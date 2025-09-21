 Skip navigation
Top News

PGA: Ryder Cup Day Three Rounds
By the numbers: 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm
Seattle Storm announce that Noelle Quinn will not return as coach
Arizona Coyotes v Philadelphia Flyers
Hall of Famer Bernie Parent, who led the Philadelphia Flyers to two Stanley Cup titles, dies at 80

javonte_williams.jpg
Hampton, Williams lead Week 3’s anytime TD parlay
nbc_pl_mw5allgoals_250921.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_fanfestday2_250921.jpg
Recapping Day 2 of the PL Kansas City Fan Fest

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
PGA: Ryder Cup Day Three Rounds
By the numbers: 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm
Seattle Storm announce that Noelle Quinn will not return as coach
Arizona Coyotes v Philadelphia Flyers
Hall of Famer Bernie Parent, who led the Philadelphia Flyers to two Stanley Cup titles, dies at 80

javonte_williams.jpg
Hampton, Williams lead Week 3’s anytime TD parlay
nbc_pl_mw5allgoals_250921.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_fanfestday2_250921.jpg
Recapping Day 2 of the PL Kansas City Fan Fest

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
New Hampshire

Watch Now

Hard racing leads to hot tempers for Gibbs, Hamlin

September 21, 2025 03:28 PM
Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs would not give an inch in Stage 2, which leads to one Joe Gibbs Racing teammate around at New Hampshire.

nbc_nas_harrisonnh_250920.jpg
01:05
NASCAR at New Hampshire: Built for champions
nbc_nas_trucksnhracehl_250920.jpg
08:40
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, NHMS
sales_nas_creditone_newhampshire_250919.jpg
02:41
Feel the Cup playoff love in New Hampshire
nbc_nas_nhplayoffspromo_250915.jpg
30
Who will make playoff magic at New Hampshire?
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250913.jpg
22:05
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Bristol playoff race
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250913.jpg
01:15
Best Cup driver audio from Bristol playoff race
nbc_nas_cupbristol_250913.jpg
14:57
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Bristol
nbc_nas_svgintrv_250913.jpg
01:05
SVG recaps first stint in NASCAR Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_dillonintrv_250913.jpg
01:42
Tire wear caught up to Dillon at Bristol
nbc_nas_keselowskiintrv_250913.jpg
51
Keselowski’s Bristol finish emulates Cup season
nbc_nas_bowmanintrv_250913.jpg
01:57
Restarts hurt Bowman’s chances to advance
nbc_nas_cindricintrv_250913.jpg
01:23
Cindric credits team for playoff advancement
nbc_nas_bellintrv_250913.jpg
01:19
Bell: ‘Any given week, it can be us’
nbc_nas_elliottcrash_250913.jpg
02:30
Elliott’s night ends early battling for position
nbc_nas_berryintrv_250913.jpg
01:01
Berry’s run in Cup playoffs ‘so disappointing’
nbc_nas_berryfire_250913.jpg
02:23
Berry’s playoff hopes go up in flames in Stage 1
nbc_nas_xfinitybristol_250912.jpg
09:25
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Bristol on The CW
nbc_nas_bristolpromo_250912.jpg
01:12
Respect will be earned at Bristol Motor Speedway
sales_nas_creditone_bristol_250911.jpg
03:01
Glory awaits at NASCAR’s ‘Last Great Colosseum’
nbc_nas_trucksbristol_250911.jpg
11:56
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, Bristol
nbc_nas_bristolplayoffspromo_250908.jpg
30
Four drivers face playoff elimination at Bristol
hamlin_wwtr.jpg
22:30
NASCAR Cup drivers recap WWT Raceway playoff race
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250907.jpg
01:01
Best Cup driver audio, WWT Raceway playoff race
nbc_nas_hamlin2nd_250907.jpg
03:55
Hamlin proud of team for ‘swinging for the fences’
nbc_nas_cupwwtr_250907.jpg
14:14
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at WWT Raceway
nbc_nas_playoffconvo_250907.jpg
01:11
Risers, fallers in playoffs leaving WWT Raceway
nbc_nas_elliottintrv_250907.jpg
01:11
Elliott showed ‘good offense’ at WWT Raceway
nbc_nas_loganointrv_250907.jpg
03:20
Logano extends top-five streak in St. Louis
nbc_nas_larsonintrv_250907.jpg
01:57
Larson: ‘I messed up’ spinning Blaney
nbc_nas_blaneyintrv_250907.jpg
01:15
Blaney on Larson contact: ‘One I have to remember’

javonte_williams.jpg
02:34
Hampton, Williams lead Week 3’s anytime TD parlay
nbc_pl_mw5allgoals_250921.jpg
12:54
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_fanfestday2_250921.jpg
01:17
Recapping Day 2 of the PL Kansas City Fan Fest
nbc_pl_unaiintv_250921.jpg
01:29
Emery upset with Aston Villa’s lack of identity
nbc_pl_pepintv_250921.jpg
03:28
Guardiola admits Arsenal were better than Man City
nbc_pl_fanfestfaves_250921.jpg
02:40
Best moments from the PL Kansas City Fan Fest
nbc_pl_arsmc_250921.jpg
10:42
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Man City Matchweek 5
nbc_ffhh_dkpickuplines_250921.jpg
03:03
Robinson, Boutte bets go head-to-head in Week 3
nbc_pl_arsmcpostgame_250921.jpg
03:46
Takeaways from Arsenal’s tense draw with Man City
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250921.jpg
01:40
Martinelli chips Donnarumma to bring Arsenal level
nbc_imsa_michelinfeature_250921.jpg
46
IMSA endurance racing leads to pit road pressure
nbc_golf_fedexfr_250921.jpg
04:39
Kim: French Open win is ‘cherry on top’ of season
nbc_pl_sunavlhl_250921.jpg
10:38
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Aston Villa MWK 5
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_250921.jpg
01:24
Haaland slots home Man City’s opener v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_bounew_250921.jpg
07:44
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Newcastle Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_twogamepostgame_250921.jpg
02:19
Sunderland showed spirit v. ‘unconvincing’ Villa
nbc_pl_sungoal1_250921.jpg
01:08
Isidor grabs Sunderland’s equalizer against Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_250921.jpg
01:14
Cash’s screamer gives Villa lead over Sunderland
oly_atm5k_worlds_final_digihit_250921.jpg
03:30
US wins men’s 5K at worlds for 1st time since ’07
nbc_pl_sunmandavaredcard_250921.jpg
01:33
Sunderland’s Mandava sent off against Aston Villa
oly_atm4x100_worlds_teamusaintv_250921.jpg
01:54
US men’s 4x100 team reviews exchanges after silver
oly_atw4x100_worlds_teamusaintv_250921.jpg
02:08
U.S. women’s 4x100 relay team breaks down handoffs
oly_atm1500_worlds_garlanddecathlon_250921.jpg
16:02
Garland gets bronze in men’s decathlon at worlds
oly_atm4x100_worlds_teamusafinal_250921.jpg
09:13
Lyles leads U.S. to 4x100m relay gold at worlds
nbc_pl_garysegment_250921.jpg
03:55
Neville: Liverpool have ‘so much firepower’
nbc_pl_kevinintv_250921.jpg
04:02
Phillips talks Sunderland’s ‘remarkable’ PL return
oly_atw4x100_worlds_final_250921.jpg
06:50
Richardson anchors U.S. to 4x100m gold at worlds
nbc_pl_jonashutierrezintv_250921.jpg
02:49
Gutierrez: Newcastle is ‘bigger than any player’
nbc_pl_fletcherintv_250921.jpg
02:44
Fletcher: Adams is Bournemouth’s ‘unsung hero’
oly_atw4x400_worlds_final_intv_250921.jpg
01:47
U.S. women dominant in 4x400m relay final