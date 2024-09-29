Watch Now
Elliott escapes Lap 1 incident at Kansas
A handful of Cup Series drivers get together at the back of the field at Kansas Speedway, including Chase Elliott, who is able to escape the crash with minimal damage.
A handful of Cup Series drivers get together at the back of the field at Kansas Speedway, including Chase Elliott, who is able to escape the crash with minimal damage.
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Kansas on The CW
Watch the United Rentals 250 on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. EST on The CW. Find your channel now: thecw.com/NASCAR. Stream free next day on The CW App.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Kansas
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Kansas
Watch qualifying highlights for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway.
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas
Relive the best moments from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Kubota Tractor 200 at Kansas Speedway.
Larson, Daniels detail why Bristol suits his style
Following his dominant performance at Bristol Motor Speedway in the Round of 16 playoff cutoff race, Kyle Larson and crew chief Cliff Daniels detail why the short track suits his driving style so well.
Can Larson carry momentum from Bristol at Kansas?
Dustin Long previews the first of three Round of 12 NASCAR Cup Series playoff races beginning with Kansas Speedway, where Kyle Larson will look for more success at the 1.5-mile track after his domination at Bristol.
NASCAR Scan All: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Relive the best radio calls from the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, presented by Toyota.
NASCAR Cup playoffs Round of 12 begins at Kansas
Steve Letarte previews the Round of 12 at Kansas, Talladega, and the Charlotte ROVAL, three tracks that will challenge the remaining 12 drivers in contention for a championship in different ways.
NASCAR Fan Cam: Cup Series playoff race at Bristol
Get an inside look at what it's like to attend the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway through the lenses of multiple fans.
Cup Round of 12 set as Larson commands Bristol
Go through the field and hear what NASCAR Cup Series drivers had to say following the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Bristol
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Hamlin: It’s ‘all offense’ after Bristol
Denny Hamlin keeps his championship hopes alive after advancing into the Cup Series Round of 12 and says it's "all offense" for the No. 11 team after struggling in the first round.
Truex after missing Round of 12: ‘It’s on me’
Martin Truex Jr. feels he "did what we needed" to advance into the Round of 12 but takes responsibility for speeding on pit road that ultimately ended his chances at Bristol.
Gibbs laments costly speeding penalty at Bristol
A speeding penalty cost Ty Gibbs a spot in the next round of the Cup Series playoffs, describing his emotions as "unfortunate" after what looked to be a promising day at Bristol.
‘Great execution’ leads to dominant win for Larson
Kyle Larson leads 462 of 500 laps in a complete performance at Bristol thanks to "great execution" by the No. 5 team all weekend.
Lajoie crashes at Bristol after contact with Berry
Josh Berry gets together with Corey Lajoie in the final stage of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, and the No. 7 sustains heavy damage after the incident.
Logano gets spun out of line at Bristol in Stage 2
Joey Logano gets spun out of line during Stage 2 of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol and makes slight contact with the inside wall, also blowing a tire.
NASCAR drivers answer most searched questions
Playoff drivers such as Joey Logano, Christopher Bell and more answer the most common searches about them on Google.
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Bristol
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Bristol
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Bristol
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol
Relive the best moments from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Hamlin, Keselowski, Truex., Burton below cutline
Dustin Long previews the Round of 16 cutoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway, where four drivers will be eliminated from playoff contention and a dozen drivers will move on to the Round of 12.
Diffey’s final lap calls of last four Cup races
Ahead of the first elimination race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Bristol, relive Leigh Diffey's last-lap calls from Daytona, Darlington, Atlanta, and Watkins Glen.
Buescher plays Cup playoff spoiler at Watkins Glen
Go through the field and hear what drivers had to say following the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at the Glen.
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race, Watkins Glen
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at the Glen.
Truex sounds off on finish to Watkins Glen race
Martin Truex Jr. expresses his frustration with the way his Cup Series competitors raced at the end of the Go Bowling at the Glen, saying it's "crazy" that races come down to "driving through everyone."
SVG ‘gutted’ despite ‘awesome’ race at the Glen
Shane van Gisbergen recaps the last lap racing with Chris Buescher for the win at Watkins Glen, but despite an "awesome" race, he is "gutted" to not come away with the win and settling for second.