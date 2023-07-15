 Skip navigation
Oklahoma State v Texas Tech
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 13 Thomas Harper, Oklahoma State graduate transfer safety/nickel back
New Hampshire Cup starting lineup
New Hampshire Cup starting lineup
Christopher Bell wins New Hampshire Cup pole
Christopher Bell wins New Hampshire Cup pole

nbc_golf_stephcurryholeinone_230715.jpg
Curry goes wild after ace at Lake Tahoe
nbc_nas_cupqual_bellintv_230715.jpg
Bell on Cup pole at New Hampshire
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage14hl_230715.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 14

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Curry goes wild after ace at Lake Tahoe
Curry goes wild after ace at Lake Tahoe
Bell on Cup pole at New Hampshire
Bell on Cup pole at New Hampshire
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 14
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 14

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at NHMS

July 15, 2023 02:25 PM
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Crayon 301.
nbc_nas_cupqualhl_230715.jpg
8:32
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at NHMS
nbc_nas_cupqual_bellintv_230715.jpg
0:35
Bell on Cup pole at New Hampshire
nbc_nas_nhxfinityqualshl_230714.jpg
6:10
Highlights: Xfinity qualifying at New Hampshire
nbc_nas_xfinit_qual_chandlerintv_230714.jpg
1:31
C. Smith surprised to win pole at New Hampshire
nbc_nas_xfinity_crash_230714.jpg
1:13
Grala, Sieg crash in practice at New Hampshire
nbc_nas_whelenmodifiedhl_230714.jpg
13:48
Highlights: Silk scores victory at Wall Stadium
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_newhampshire_230715.jpg
1:39
NASCAR returns to New Hampshire Motor Speedway
nbc_nascar_mm_loudonpreview_230713__940441.jpg
5:08
Evaluating Ford’s status, competition at Loudon
nbc_nascar_mm_nascarhof_230713.jpg
6:22
Johnson a top nominee for 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame
nbc_nascar_mm_playoffstandings_230713.jpg
7:28
Favorites for the last five NASCAR playoff spots
nbc_nas_mmraincall_230710.jpg
8:42
Unpacking Atlanta’s ‘action-packed’ Cup race
nbc_nas_mmwinnerlosers_230710.jpg
4:10
Winners, losers after Quaker State 400 at Atlanta
nbc_nas_mmbyronhendrick_230710.jpg
6:38
Byron wins NASCAR Atlanta despite major setbacks
nbc_nas_podatlantaracing_230710.jpg
9:55
Letarte: Atlanta is the ‘No. 1 ticket in NASCAR’
nbc_nas_podbyronwin_230710.jpg
6:09
Byron and Co. overcome adversity for Atlanta win
nbc_nas_podrain_230710.jpg
10:54
How weather impacts a crew chief’s decision-making
nbc_nas_atldalejrcam_230710.jpg
6:43
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls the Quaker State 400
nbc_nas_creditone_230709.jpg
2:48
Byron recovers from early mishap for Atlanta win
nbc_nas_cupatlhl_230709.jpg
15:29
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta
nbc_nas_byroninterview_230709.jpg
2:19
Byron battles back from penalty to win at Atlanta
nbc_nas_byronwins_230709.jpg
1:25
Byron wins rain-shortened Cup race at Atlanta
nbc_nas_harvickchildress_230709.jpg
2:12
Harvick and Childress share special Atlanta moment
nbc_nas_xfinityatl_230708.jpg
15:13
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta
nbc_nas_haleyhemric_230708.jpg
2:24
Haley, Hemric left frustrated after OT restart
nbc_nas_jhninterview_230708.jpg
2:00
Nemechek thanks Hemric for winning push at Atlanta
nbc_nas_overtimeatl_230708.jpg
3:54
Nemechek wins Xfinity Atlanta race in overtime
AlmirolaAric.jpg
5:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at Atlanta
nbc_nas_bigone_230708.jpg
2:47
Herbst sets off chain-reaction wreck at Atlanta
nbc_nas_qual_aricinterview_230708.jpg
0:53
Almirola on Cup pole at Atlanta
Heim.jpg
15:47
Highlights: Heim wins Truck race at Mid-Ohio
