MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_rovalfinish_251005.jpg
Last-lap chaos eliminates Ross Chastain, revives Joey Logano’s hopes for a 4th Cup title
Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 - Final Round
PGA Tour player hits shot from water with gator floating just yards away
MLB: Playoffs-New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
Yesavage sets Blue Jays postseason record with 11 Ks, Toronto thumps Yankees 13-7 in ALDS Game 2

Top Clips

nbc_snf_bufcrowdhype_251005.jpg
Jackson leads Bills crowd in electric chant
nbc_fnia_floriojets_251005.jpg
Skycam a storyline in multiple Week 5 games
nbc_nas_postracehit_251005.jpg
Recapping late battles at the Roval playoff race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Charlotte Roval

Watch Now

Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at the Roval

October 5, 2025 07:31 PM
Four drivers faced elimination as the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs moves to just eight drivers at the Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Roval.

nbc_nas_postracehit_251005.jpg
02:55
Recapping late battles at the Roval playoff race
nbc_nas_radiorecap_251005.jpg
01:01
Best Cup driver audio from Roval playoff race
nbc_nas_cindric_251005.jpg
01:18
Cindric: The Roval ‘chewed us up and spit us out’
nbc_nas_wallace_251005.jpg
01:29
Bubba ‘thrown for a loop’ by tire used at Roval
nbc_nas_reddick_251005.jpg
01:02
‘Long-run pace’ may have cost Reddick at the Roval
nbc_nas_briscoe_251005.jpg
01:15
Briscoe explains managing nausea at the Roval
nbc_nas_elliott_251005.jpg
44
Eighth at the Roval a ‘solid’ result for Elliott
nbc_nas_hamlin_251005.jpg
01:20
Hamlin doesn’t fault Chastain for move at Roval
nbc_nas_logano_251005.jpg
01:11
Logano: ‘We’re still in. We’re still alive, baby’
nbc_nas_chastain_251005.jpg
02:41
Chastain: ‘I’d restart the whole day’ at Chalotte
nbc_nas_rovalfinish_251005.jpg
03:00
Desperation for Chastain on final lap at the Roval
nbc_nas_gisbergen_251005.jpg
56
SVG nets fifth-straight road course win at Roval
nbc_nas_xfinityroval_251004.jpg
09:55
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Charlotte on The CW
nbc_nas_comcentroval_251003.jpg
01:13
Pride meets pressure in NASCAR playoffs at Roval
nbc_nas_trucksrovalV2_251003.jpg
13:29
Highlights: Truck Series Playoff Race, Charlotte
nbc_nas_charlottepromo_250930.jpg
30
Who will survive Roval and make the Round of 8?
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250928.jpg
15:05
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Kansas playoff race
nbc_nascar_hit_250928.jpg
04:52
Recapping a chaotic Kansas playoff race
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250928.jpg
01:00
Best Cup driver audio from Kansas playoff race
nbc_nas_cupkansas_250928.jpg
14:54
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas
nbc_nas_reddick_250928.jpg
52
Reddick survives ‘tough day’ at Kansas
nbc_nas_briscoe_250928.jpg
01:42
Briscoe recaps ‘crazy’ restarts at Kansas
nbc_nas_bell_250928.jpg
01:11
Bell leaving Kansas ‘pretty satisfied’
nbc_nas_wallace_250928.jpg
58
Bubba on Kansas finish: ‘Hate we gave it to Chevy’
nbc_nas_hamlin_250928.jpg
01:17
Hamlin wanted win No. 60 ‘a little too hard’
nbc_nas_elliott_250928.jpg
01:41
‘Seas parted’ for Elliott to win at Kansas
nbc_nas_finish_250928.jpg
02:48
Playoffs at Kansas provide white-knuckle OT finish
nbc_nas_zaneflip_250928.jpg
03:46
Smith flips at Kansas after wild wall ride
nbc_nas_restartcrash_250928.jpg
02:23
Cindric, Logano involved in late wreck at Kansas
nbc_nas_xfinitykans_250926.jpg
09:58
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Kansas on The CW

nbc_snf_bufcrowdhype_251005.jpg
58
Jackson leads Bills crowd in electric chant
nbc_fnia_floriojets_251005.jpg
46
Skycam a storyline in multiple Week 5 games
nbc_fnia_floriovikings_251005.jpg
01:03
Vikings up in the air at QB with injuries
nbc_golf_sandersonfinv2_251005.jpg
11:01
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4
nbc_nba_pg_chavokc_251005.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Thunder vs. Hornets
nbc_golf_higgoint_251005.jpg
01:35
Higgo ‘didn’t mean anything’ by shushing crowd
nbc_nfl_hurtspresser_251005.jpg
59
Hurts narrowing focus on ‘execution’ after loss
nbc_horse_bourbon_251005.jpg
02:03
Final Score glides to a Bourbon Stakes win
fisk_winning_putt_raw.jpg
03:12
Fisk wins Sanderson Farms on birdie putt
nbc_horse_bcclassichitclip_251005.jpg
02:17
Kornacki: Fierceness will run big in Breeders’ Cup
nbc_horse_juddmonte_251005.jpg
03:44
Gin Gin wins thrilling Juddmonte Spinster Stakes
nbc_nfl_balharbaughsound_251005.jpg
53
Harbaugh: Week 5 loss ‘a complete disappointment’
nbc_golf_shushVOD_251005.jpg
02:12
Higgo shushes Sanderson Farms crowd after putt
nbc_pl_2rob_mustoeua_251005.jpg
03:38
Mustoe: Calafiori playing ‘on a different level’
nbc_pl_2rob_preview_251005.jpg
03:13
Will Liverpool bounce back against Man United?
nbc_pl_2rob_tzclip_251005.jpg
01:31
Caicedo shines in last-gasp win against Liverpool
nbc_nfl_nomooresound_251005.jpg
47
Moore applauds Saints’ resiliency after first win
nbc_pl_plupdatev2_251005.jpg
13:12
PL Update: Newcastle stand tall against Forest
nbc_golf_dunhillfinalrd_251005.jpg
08:31
Highlights: Alfred Dunhill Links, Final Round
nbc_golf_gatorade_251005.jpg
02:24
Gator gets a front-row seat at Sanderson Farms
bcclassicanalysis-251005.jpg
15:42
Potential 2025 Breeders’ Cup Classic contenders
nbc_pl_lowedown_251005.jpg
05:45
Lowe Down: Arsenal ‘feel complete’ as PL favorites
nbc_golf_winnerinterviewV2_251005.jpg
02:37
Macintyre ‘delighted’ to win Dunhill Links
nbc_pl_haalandintvv2_251005.jpg
01:52
Haaland recaps Man City’s win against Brentford
nbc_pl_grealishintv_251005.jpg
02:43
Grealish emotional after first Everton goal
nbc_pl_angeintv_251005.jpg
03:42
Ange discusses his uncertain future at Forest
nbc_pl_mw7allgoals_251005.jpg
11:25
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_mcpepintv_251005.jpg
05:41
Guardiola reacts to 250th Premier League win
nbc_pl_bremc_251005.jpg
08:27
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Man City Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_bremcpostgame_251005.jpg
05:12
‘Phenomenal’ Haaland lifts Man City past Brentford