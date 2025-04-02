 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Athletics
Cubs at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 2
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies
Rockies at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 2
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers
Braves at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends and stats for Series Finale

Top Clips

nbc_rotobte_mlbhrleader_250402.jpg
Does Judge have competition in HR leader market?
nbc_golf_aonnext10andswing5_250402.jpg
Lee, Woodland jump up in Aon standings
nbc_csu_ashtonjeantyV2_250402.jpg
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 1 Ashton Jeanty

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Jokic flips NBA Clutch Player of the Year race

April 2, 2025 11:51 AM
Drew Dinsick takes a look at the NBA Clutch Player of the Year betting race, evaluating whether Nikola Jokic can surpass Jalen Brunson down the stretch to win the award this season.

jokicclutchaward.jpg
02:23
Jokic flips Clutch Player of the Year award race
nbc_bte_pistonsthunder_250402.jpg
01:41
Lay points with Thunder to cover vs. Pistons
nbc_bte_nuggetswolves_250401.jpg
02:18
How injuries impact Timberwolves-Nuggets game
nbc_bte_warriorsgrizzlies_250401.jpg
01:57
Target Grizzles to cover spread vs. Warriors
nbc_bte_raptorsbulls_250401.jpg
01:34
Raptors could give Bulls ‘a scare’ with rest edge
nbc_bte_lakersrockets_250331.jpg
01:50
Are Lakers primed for loss vs. Rockets?
nbc_bte_memphisceltics_250331.jpg
02:12
Celtics in a ‘great spot’ to knock off Grizzlies
nbc_bte_clippersmagic_250331.jpg
01:44
Clippers deserve ‘nudge’ over Magic
nbc_bte_cavsvspistons_250328.jpg
01:48
Cavs at ‘massive’ rest disadvantage vs. Pistons
nbc_bte_houvsutah_250327.jpg
01:27
Rockets can cover spread ‘comfortably’ vs. Jazz
nbc_bte_lalvschi_250327.jpg
01:50
Take White, Giddey, Bulls to upset Lakers at home
nbc_oht_swannintv3_250324.jpg
09:30
Swann details how she came to work with Carmelo
nbc_roto_rbsanthonydavis_250326.jpg
03:18
How Davis’ return affects Marshall in fantasy
lillardhurt.jpg
02:20
Trent Jr. could benefit in Lillard’s absence
tatumkings.jpg
01:33
Celtics have warning signs ahead of game vs. Suns
nbc_bte_lillard_250326.jpg
01:33
Bucks dealt blow with Lillard out indefinitely
nbc_bte_thunderkings_250325.jpg
01:30
Well-rested Thunder should breeze past tired Kings
nbc_bte_hawksrockets_250325.jpg
01:39
Are the Hawks a safe bet against the Rockets?
nbc_bte_warriorsheat_250325.jpg
01:33
Expect Warriors to cover vs. struggling Heat
sunbettingvideokevindurant.jpg
01:41
Take ‘surging’ Suns to beat Bucks without Lillard
bullsbettingvideo.jpg
01:34
Bulls could put some ‘sincere pressure’ on Nuggets
nbc_bte_lakersmagic_250324.jpg
01:24
Expect Lakers to rebound vs. the Magic
nbc_roto_btememvlac_250321.jpg
01:24
Grizzlies a solid ‘buy low’ bet vs. Clippers
nbc_bte_cavsatsuns_250321.jpg
01:34
Suns have betting value as underdogs vs. Cavaliers
nbc_roto_buckslakers_250320.jpg
01:42
Giannis, Bucks ‘could be on their game’ vs. Lakers
nbc_roto_raptorswarriors_250320.jpg
01:42
Warriors could struggle revving it up vs. Raptors
nbc_roto_bte_6thman_250320.jpg
02:10
Unpacking NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year race
nbc_roto_onyeka_250319.jpg
02:43
Hawks’ Okongwu ‘finally’ living up to potential
nbc_roto_brunson_250319.jpg
02:38
Is Brunson a drop candidate due to ankle injury?
nbc_roto_sabonisdisc_250319.jpg
01:54
Fantasy options to consider in Sabonis’ absence

Latest Clips

nbc_rotobte_mlbhrleader_250402.jpg
01:15
Does Judge have competition in HR leader market?
nbc_csu_ashtonjeantyV2_250402.jpg
12:00
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 1 Ashton Jeanty
nbc_csu_draftkings_250402.jpg
02:33
Which team is most likely to draft star RB Jeanty?
nbc_golf_mattmccartyintv_250402.jpg
07:19
McCarty: ‘I feel really good’ heading into Masters
nbc_csu_rjharvey_250402.jpg
08:24
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 3 RJ Harvey
nbc_csu_bhayshultuten_250402.jpg
06:31
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 4 Bhayshul Tuten
nbc_csu_treveyonhenderson_250402.jpg
07:13
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 5 TreVeyon Henderson
eagles_tushpush.jpg
16:46
Eagles will dominate regardless of tush push
nbc_bte_valeroopen_250402.jpg
01:02
McCarthy worth an early bet at Valero Texas Open
nbc_dps_brockpurdy_250402.jpg
07:16
Does Purdy deserve a big contract from 49ers?
cam_mpx.jpg
11:17
Sanchez: Ward has ‘X-factor’ among NFL draft QBs
nbc_pft_parcells_250402.jpg
59
Patriots to induct Parcells into team’s HOF
nbc_pft_johnson_250402.jpg
02:45
Johnson ‘enjoyed’ beating LaFleur twice a year
nbc_pft_purdy_250402.jpg
14:47
How York calling Purdy top 10 QB affects contract
nbc_pft_newrules_250402.jpg
03:31
New NFL rules for 2025 season explained
nbc_pft_lionsproposal_250402.jpg
01:29
NFL tables Lions’ playoff seeding proposal
nbc_pft_parsonscontract_250402.jpg
06:53
DAL has ulterior motive with Parsons offer
nbc_pft_rodgersvikings_250402.jpg
04:14
O’Connell clarifies Rodgers reached out to Vikings
nbc_pft_rodgerssteeers_250402.jpg
04:10
Does Rodgers want to continue Favre’s career arc?
nbc_pft_pushvskickoff_250402.jpg
02:21
Comparing safety of tush push to dynamic kickoff
nbc_pft_goodellstance_250402.jpg
06:23
Where Goodell stands on proposed tush push ban
nbc_pft_jonesonparsons_250402.jpg
08:45
Jones wanted to do Parsons’ deal without his agent
nbc_pft_teamsusingsafety_250402.jpg
14:42
Teams citing safety to ban play they can’t stop
nbc_pft_preventingpush_250402.jpg
04:20
Prohibiting an immediate push is ‘a half measure’
nbc_pft_pushingandpulling_250402.jpg
05:54
NFL to consider prohibiting pushing and pulling
nbc_pft_tushpushtabled_250402.jpg
08:28
Did Packers ‘light the fuse’ for tush push ban?
nbc_pl_pereiraintv_250401.jpg
03:48
Pereira describes ‘emotional’ win over West Ham
nbc_pl_merseysidedisc_250401.jpg
02:09
How will Everton approach showdown with Liverpool?
nbc_pl_nfmanurecap_250401.jpg
02:08
Forest’s dream continues after beating Man United
nbc_pl_update_250401.jpg
12:30
PL Update: Forest edge past Man United