Chisholm to rejuvenate 'lifeless' Yankees squad

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots
2024 NFL Training Camp Updates: Volume One
SX Rd 03 San Diego Garrett Marchbanks face.JPG
Garrett Marchbanks joins Pro Circuit Kawasaki beginning at Unadilla
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2024 Rd 14 Nashville Ken Roczen styling in front of crowd.JPG
Ken Roczen will return to 450 Pro Motocross in Unadilla, race in the 250 division in Ironman
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_medalswkd_240729.jpg
Cease earns fantasy gold medal with no-hitter
nbc_golf_sales_penske16x9_240729.jpg
Top moments from The 3M Open
nbc_pftpm_prescott_240729.jpg
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots
2024 NFL Training Camp Updates: Volume One
SX Rd 03 San Diego Garrett Marchbanks face.JPG
Garrett Marchbanks joins Pro Circuit Kawasaki beginning at Unadilla
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2024 Rd 14 Nashville Ken Roczen styling in front of crowd.JPG
Ken Roczen will return to 450 Pro Motocross in Unadilla, race in the 250 division in Ironman
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_medalswkd_240729.jpg
Cease earns fantasy gold medal with no-hitter
nbc_golf_sales_penske16x9_240729.jpg
Top moments from The 3M Open
nbc_pftpm_prescott_240729.jpg
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Chisholm to rejuvenate 'lifeless' Yankees squad

July 29, 2024 07:45 PM
Eric Samulski and D.J. Short analyze whether Jazz Chisholm could see a major fantasy boost after being traded from the Miami Marlins to the New York Yankees on Saturday.
Up Next
nbc_roto_medalswkd_240729.jpg
4:01
Cease earns fantasy gold medal with no-hitter
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponpeterose_240726.jpg
13:28
Rose documentary ‘is sad’ with a complex history
Now Playing
sethlugo.jpg
4:54
Lugo arguably the ‘fantasy baseball MVP’ so far
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwclaytonkershaw_240724.jpg
1:34
Kershaw not at his ‘peak’ but can still get wins
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwkodaisenai_240724.jpg
1:53
Concern for Senga’s ‘true talent’ after injury
Now Playing
nbc_roto_2ndhalfmlbbreakouts_240718.jpg
7:49
Breakout candidates for second half of MLB season
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jessecoleintv_240718.jpg
10:24
Savannah Bananas bring new showmanship to baseball
Now Playing
nbc_dps_toreylovullointerview_240717.jpg
14:44
Lovullo: Skenes is a ‘generational guy’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbs_dreamtrade_240717.jpg
3:17
Dream trades ahead of the MLB trade deadline
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mlballstargamerecap_240717.jpg
5:13
MLB All-Star Game was great, uniforms ‘terrible’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbs_alcyyoungfavorite_240717.jpg
3:52
Will Tigers trade Skubal at deadline?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbs_teamtosell_240717.jpg
3:13
Which MLB teams should sell at the trade deadline?
Now Playing