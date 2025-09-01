 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Southern 500
Results, points, playoff standings after Darlington as Chase Briscoe wins Southern 500 again
nbc_nas_briscoe_250831.jpg
What drivers said at Darlington after Southern 500 win by Chase Briscoe
NASCAR: Southern 500
Chase Briscoe wins second straight Southern 500, dominating at Darlington Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_nas_radiorecap_250831.jpg
Best Cup driver audio from Darlington playoff race
nbc_nas_elliott_250831.jpg
Darlington was ‘a really long night’ for Elliott
nbc_nas_hamlin_250831.jpg
Hamlin: Darlington is such an ‘execution race’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Southern 500
Results, points, playoff standings after Darlington as Chase Briscoe wins Southern 500 again
nbc_nas_briscoe_250831.jpg
What drivers said at Darlington after Southern 500 win by Chase Briscoe
NASCAR: Southern 500
Chase Briscoe wins second straight Southern 500, dominating at Darlington Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_nas_radiorecap_250831.jpg
Best Cup driver audio from Darlington playoff race
nbc_nas_elliott_250831.jpg
Darlington was ‘a really long night’ for Elliott
nbc_nas_hamlin_250831.jpg
Hamlin: Darlington is such an ‘execution race’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Darlington proves to be difficult playoff opener

August 31, 2025 10:31 PM
Darlington was not kind to a handful of playoff drivers in the Southern 500 as Josh Berry, Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney are among those with eventful nights.

Related Videos

nbc_nas_radiorecap_250831.jpg
01:01
Best Cup driver audio from Darlington playoff race
nbc_nas_elliott_250831.jpg
01:32
Darlington was ‘a really long night’ for Elliott
nbc_nas_hamlin_250831.jpg
01:28
Hamlin: Darlington is such an ‘execution race’
nbc_nas_bubba_250831.jpg
03:03
Bubba proud of rebound for sixth at Darlington
nbc_nas_jones_250831.jpg
43
Jones ‘couldn’t get the run’ on leaders late
nbc_nas_reddick_250831.jpg
02:01
Reddick laments loss despite strong points day
nbc_nas_briscoe_250831.jpg
01:33
Briscoe delivers Darlington dominance in playoffs
nbc_nas_bowmanstop_250831.jpg
01:51
Problems on pit road set Bowman back at Darlington
nbc_nas_berrycrash_250831.jpg
01:35
Berry in early playoff trouble after Lap 1 spin
nbc_nas_jarrettpick_250831.jpg
01:04
Jarrett reveals Cup playoff picks, Championship 4
nbc_nas_nxsportl_250830.jpg
09:45
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Portland on The CW
nbc_nas_truckdar_250830.jpg
10:20
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, Darlington
sales_nas_creditone_darlington_250830.jpg
03:21
NASCAR Cup Series playoffs kick off at Darlington
nbc_nas_darlingtonpromo_250821.jpg
01:08
‘One slip can change everything’ at Darlington
nbc_nas_keyqs_250828.jpg
04:19
Key questions ahead of the 2025 NASCAR Playoffs
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250823.jpg
01:04
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Daytona
nbc_nas_darlcreative_250826.jpg
30
NASCAR Cup Series playoffs unleashed at Darlington
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250823.jpg
22:03
Cup drivers recap Daytona race won by Blaney
nbc_nas_blaneydiscuss_250823.jpg
01:03
Daytona win gives Blaney eight-playoff point swing
nbc_nas_playoffdiscuss_250823.jpg
01:43
Darlington the ‘toughest test’ to open playoffs
nbc_nas_finish_250823.jpg
02:33
Blaney dashes several playoff dreams at Daytona
nbc_nas_suarez_250823.jpg
57
Suarez ‘proud of the effort’ at Daytona
nbc_nas_reddick_250823.jpg
02:16
Reddick ‘got some breaks’ to make Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_buescher_250823.jpg
01:07
Buescher ‘had a shot,’ but falls short of playoffs
nbc_nas_haley_250823.jpg
46
Haley ‘got too far out front’ to secure win
nbc_nas_cupdaytona_250823.jpg
14:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona
nbc_nas_blaney_250823.jpg
01:57
Blaney goes from 13th to first to win Daytona
nbc_nas_logano_250823.jpg
02:43
Logano spins from the lead in closing laps
nbc_nas_bowmanintrv_250823.jpg
01:25
Bowman ‘in a tough spot’ after Daytona wreck
nbc_nas_bigone_250823.jpg
03:08
Daytona delivers early drama with Stage 1 Big One

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_2robbiespreview_250831.jpg
02:10
Will Man City bounce back for Manchester Derby?
GettyImages-2232876446_copy.jpg
03:42
Ndiaye ‘makes things happen’ when he’s on the ball
GettyImages-2232853651_site.jpg
02:16
Le Bris’ Sunderland off to hot start this season
nbc_pl_2robbiestzv2_250831.jpg
01:38
Amorim feeling ‘emotion, pressure’ of Man Utd job
nbc_pl_2robbiestz_250831.jpg
01:17
Analyzing’s Szoboszlai’s worldie free kick
nbc_golf_mattwallace_250831.jpg
06:03
Wallace will ‘never give up on the Ryder Cup’
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250831.jpg
04:07
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4
nbc_golf_tftrcfansep2_250828.jpg
01:01
Home fans add ‘bonkers’ edge to the Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rolextfrcpoultertext_250828.jpg
01:05
Poulter & Olazabal’s emotional message in 2012
nbc_golf_tftrcazinger_250828.jpg
01:00
Ballesteros’ iconic duel with Azinger in 1991
nbc_golf_fmchampionshiprd4_250831.jpg
12:15
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 4
nbc_pl_mw3allgoals_250831.jpg
13:16
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_update_250831.1_(1).jpg
11:28
PL Update: Liverpool show grit against Arsenal
nbc_nbc_sgmagic_250831.jpg
02:41
Shammgod excited for Magic with Banchero, Wagner
nbc_nba_sgkobe_250831.jpg
04:39
Shammgod’s first impression of Kobe was ‘a nut’
nbc_nba_sgballhandling_250831.jpg
06:54
How Shammgod made handles more than ‘showboating’
nbc_pl_guehiintv_250831.jpg
01:21
Guehi echoes staying humble after Palace victory
nbc_pl_lowedown_250831.jpg
05:11
Lowe Down: Liverpool make statement in title race
nbc_pl_matetasarrintv_250831.jpg
02:51
Mateta and Sarr praise Guehi after commanding win
nbc_pl_avlcppostgame_250831.jpg
02:45
Palace cruise past Villa side that ‘looked spent’
nbc_pl_avlvscp_250831.jpg
10:39
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace MWK 3
nbc_pl_palacethirdgoal_250831.jpg
01:42
Sarr adds third goal to Crystal Palace’s lead
nbc_pl_palacesecondgoal_250831.jpg
01:37
Guehi silences Villa Park to double Palace’s lead
nbc_cyc_vueltastage9hl_250831.jpg
34:49
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 9
mateta_thumb_copy__525501.jpg
01:43
Mateta opens scoring with calm penalty kick
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250831.jpg
05:31
Arsenal had ‘no margin’ for error v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_livars_250831.jpg
08:28
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Arsenal Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_szoboslaiintv_250831.jpg
02:10
Szoboszlai: ‘I was confident in myself’ for goal
nbc_pl_livarspostgame_250831.jpg
03:26
Szoboszlai’s magic guides Liverpool past Arsenal
nbc_cyc_vueltastage9finish_250831.jpg
07:57
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 9 Finish