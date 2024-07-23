Kobe's locker up for auction for over $1 million

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jalen Ramsey, Derrick Henry
Betting the NFL: Derrick Henry for OPOY
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/scglnse7qgmdflarsddh
How the July live period will impact the Rivals150 rankings
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/b1vxmovifrfclho3q9ks
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Big recruiting weekend looms
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pst_usmntolypreview_240723.jpg
USMNT faces ‘toughest possible start’ at Olympics
nbc_pst_uswomenspreview_240723.jpg
Horan to lead a ‘new era’ for USWNT at Olympics
nbc_bte_henryopoy_240722.jpeg
Henry is an underrated NFL OPOY candidate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jalen Ramsey, Derrick Henry
Betting the NFL: Derrick Henry for OPOY
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/scglnse7qgmdflarsddh
How the July live period will impact the Rivals150 rankings
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/b1vxmovifrfclho3q9ks
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Big recruiting weekend looms
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pst_usmntolypreview_240723.jpg
USMNT faces ‘toughest possible start’ at Olympics
nbc_pst_uswomenspreview_240723.jpg
Horan to lead a ‘new era’ for USWNT at Olympics
nbc_bte_henryopoy_240722.jpeg
Henry is an underrated NFL OPOY candidate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Kobe's locker up for auction for over $1 million

July 23, 2024 12:37 PM
The Dan Patrick crew discusses the auction for Kobe Bryant's old locker, noting the current estimated price is over $1 million.
Up Next
nbc_dps_westbrooktrade_240719.jpg
7:50
Nuggets could be a ‘career cleanup’ for Westbrook
Now Playing
nbc_dps_danhurley_240617.jpg
14:21
Hurley reveals why he turned down Lakers job
Now Playing
nbc_dps_brunsonnewdeal_240715.jpg
6:26
Knicks, Brunson building ‘special’ team after deal
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jimboeheiminterview_240711.jpg
17:37
Boeheim discusses Team USA, Cooper Flagg
Now Playing
nbc_dps_lakers_hurley_240711.jpg
0:35
Boeheim: Hurley ‘better suited’ for college hoops
Now Playing
nbc_dps_gusjohnsoninterview_240710.jpg
17:41
Johnson: Flagg is going to be ‘special’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_warriorsdynasty_240708.jpg
4:52
Warriors nailing draft picks jumpstarted dynasty
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbbrookies_240703.jpg
3:12
NBA rookies fantasy managers should draft
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbbknicks_240703.jpg
4:51
Dalzell: Knicks are second best in the East
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbbklaymavs_240703.jpg
3:08
How much does Thompson move the needle with Mavs?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbbpgsixers_240703.jpg
3:13
Fantasy impact of George heading to Philly
Now Playing
Stephon_Castle.jpg
12:44
Katz: Castle can be ‘highest value’ NBA draft pick
Now Playing