MVP not a hot take anymore
ARchManningTexGa.jpg
04:58
Texas vs. Georgia has ‘so many different layers’
nbc_rtf_BamaOklahoma.jpg
04:23
QB matchup could make difference in OU vs. Bama
nbc_rtf_ndvptpreview_251112.jpg
05:29
How much does Notre Dame game mean to Pittsburgh?
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251112.jpg
05:55
Can Duke take advantage of chaotic ACC?
nbc_rtf_reactiontocfprankings_251112.jpg
05:47
Analyzing latest College Football Playoff rankings
nbc_nba_draftkings_251112.jpg
04:55
Back over on Doncic points, Jokic rebounds
nbc_rtf_connorstopqbs_251112.jpg
10:28
Analyzing the top quarterbacks of 2026 draft class
nbc_enjoybball_tdup_piereneedsmore_251112.jpg
09:58
Jackson Jr., Bane among early-season letdowns
nbc_rtf_connorstopoverallprospects_251112.jpg
10:41
Who are the top overall prospects in 2025 draft?
nbc_enjoybball_tdup_piereenjoys_251112.jpg
09:28
Avdija, Duren among early-season standouts
nbc_roto_oklvala_251112.jpg
02:10
Can Alabama cover at -6 against Oklahoma?
GettyImages-2237944787_copy.jpg
02:12
Anticipate Jacobs to go ‘way under’ vs. Texas A&M
nbc_golf_ccintvv2_251112.jpg
02:59
Clark on love for golf, playing alongside Korda
nbc_golf_lexishophieshots_251112.jpg
01:40
Hull, Cunningham take the tee at The ANNIKA Pro-Am
nbc_bte_lakersthunder_251112.jpg
02:10
LAL is a ‘cover machine,’ but OKC has been a force
nbc_golf_katescottintv_251112.jpg
12:29
How Clark has become a ‘cultural phenomenon’
nbc_bte_magicknicks_251112.jpg
01:58
Eye surging Knicks to cover vs. Magic
nbc_bte_seahawksrams_251112.jpg
01:49
Can Seahawks make Stafford look ‘human again?’
nbc_golf_nellyproamintv_251112.jpg
03:05
Korda on Clark: ‘Nice to be alongside greats’
nbc_golf_annikaproamnellyandcaitlin_251112.jpg
02:43
Clark gets advice from Korda at LPGA’s pro-am
nbc_pft_antoniobrown_251112.jpg
04:27
Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
nbc_pft_giantswishlist_251112.jpg
02:36
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach
nbc_pft_travis_hunter_ir_251112.jpg
02:31
Jags must reassess Hunter’s role next year
nbc_pft_billbelichick_251112.jpg
09:45
Belichick addresses Giants’ head coach opening
nbc_pft_steelers_disaster_251112.jpg
02:21
Tomlin has no ‘long-term’ concerns about Rodgers
nbc_pft_giantsheadcoach_251112.jpg
07:04
Evaluating top options for Giants’ next head coach
rams_new_thumbnail.jpg
09:22
PFT Power Rankings: Top seven are ‘heavy hitters’