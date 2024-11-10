Watch Now
Sun sets on Cup season with title race at Phoenix
Tim Layden outlines the four paths to NASCAR Cup Series history as Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, and William Byron face off for the championship at Phoenix Raceway.
Truex's NASCAR career defined by 'unending grit'
Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson reflects on Martin Truex Jr.'s career, one of "unending grit and resilience", ahead of his final full-time start at Phoenix Raceway.
Tim Layden outlines the four paths to NASCAR Cup Series history as Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, and William Byron face off for the championship at Phoenix Raceway.
HLs: Xfinity Series Championship on The CW
Highlights: Cup Series Championship qualifying
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway.
Who etches their name in Cup history at Phoenix?
Dustin Long previews the NASCAR Cup Series finale at Phoenix Raceway, where Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick and William Byron are set to do battle for the 2024 championship.
HLs: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
Allgaier finds wall during Championship practice
Championship 4 driver Justin Allgaier catches some fluid and goes into the wall at Phoenix Raceway during Xfinity Series Championship race practice.
NASCAR Cup Scan All: Martinsville playoff race
Relive the best radio sound from the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, presented by Toyota.
Byron 'destined' to be in position for Cup title
William Byron reflects on what makes his 2024 championship run its "own unique journey" and why he feels "destined" to be in the position to take home his first NASCAR Cup Series championship.
What Cup title would mean for Championship 4
William Byron, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney share what winning the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship would mean.
Logano, Blaney could deliver Penske Cup three-peat
Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney discuss what it would mean to deliver Roger Penske his third-straight NASCAR Cup Series championship ahead of Sunday's finale at Phoenix Raceway.
How Jordan has impacted Reddick in Cup title chase
Tyler Reddick shares Michael Jordan's impact to his 2024 championship run with 23XI Racing and the importance of his presence amongst the team and sport as a whole.
Flashback: Elliott, Larson become Cup champions
Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson delivered Hendrick Motorsports back-to-back Cup Series titles in 2020 and 2021, and William Byron has a chance to etch his name in history alongside his teammates this Sunday at Phoenix.
Flashback: Team Penske's back-to-back Cup titles
Relive Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney's NASCAR Cup Series championships from 2022 and 2023 as Team Penske looks to three-peat this Sunday at Phoenix.
NASCAR Fan Cam: Cup playoff race at Martinsville
Get an inside look at what it's like to attend the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway through the lenses of multiple fans.
Setting the stage for Cup championship in Phoenix
The stage is set for the NASCAR Cup Series championship as Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, and William Byron battle for the 2024 title at Phoenix Sunday at 3pm ET on NBC and Peacock.
Cup Series drivers recap Martinsville playoff race
Go through the NASCAR Cup Series field and hear what drivers had to say following the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.
Bell pleads his case: 'I just slid into the wall'
Christopher Bell pleads that he "just slid into the wall" while trying to pass Bubba Wallace to advance into the Championship 4, but after the move was ruled a safety violation, he concludes it was "not meant to be."
Gordon speaks on controversial Martinsville finish
Jeff Gordon provides insight into the "unique set of circumstances" at Martinsville, from Christopher Bell's wallride to manufacturers working together.
Highlights: Cup playoff race at Martinsville
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, the final race of the Round of 8.
Byron after advancing: 'The rule is what it is'
After NASCAR deemed Christopher Bell's wallride at Martinsville a safety violation, William Byron agrees that "the rule is what it is" and advances into the Championship 4 as a result.
Bell speechless after last-lap move deemed illegal
Christopher Bell discusses his move that was deemed a safety violation at Martinsville and stripped away his chance at advancing into the Championship 4.
Blaney delivers walk off win to reach Cup Champ. 4
Ryan Blaney "has nothing left" after a determined drive to the front to win at Martinsville and advance into the Championship 4 with a chance to defend his NASCAR Cup Series title at Phoenix.
Contact from Hocevar sends Hemric into Gilliland
Carson Hocevar gives Daniel Hemric a shove into the corner at Martinsville, sending the No. 31 into Todd Gilliland and both drivers go around.
Bell spins into Lajoie early at Martinsville
Christopher Bell becomes the first playoff driver with trouble at Martinsville after spinning into Corey Lajoie during Stage 1.
Custer explains his side of dispute with Smith
Cole Custer offers his perspective on his confrontation with Chandler Smith, where Smith struck Custer following a race that saw both drivers get into it.
HLs: Xfinity Series at Martinsville on The CW
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Martinsville
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs' Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.
Hamlin facing uphill battle after practice crash
Denny Hamlin unpacks his crash in practice at Martinsville and his mindset entering Sunday's playoff race now facing an uphill battle to make the Championship 4.