Kobe's locker up for auction for over $1 million
The Dan Patrick crew discusses the auction for Kobe Bryant's old locker, noting the current estimated price is over $1 million.
Nuggets could be a ‘career cleanup’ for Westbrook
After the Clippers trade Russell Westbrook to Utah, where he is expected to sign with the Nuggets later, the Dan Patrick Show looks back on the former MVP’s career and how the move to Denver could play out.
Hurley reveals why he turned down Lakers job
UConn men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss why he turned down the Los Angeles Lakers job, possibility of coaching in the NBA in the future and more.
Knicks, Brunson building ‘special’ team after deal
Dan Patrick & Co. assess the pros and cons of Jalen Brunson taking less money in his new contract with the Knicks, examining how the move fits into New York's present and future.
Boeheim discusses Team USA, Cooper Flagg
Jim Boeheim and Dan Patrick chat about the U.S. men's basketball team ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Cooper Flagg's upside, the best NBA coaches ever and more.
Boeheim: Hurley ‘better suited’ for college hoops
Legendary college hoops coach Jim Boeheim joins Dan Patrick to discuss Dan Hurley's return to UConn, explaining why he believes it was the right move to turn down the Lakers job.
Johnson: Flagg is going to be ‘special’
Gus Johnson joins Dan Patrick to discuss Cooper Flagg's performance at Team USA scrimmages, the Unites States' chances against France and the upcoming college football season after conference realignment.
Warriors nailing draft picks jumpstarted dynasty
Dan Patrick looks back on the Golden State Warriors dynastic run that brought four championships to the franchise across eight seasons, and explains how the front office's draft selections were the key to their success.
NBA rookies fantasy managers should draft
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus look at a few NBA rookies who could have an immediate impact for fantasy managers this year.
Dalzell: Knicks are second best in the East
After adding Mikal Bridges and locking down OG Anunoby, Vaughn Dalzell says the Knicks are poised to be the top challenger to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference next season.
How much does Thompson move the needle with Mavs?
After a long Warriors tenure, Klay Thompson is now a Dallas Maverick. With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in tow, what is the ceiling of his fantasy impact?
Fantasy impact of George heading to Philly
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus react to the Philadelphia 76ers signing Paul George and how that may affect his other Sixers players' fantasy stocks in 2024-2025.
Katz: Castle can be ‘highest value’ NBA draft pick
Andy Katz joins the Dan Patrick Show to review the top storylines from the 2024 NBA Draft, discuss why Stephon Castle has the potential to be the best player of the class, the Lakers' draft, and more.