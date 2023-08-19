Watch Now
Hamlin captures fourth Cup pole of season
Denny Hamlin believes he executed the bus step and carousel well at Watkins Glen International, leading to his pole position, but still sees more time to shave out on track.
Up Next
Hamlin captures fourth Cup pole of season
Hamlin captures fourth Cup pole of season
Denny Hamlin believes he executed the bus step and carousel well at Watkins Glen International, leading to his pole position, but still sees more time to shave out on track.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Watkins Glen
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Watkins Glen
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session at Watkins Glen International for the Go Bowling at The Glen.
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at The Glen
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at The Glen
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying session for the Shriners Children's 200 at Watkins Glen International.
Gibbs on Xfinity Series pole at Watkins Glen
Gibbs on Xfinity Series pole at Watkins Glen
After claiming Xfinity pole position at Watkins Glen, Ty Gibbs says he has a really fast race car and the team just needs to put things together during the race to reach victory lane.
Which Cup drivers will see playoff bubbles burst?
Which Cup drivers will see playoff bubbles burst?
Nate Ryan previews the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, where playoff hopefuls Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suarez, Chase Elliott, and Ty Gibbs are in precarious positions on the playoff bubble.
Inside McDowell’s Cup Series helmet design
Inside McDowell's Cup Series helmet design
Get to know Michael McDowell's NASCAR Cup Series helmet design and see what makes it so unique.
Kligerman experiencing resurgence in Xfinity
Kligerman experiencing resurgence in Xfinity
Parker Kligerman thought his racing career was over when he lost his seat in 2014, before he received the surprise of returning to a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule for the first time in 10 years.
Harvick and Keselowski can clinch at The Glen
Harvick and Keselowski can clinch at The Glen
Dustin Long previews the penultimate NASCAR Cup Series regular season race on the road course at Watkins Glen International, where three playoff spots remain, and Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski could clinch.
NASCAR 75th anniversary moments: 2012 at The Glen
NASCAR 75th anniversary moments: 2012 at The Glen
Relive one of the wildest finishes in NASCAR history between Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, and the eventual race winner Marcos Ambrose during the 2012 race at Watkins Glen.
Cup stock watch: Truex Jr., Hamlin trending up
Cup stock watch: Truex Jr., Hamlin trending up
Kim Coon, Dustin Long, and Kyle Petty analyze drivers and whether or not their stocks are rising or falling, including Martin Truex, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez, Kyle Busch, and William Byron.
Has Ford finally the turned corner in Cup Series?
Has Ford finally the turned corner in Cup Series?
Ford's won three straight after only two prior. Dustin Long and Kyle Petty caution why it may not be related to the manufacturer given RFK and Front Row's recent success but Penske and Stewart-Haas' continued struggles.
Elliott’s chances for playoffs running out
Elliott's chances for playoffs running out
Kim Coon, Kyle Petty, and Dustin Long discuss Chase Elliott's playoff outlook with only two races remaining in the regular season at Watkins Glen and Daytona, needing a win currently 19th in points below the cutline.
Kligerman recaps eNASCAR iRacing Series: Michigan
Kligerman recaps eNASCAR iRacing Series: Michigan
Parker Kligerman recaps the first race of the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series playoffs from Michigan International Speedway.
Will NASCAR return to IMS oval in 2024?
Will NASCAR return to IMS oval in 2024?
Jeff Burton shares with Nate Ryan why it would be "appropriate" to run the Brickyard race on the oval again rather than the road course and speaks to the potential future flexibility of the NASCAR schedules.
What’s next for SVG in NASCAR after Indianapolis?
What's next for SVG in NASCAR after Indianapolis?
Nate Ryan and Jeff Burton predict what's next for Shane van Gisbergen following his 10th-place result on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course to follow up his victory during the Chicago Street Race.
McDowell’s story one of perseverance
McDowell's story one of perseverance
Jeff Burton cites Martin Truex Jr. as an example to describe Michael McDowell's current trajectory in the Cup Series and credits Front Row Motorsports for recognizing McDowell's talent, then signing and keeping him.
Who could steal a playoff spot at Watkins Glen?
Who could steal a playoff spot at Watkins Glen?
Rick Allen, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte preview what Cup Series drivers can expect at Watkins Glen International, where successful qualifying will be at a premium on another road course.
Chastain content to fly under the radar at Indy
Chastain content to fly under the radar at Indy
Ross Chastain recaps his 17th-place finish on the Indianapolis Road Course and explains why he doesn't mind flying under the radar since he's already firmly entrenched in the playoffs thanks to his Nashville victory.
Suarez, Elliott suffer missed opportunities
Suarez, Elliott suffer missed opportunities
Rick Allen, Steve Letarte, and Jeff Burton discuss the drivers who still sit below the playoff bubble and their missed chances on the Indy road course, including Daniel Suarez, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, and Alex Bowman.
McDowell’s win as straightforward as it gets
McDowell's win as straightforward as it gets
Rick Allen, Steve Letarte, and Jeff Burton review Michael McDowell's "well-earned" second Cup win, discuss his domination starting with qualifying until the checkered flag, and Front Row Motorsports' sudden emergence.
Kostecki wishes he didn’t crash in qualifying
Kostecki wishes he didn't crash in qualifying
Brodie Kostecki says he just needs to execute a little bit better next time after an "OK day" on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and a 22nd-place result.
Kobayashi 33rd in first career Cup start
Kobayashi 33rd in first career Cup start
Kamui Kobayashi says he "learned a lot" and had a "great experience" on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, but he was waiting for cautions that never came.
Rockenfeller hard on himself after penalty
Rockenfeller hard on himself after penalty
Mike Rockenfeller says he "didn't do a great job" following a "big mistake" after speeding on pit road and subsequent drive-through penalty.
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls McDowell’s Indy win
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls McDowell's Indy win
Watch Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s best moments from the booth during the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.
McDowell wins his way into Cup playoffs
McDowell wins his way into Cup playoffs
Marty Snider and Dale Jarrett go through the field following Michael McDowell's NASCAR Cup Series win on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.
McDowell ‘had what it takes’ to score Indy win
McDowell 'had what it takes' to score Indy win
Michael McDowell reveals his late-race thoughts after his "special" win at Indianapolis, sharing why he was "so anxious" about having a race-winning car and what it was like going toe-to-toe with Chase Elliott.
Reddick: ‘We weren’t really ourselves’
Reddick: 'We weren't really ourselves'
A disappointed Tyler Reddick "had the pace" but "ultimately fell behind in the beginning" resulting in a fourth-place finish on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.
Suarez thwarted by hose issue on pit road
Suarez thwarted by hose issue on pit road
Following a third-place finish, Daniel Suarez says he felt like he was one adjustment and step behind Michael McDowell and Chase Elliott.
Elliott second to mistake-free McDowell
Elliott second to mistake-free McDowell
Chase Elliott congratulates Michael McDowell for running a great race and is appreciative of the effort of the No. 9 team after a runner-up result.