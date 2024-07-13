Watch Now
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series' Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway.
Allgaier not happy with second place at Pocono
Justin Allgaier voices his disappointment after a second-place finish at Pocono Raceway and talks about why this race will sting him for a while.
Byron taking Xfinity lessons to Cup race at Pocono
William Byron talks about what he learned finishing third in the Xfinity race at Pocono and what he can take to the Cup race the next day.
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series' Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway.
Custer gets his first Xfinity win of 2024
Cole Custer talks about winning the Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 and it felt being a frustrated points leader heading into the race.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Pocono
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway.
Larson, Reddick spin at Cup qualifying at Pocono
Watch as Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick spin out at the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Pocono Raceway.
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Pocono
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series' Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway.
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono
Relive the best moments from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 175 at Pocono Raceway.
Inside Reddick’s race team during Chicago Cup race
Dave Burns and Marty Snider provide pit-road access to 23XI Racing and Tyler Reddick's No. 45 team during the NASCAR Cup Series race on the Chicago Street Course.
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch at Pocono Raceway
Dustin Long previews the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway and the drivers to watch, including Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Tyler Reddick, Chris Buescher, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Busch and Michael McDowell.
Pocono Raceway’s size forces new strategy
Jeff Burton discusses how the size difference of Pocono Raceway compared to other tracks on the circuit will force NASCAR Cup Series drivers to try new strategies on an "unpredictable" course.
Bowman ends 80-race drought, wins Grant Park 165
Alex Bowman and Tyler Reddick share their post-race thoughts following the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course.
Reddick: Late mistake in Chicago race ‘puzzles me’
A disappointed Tyler Reddick reacts to his runner-up finish in the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course, in which a nick on the wall toward the end cost him a chance at catching Alex Bowman.
Highlight: NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicago
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course, a chaotic and lengthy rain-soaked race.
Playoff-bound Bowman ready to celebrate Cup win
Alex Bowman reacts to his NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 win at Chicago Street Course.
Larson stuck after splashing into tire barrier
Kyle Larson got a bit too aggressive around turn 6 in lap 34 of the Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course, crashing into a soaking wet tire barrier, getting stuck and ultimately ending his race.
Briscoe sends SVG into wall, out of Chicago race
Chase Briscoe bumped Shane van Gisbergen and sent him into the wall at the Chicago Street Course, knocking last year's winner out of the NASCAR Cup Series' rainy Grant Park 165.
Hamlin, Larson dissect budding rivalry
Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are supposed to be friends off the track -- but on it, the battles between the two are turning into pure NASCAR cinema. Hear from the two of them before the Chicago Street Race.
van Gisbergen’s car gets Saucy Nuggs treatment
Shane van Gisbergen's car for the Grant Park 165 race in the NASCAR Cup Series will be decked out in a Wendy's-themed Saucy Nuggs paint job for all the spectators in Chicago.
Inside Logano and Wolfe’s working relationship
Joey Logano and Paul Wolfe discuss their win at the Ally 400, explaining why it was a "must-win situation" and how they work off each other when competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Highlight: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Chicago
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 at Chicago Street Course.
Xfinity race at Chicago ‘a blast’ for Larson
Kyle Larson says he learned a lot in his Xfinity Series race at Chicago Street Course on Saturday, in which he finished third after an entertaining battle with Shane van Gisbergen.
van Gisbergen punts rugby ball after Chicago win
Shane van Gisbergen signs and punts a rugby ball in celebration of his win in The Loop 110 at Chicago Street Course before reflecting on his NASCAR Xfinity Series win and battle with Kyle Larson.
Gibbs: ‘Too loose’ in Xfinity race at Chicago
Ty Gibbs says some of the restarts and a bad pit stop proved costly in The Loop 110 at Chicago Street Course, resulting in his runner-up finish in Saturday's Xfinity Series race.
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Chicago
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course.
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Chicago
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series' The Loop 110 at the Chicago Street Course.
NASCAR Cup Series takes to Chicago Street Course
Dustin Long previews the NASCAR Cup Series' visit to Chicago Street Course for the Grant Park 165, where Shane van Gisbergen looks to repeat and the fight for playoff spots heats up.
NASCAR Chicago: Rivalries, expectations and more
Dustin Long previews the NASCAR Cup Series race set to take off in Chicago, discussing competition between Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson, defending champion Shane van Gisbergen and what to expect this weekend.
Inside broadcast of NASCAR Chicago Street Race
From planning to staging to covering race day, get an inside look at how NBC Sports broadcasted NASCAR’s first-ever race weekend in Chicago last year.