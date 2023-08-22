 Skip navigation
DFS Dish: TOUR Championship
TOUR Championship - Preview Day Two
PGA Tour commissioner ‘confident’ deal will be made with Saudi PIF
Daily guide to 2023 World Track and Field Championships

Analyzing Pettersen’s picks for 2023 Solheim Cup
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 2 (2023-24)
Monahan: ‘I’m a work in progress’

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Schanuel holds little fantasy value for 2023

August 22, 2023 11:06 AM
Connor Rogers discusses Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel's recent call-up to the majors and why he's only a fantasy option in deep fantasy formats.
3:33
Highlights: Mariners hold off Astros to earn sweep
0:17
Alvarez’s RBI single gets Astros on the board
0:28
Suarez destroys two-run home run against Astros
0:17
Canzone’s RBI double boosts Mariners’ early lead
2:45
Pitching Ninja: Brown is Verlander 2.0 for Astros
0:42
Foley could be a top-20 reliever rest of the way
0:48
Hard finding short-term fantasy value with Basabe
0:54
Mervis likely offers value in deeper mixed leagues
0:59
Moore worth adding for stolen base upside
1:00
View Hancock as a spot starter in fantasy leagues
1:00
McNeil the ‘best bet’ to provide boost in average?
11:17
Sabathia has ‘no problem’ with HR celebrations
