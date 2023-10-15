 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
Shriners purse: Prize money payout and FedExCup points
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
Monday qualifier doesn’t win Shriners but earns another start
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
Winner’s bag: Shriners Children’s Open champ T. Kim

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_shrinerwinnerlites_231015.jpg
Highlights: Kim, Shriners Children’s Open, Round 4
nbc_snf_momentofsilence_231015.jpg
SNF begins with moment of silence
nbc_golf_pga_shrinersopenfinalroundlites_231015.jpg
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
Shriners purse: Prize money payout and FedExCup points
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
Monday qualifier doesn’t win Shriners but earns another start
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
Winner’s bag: Shriners Children’s Open champ T. Kim

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_shrinerwinnerlites_231015.jpg
Highlights: Kim, Shriners Children’s Open, Round 4
nbc_snf_momentofsilence_231015.jpg
SNF begins with moment of silence
nbc_golf_pga_shrinersopenfinalroundlites_231015.jpg
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoffs at Las Vegas

October 15, 2023 06:32 PM
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Up Next
nbc_nas_creditone_231015.jpg
1:39
Larson earns chance for second Cup championship
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupvegas_231015.jpg
18:42
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoffs at Las Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truex_231015.jpg
1:18
Truex Jr. battles to top-10 despite strategy
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bell_231015.jpg
0:51
Bell: ‘Didn’t quite capture moment’ at Las Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larson_231015.jpg
1:18
Larson thanks Bell for ‘racing with respect’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_vegasfinish_231015.jpg
1:20
Larson holds Bell at bay for Las Vegas win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityuniforms250ehlv2_231014.jpg
11:18
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitynemechektintv_231014.jpg
0:57
Nemechek rallies for runner-up finish at Las Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityherbstintv_231014.jpg
1:38
Herbst wins at Las Vegas for first Xfinity victory
Now Playing
Grala.jpg
2:01
Grala blows engine, brings out red due to oil
Now Playing
nbc_nas_lasvegasqualifyhlv2_231014.jpg
6:14
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at Las Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bellpstpolewinintv_231014.jpg
1:07
Bell edges Larson for Cup pole at Las Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_suarezcrash_231014.jpg
3:46
Suarez careens into inside wall during practice
Now Playing
nbc_nas_elliotcrash_231014.jpg
2:39
Elliott tags Las Vegas wall due to downed tire
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_lasvegas_231013.jpg
1:38
Las Vegas sets the stage for Cup Series Round of 8
Now Playing
nbc_nas_modifiedthompson_231013.jpg
10:14
Highlights: Whelen Modified Tour at Thompson
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityvegquals_231013.jpg
7:03
Highlights: Las Vegas Xfinity Series qualifying
Now Playing
nbc_nas_colecusterft_231013.jpg
1:34
Custer’s growth rooted in relationship with Toney
Now Playing
nbc_nas_loganoessay_231013.jpg
1:19
Logano: Winning Round of 8 opener ‘key’ for title
Now Playing
Las_Vegas_Preview.jpg
5:01
Take Byron or the field for Cup Round of 8 opener?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm_roundof8drivers_231012.jpg
7:35
Assessing driver momentum entering Cup Round of 8
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mm8driversv2_231009.jpg
6:26
Which Cup drivers will punch their Champ 4 ticket?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmbyronv2_231009.jpg
5:11
Cup Series Round of 8 favors Byron, Larson, Hamlin
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmalmidingerv2_231009.jpg
5:05
Biggest surprises from Cup ROVAL elimination race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_garage56_231009.jpg
2:29
NASCAR’s Garage 56 takes a ride around the ROVAL
Now Playing
nbc_nas_buschint_231008.jpg
1:42
Busch just short of advancing to Cup Round of 8
Now Playing
nbc_nas_wallaceint_231008.jpg
1:28
Wallace embracing team growth despite elimination
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truexjrint_231008.jpg
0:44
Truex ‘thankful’ to be through to Cup Round of 8
Now Playing
nbc_nas_allmendingint_231008.jpg
1:54
Allmendinger: ‘Means the world’ to win the ROVAL
Now Playing
nbc_nas_rovalehl_231008.jpg
18:25
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at ROVAL
Now Playing