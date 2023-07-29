 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Qualifying
Richmond Cup starting lineup
AUTO: JUL 23 NASCAR Cup Series Highpoint 400
Tyler Reddick wins Cup pole at Richmond Raceway
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400
Sunday Cup race at Richmond: Start time, TV info, and more

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cuppolewinnerintv_230729.jpg
Reddick on Cup pole at Richmond Raceway
nbc_pk_amonraintv_230729.jpg
How being trilingual helps St. Brown in NFL
nbc_golf_pgachamps_senioropenrd3hl_230729.jpg
Highlights: The Senior Open, Round 3

Watch Now

Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Richmond

July 29, 2023 03:02 PM
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session ahead of the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Up Next
nbc_nas_cupqualhl_230729.jpg
7:34
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Richmond
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cuppolewinnerintv_230729.jpg
0:42
Reddick on Cup pole at Richmond Raceway
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_roadamericaquals_230728.jpg
7:21
Highlights: Xfinity qualifying at Road America
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlinwins50essay_230728.jpg
1:26
Hamlin more than feuds; a ‘future Hall of Famer’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_richmond_230729.jpg
1:39
Heated emotions could mean fireworks at Richmond
Now Playing
nbc_nas_75thrich1986_230725.jpg
5:13
NASCAR 75th anniversary 1986: Waltrip v. Earnhardt
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_larsonhamlin_230727.jpg
4:58
Should Larson race Hamlin differently post-Pocono?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_richmondpreview_230727.jpg
4:49
Eyes on Martin Truex Jr., Toyota entering Richmond
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_cutline_230727.jpg
5:33
Cup Series playoff cutline couldn’t be much closer
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmpoints_230724.jpg
7:45
Will Elliott be on outside looking in of playoffs?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmdillon_230724.jpg
6:48
NASCAR Cup Series tempers boil over at Pocono
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmlarsonvhamlin_230724.jpg
10:07
Hamlin’s 50th Cup win not without controversy
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dalecamhl_230724.jpg
7:50
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Cup race at Pocono
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsononhamlin_230723.jpg
3:20
Larson: ‘Deserve to be raced with respect’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_poconocupeh_230723.jpg
21:22
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway
Now Playing
nbc_nas_credone_pocono_230723.jpg
3:23
Will Cup fallout at Pocono carry over to Richmond?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonhamlinincident_230723.jpg
2:12
Hamlin sends Larson up into wall during restart
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddickintv_230723.jpg
1:05
Reddick upset about no caution before white flag
Now Playing
nbc_nas_harvickintv_230723.jpg
0:52
Harvick starting to string together performances
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truexjrintv_230723.jpg
1:00
Truex Jr. needed bigger push from inside row
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonintv_230723.jpg
2:50
Larson after Pocono: ‘Denny’s always right’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlinintv_230723.jpg
1:53
Hamlin blames Larson for Pocono contact
Now Playing
nbc_nas_poconofinish_230723.jpg
3:37
Hamlin wins amid controversial contact with Larson
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dilloncrash_v3_230723.jpg
4:27
Dillon suffers hard lick, whips helmet at Reddick
Now Playing
nbc_nas_loganosuarezcrash_230723.jpg
3:41
Logano, Suarez caught up in restart wreck
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitypocono_230722.jpg
11:59
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Pocono
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitypocono_berryinterview_230722.jpg
1:37
Berry’s dominance dissipates during Hill battle
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitypocono_hillinterview_230722.jpg
2:00
Hill analyzes Xfinity overtime restart at Pocono
Now Playing
nbc_nas_poconoxfinity_overtime_230722.jpg
3:56
Hill wins Xfinity race at Pocono in chaotic finish
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitypocono_crash_230722.jpg
4:36
Nemechek, Custer involved in stack-up at Pocono
Now Playing