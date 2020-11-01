 Skip navigation
Watch Now
Kurt Busch proud of team as playoff run ends
November 1, 2020 06:30 PM
Kurt Busch looks back on his NASCAR Cup Series playoff run and thanks his team.
nbc_nas_podchicagopreview_230626.jpg
4:29
NASCAR to take on new Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_podnashvilleracing_230626.jpg
2:16
Nashville giving fans hard, exciting racing
nbc_nas_podchastain_230626.jpg
9:42
Inside Chastain’s thrilling NASCAR Cup victory
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230626.jpg
7:59
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls the Nashville Cup
nbc_nas_creditone_230625.jpg
3:18
Chastain’s car came to life as darkness fell
nbc_nas_chastainpitbox_230625.jpg
5:34
Chastain stays cool and calculated at Nashville
nbc_nas_larson_230625.jpg
1:46
Larson maximizes effort at Nashville
nbc_nas_elliott_230625.jpg
2:02
Elliott secures 2nd top-five finish in a row
nbc_nas_cupnashville_230625.jpg
15:34
Highlights: Chastain wins Cup race at Nashville
nbc_nas_truex_230625.jpg
1:20
Truex Jr. shows off speed during runner-up
nbc_nas_hamlin_230625.jpg
1:29
Hamlin third at Nashville after 2nd-most laps led
nbc_nas_chastain_230625.jpg
3:41
Chastain smashes watermelon to celebrate win
nbc_nas_lastlapcelebration_230625.jpg
4:43
Chastain wins at Nashville from pole position
nbc_nas_blaneycrash_230625.jpg
3:51
Blaney suffers hard front-end impact at Nashville
nbc_nas_reddickcrash_230625.jpg
2:00
Reddick loses tire, dives to pit road
nbc_nas_xfinitynashville_230524.jpg
14:58
Highlights: Allmendinger wins Xfinity at Nashville
nbc_nas_herbst_230624.jpg
1:19
Herbst discouraged despite runner-up finish
nbc_nas_xfinityfinish_230624.jpg
2:44
Allmendinger wins Tennessee Lottery 250 in OT
nbc_nas_allmendinger_230624.jpg
1:51
Allmendinger proves doubters wrong at Nashville
nbc_nas_berryinterview_230624.jpg
3:04
Berry ‘hungry’ to win in Cup Series with SHR
nbc_nas_cupnashqual_230624.jpg
9:43
Highlights: Chastain on Cup pole at Nashville
nbc_nas_chastain_230624.jpg
1:19
Chastain captures first Cup pole of career
nbc_nas_suarezcrash_230624.jpg
1:28
Suarez crashes during final round of qualifying
nbc_nas_xfinitynashquals_230624.jpg
6:12
Highlights: Custer on Xfinity pole at Nashville
nbc_nas_custerpole_230624.jpg
1:08
Custer on Xfinity pole at Nashville
nbc_nas_nashvilletrucksehl_230623.jpg
9:01
Highlights: Hocevar wins Truck race at Nashville
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_nashville_230623.jpg
1:14
NASCAR Cup Series returns to action at Nashville
nbc_nas_arcasonoma_230618.jpg
10:31
Highlights: Preece wins ARCA West race at Sonoma
nbc_nas_whelenseekonkehl_230617.jpg
10:50
Hirschman wins Whelen Modified Seekonk 150
nbc_nas_75th1989allstarv2_230612.jpg
2:58
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Wallace vs Waltrip
