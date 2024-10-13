Watch Now
Highlights: Cup playoff race at Charlotte Roval
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Roval, the final race of the Round of 12.
Up Next
Highlights: Cup playoff race at Charlotte Roval
Highlights: Cup playoff race at Charlotte Roval
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Roval, the final race of the Round of 12.
Elliott proud of his team’s effort at the Roval
Elliott proud of his team's effort at the Roval
Chase Elliott speaks after finishing 5th at the Bank of America 400 ROVAL, commending his team for their fight to get a good result at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.
Charlotte Roval produced ‘outstanding comebacks’
Charlotte Roval produced 'outstanding comebacks'
Marty Smith and Dale Jarrett recap the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at the Charlotte Roval and all that was "outstanding" in the Round of 12 elimination race.
Cup Round of 8 ‘wasn’t meant to be’ for Logano
Cup Round of 8 'wasn't meant to be' for Logano
Joey Logano shares the emotions of being eliminated from NASCAR playoff contention at the Charlotte Roval, tipping his cap to Tyler Reddick and lamenting that "it wasn't meant to be" for the No. 22.
Larson rolls into Cup Round of 8 with Roval win
Larson rolls into Cup Round of 8 with Roval win
It was a "stress free" weekend for Kyle Larson after dominating at the Charlotte Roval for his sixth win of the Cup Series season and a ticket into the Round of 8.
Reddick unpacks drive to advance to Cup Round of 8
Reddick unpacks drive to advance to Cup Round of 8
Tyler Reddick says his car was "absolutely destroyed" after colliding with Denny Hamlin early in the race but credits his team for positive adjustments and the importance of staying "calm" and "focused" under pressure.
Briscoe: ‘A lot to race for’ despite elimination
Briscoe: 'A lot to race for' despite elimination
Chase Briscoe's Cup championship run ends after an early exit at the Charlotte Roval, but the Stewart-Haas Racing driver still has "a lot to race for" with four races remaining in the season.
Bowman earns first road course stage win at Roval
Bowman earns first road course stage win at Roval
Alex Bowman scores his first Cup Series stage win on a road course after taking the green and white checkered in Stage 2 at the Charlotte Roval.
Reddick takes hard hit sliding into Hamlin
Reddick takes hard hit sliding into Hamlin
Tyler Reddick takes damage after sliding into Denny Hamlin at the Charlotte Roval with the field stacking up and Austin Dillon spinning.
Reddick wins Stage 1 at the Charlotte Roval
Reddick wins Stage 1 at the Charlotte Roval
Tyler Reddick takes the green and white checkered to end Stage 1 at the Charlotte Roval.
The Roval: NASCAR’s greatest freak show
The Roval: NASCAR's greatest freak show
NBC star Jason Beghe talks about the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, a Frankenstein's monster that has been the site of many thrilling NASCAR finishes.
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Charlotte on The CW
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Charlotte on The CW
Watch the Ambetter Health 302 on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW. Find your channel now: thecw.com/NASCAR. Stream free next day on The CW App.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at the Roval
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at the Roval
Watch the top moments from the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 400 ROVAL qualifying at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.
NASCAR changes to ROVAL have increased challenge
NASCAR changes to ROVAL have increased challenge
Jeff Burton previews the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 playoff cutoff race at the Charlotte ROVAL, where a more difficult road course awaits drivers after changes to the track layout.
NASCAR playoffs in 2024 have been a true wild card
NASCAR playoffs in 2024 have been a true wild card
Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte debate the "new world of NASCAR" given what they've seen in the Round of 16 and 12 and whether non-playoff drivers winning during the postseason is expected given how the schedule is laid out.
Bowman continues to separate himself from the pack
Bowman continues to separate himself from the pack
Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte discuss Alex Bowman, who has had the most stage and race points through the first half of the playoffs, and how his recent run may impact his future with Hendrick Motorsports in the No. 48.
Best radio from Cup playoff race at Talladega
Best radio from Cup playoff race at Talladega
Hear from Erik Jones, Ty Gibbs and others in the best radio chatter from the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, presented by Toyota.
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Talladega
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Talladega
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Stenhouse conquers Talladega as playoff spoiler
Stenhouse conquers Talladega as playoff spoiler
Go through the NASCAR Cup Series field and hear what drivers had to say following the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Keselowski happy to be in contention for ‘Dega win
Keselowski happy to be in contention for 'Dega win
Brad Keselowski needed "a tiny bit" at the end to best Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the line but is encouraged to be "knocking on the door" on superspeedways with a second-place at Talladega.
Larson collects second top five on a superspeedway
Larson collects second top five on a superspeedway
Kyle Larson gets his second top five of his career on a superspeedway after coming home fourth at Talladega and feels today showed his team's execution to secure a great finish on a track that has not been kind.
Stenhouse knew Talladega was ‘one of ours to win’
Stenhouse knew Talladega was 'one of ours to win'
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. knew Talladega was "one of ours" to win and did just that while also looking forward to helping support Hurricane Helene relief efforts after a "special" win.
Stenhouse wins by inches in overtime at Talladega
Stenhouse wins by inches in overtime at Talladega
Watch the overtime finish of the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Talladega ‘Big One’ collects nearly entire field
Talladega 'Big One' collects nearly entire field
The 'Big One' at Talladega strikes with five laps to go after Austin Cindric gets a push from Brad Keselowski, and it is the biggest 'Big One' documented in NASCAR history with 28 cars involved.
Blaney, Chastain absorb big hits at end of Stage 2
Blaney, Chastain absorb big hits at end of Stage 2
Alex Bowman gives Ryan Blaney a shove in the trioval coming to the end of Stage 2 at Talladega, and the No. 12 absorbs an enormous hit from both the outside wall and Ross Chastain.
Suarez wrecks at ‘Dega attempting to fall in line
Suarez wrecks at 'Dega attempting to fall in line
The Cup Series field catches Daniel Suarez after falling a lap down at Talladega, and the No. 99 wrecks attempting to fall in line with the field.
NASCAR community supporting Helene relief efforts
NASCAR community supporting Helene relief efforts
In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the NASCAR community has rallied to support relief efforts for those in need.
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Talladega on The CW
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Talladega on The CW
Watch the Drive for the Cure 250 on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. EST on The CW. Find your channel now: thecw.com/NASCAR. Stream free next day on The CW App.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Talladega
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Talladega
Take a look at the top moments from the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway.