nbc_dps_ryanleafinterview_231013.jpg
No. 10 USC vs No. 21 Notre Dame: TV, Time, Preview, Prediction, Odds and Streaming info for tonight
nbc_cfb_ndjeanbaptisteintv_231011.jpg
How to watch No. 10 USC football vs No. 21 Notre Dame: Time, TV and streaming info for Week 7 matchup
acciona Open de Espana presented by Madrid - Day Three
Matthieu Pavon has 54-hole Spanish Open lead as Jon Rahm struggles

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_uscrileyintv_231014.jpg
Riley expecting physical battle against Notre Dame
nbc_nas_xfinitynemechektintv_231014.jpg
Nemechek rallies for runner-up finish at Las Vegas
nbc_cfb_illvsmar_litteltontd_231014.jpg
Littleton II powers forward for 4-yard score

nbc_cfb_uscrileyintv_231014.jpg
Riley expecting physical battle against Notre Dame
nbc_nas_xfinitynemechektintv_231014.jpg
Nemechek rallies for runner-up finish at Las Vegas
nbc_cfb_illvsmar_litteltontd_231014.jpg
Littleton II powers forward for 4-yard score

Watch Now

Herbst wins at Las Vegas for first Xfinity victory

October 14, 2023 06:32 PM
Las Vegas native Riley Herbst "can't fathom" capturing his first Xfinity win at his home track, as he thanks the numerous people who have helped him and speaks to the relief he feels after alleviating the pressure.
nbc_nas_xfinitynemechektintv_231014.jpg
0:57
Nemechek rallies for runner-up finish at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_xfinityherbstintv_231014.jpg
1:38
Herbst wins at Las Vegas for first Xfinity victory
Grala.jpg
2:01
Grala blows engine, brings out red due to oil
nbc_nas_lasvegasqualifyhlv2_231014.jpg
6:14
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_bellpstpolewinintv_231014.jpg
1:07
Bell edges Larson for Cup pole at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_suarezcrash_231014.jpg
3:46
Suarez careens into inside wall during practice
nbc_nas_elliotcrash_231014.jpg
2:39
Elliott tags Las Vegas wall due to downed tire
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_lasvegas_231013.jpg
1:38
Las Vegas sets the stage for Cup Series Round of 8
nbc_nas_modifiedthompson_231013.jpg
10:14
Highlights: Whelen Modified Tour at Thompson
nbc_nas_xfinityvegquals_231013.jpg
7:03
Highlights: Las Vegas Xfinity Series qualifying
nbc_nas_colecusterft_231013.jpg
1:34
Custer’s growth rooted in relationship with Toney
nbc_nas_loganoessay_231013.jpg
1:19
Logano: Winning Round of 8 opener ‘key’ for title
Las_Vegas_Preview.jpg
5:01
Take Byron or the field for Cup Round of 8 opener?
nbc_nas_mm_roundof8drivers_231012.jpg
7:35
Assessing driver momentum entering Cup Round of 8
nbc_nas_mm8driversv2_231009.jpg
6:26
Which Cup drivers will punch their Champ 4 ticket?
nbc_nas_mmbyronv2_231009.jpg
5:11
Cup Series Round of 8 favors Byron, Larson, Hamlin
nbc_nas_mmalmidingerv2_231009.jpg
5:05
Biggest surprises from Cup ROVAL elimination race
nbc_nas_garage56_231009.jpg
2:29
NASCAR’s Garage 56 takes a ride around the ROVAL
nbc_nas_buschint_231008.jpg
1:42
Busch just short of advancing to Cup Round of 8
nbc_nas_wallaceint_231008.jpg
1:28
Wallace embracing team growth despite elimination
nbc_nas_truexjrint_231008.jpg
0:44
Truex ‘thankful’ to be through to Cup Round of 8
nbc_nas_allmendingint_231008.jpg
1:54
Allmendinger: ‘Means the world’ to win the ROVAL
nbc_nas_rovalehl_231008.jpg
18:25
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at ROVAL
nbc_nas_mcdowellcrash_231008.jpg
1:47
Jones gets tagged, collects McDowell at the ROVAL
nbc_nas_hamlincrash_231008.jpg
0:37
Hamlin spins, suffers right side damage at ROVAL
nbc_nas_xifnitydriveforcure250_231007.jpg
13:46
Highlight: Mayer scores dominant Xfinity ROVAL win
nbc_nas_kligermanintv_231007.jpg
2:09
Xfinity playoffs a ‘big achievement’ for Kligerman
nbc_nas_hemricintv_231007.jpg
1:45
Hemric falls short of Xfinity Round of 8
nbc_nas_mayerintv_231007.jpg
1:32
Mayer: Felt ‘unbeatable’ in Xfinity ROVAL win
Allgaier_Burton.jpg
2:07
Burton, Allgaier slam into turn 1 wall on restart
