MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros
Tigers vs. Guardians Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends and stats
nbc_nas_overtime_241006.jpg
What drivers said after Talladega NASCAR Cup playoff race won by Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2024 - Final Round
Meet the 30 Korn Ferry Tour graduates who are now headed to the PGA Tour

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kevinyuintv_241006.jpg
Yu’s dream becomes reality after first PGA win
nbc_nas_keselowski_241006.jpg
Keselowski happy to be in contention for ‘Dega win
nbc_nas_larson_241006.jpg
Larson collects second Top Five on a superspeedway

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Stenhouse wins by inches in overtime at Talladega

October 6, 2024 06:20 PM
Watch the overtime finish of the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Up Next
nbc_nas_keselowski_241006.jpg
0:46
Keselowski happy to be in contention for ‘Dega win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larson_241006.jpg
1:19
Larson collects second Top Five on a superspeedway
Now Playing
nbc_nas_stenhouse_241006.jpg
1:46
Stenhouse knew Talladega was ‘one of ours to win’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_overtime_241006.jpg
2:53
Stenhouse wins by inches in overtime at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nas_biggestone_241006.jpg
3:13
Talladega ‘Big One’ collects nearly entire field
Now Playing
blaney.jpg
2:26
Blaney, Chastain absorb big hits at end of Stage 2
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupdega_241006.jpg
1:22
Suarez wrecks at ‘Dega attempting to fall in line
Now Playing
nbc_nas_ncrelief_241006.jpg
1:46
NASCAR community supporting Helene relief efforts
Now Playing
nbc_nas_talldegahl_241005.jpg
9:16
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Talladega on The CW
Now Playing
nbc_nas_talladegaqualhls_241005.jpg
8:41
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nas_talladegaessay_241005.jpg
1:43
Talladega brings size, speed, tradition to Alabama
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truckdega_241004.jpg
11:56
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_tally_241003.jpg
1:35
How Talladega could impact the NASCAR Cup playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_nas_talldegapreview_241003.jpg
3:04
Fuel-saving strategy will loom large at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_240929.jpg
10:24
Chastain a Cup playoff disruptor again at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupkansas_240929.jpg
18:54
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bell_240929.jpg
0:57
Bell ‘left a little on the table’ at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_kybusch_240929.jpg
1:18
Busch ‘numb’ after coming up short at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_byron_240929.jpg
1:24
Kansas a statement for Byron to open Round of 12
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chastain_240929.jpg
2:06
Chastain credits adjustments for Kansas win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_lap1wreck_240929.jpg
1:44
Elliott escapes Lap 1 incident at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitykansas_240928.jpg
9:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Kansas on The CW
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupqualskans_240928.jpg
9:56
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityqualskansas_240928.jpg
6:09
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truckkansas_240927.jpg
12:00
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_danielslarsonintv_240927.jpg
4:10
Larson, Daniels detail why Bristol suits his style
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_kansas_240926.jpg
1:25
Can Larson carry momentum from Bristol at Kansas?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_toyotascanall_240925.jpg
3:51
NASCAR Scan All: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_kansasprev_240926.jpg
2:15
NASCAR Cup playoffs Round of 12 begins at Kansas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_fancambristol_240924.jpg
7:34
NASCAR Fan Cam: Cup Series playoff race at Bristol
Now Playing