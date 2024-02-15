Watch Now
How much would NBA Vegas franchise cost?
Dan Patrick and the guys ponder the cost of starting a NBA expansion team in Las Vegas.
Up Next
Plaschke: Lakers should have traded LeBron
Plaschke: Lakers should have traded LeBron
Bill Plaschke explains why he thinks the Lakers trading LeBron James would be best for everyone, discusses the pressure on the Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani and talks about Chip Kelly leaving UCLA for Ohio State.
Is Thompson still a must-roster player?
Is Thompson still a must-roster player?
Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson break down teams to prioritize with All-Star schedule and ponder if Klay Thompson needs to be rostered in every league.
Add Heat players on waivers given injuries
Add Heat players on waivers given injuries
Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson point out how the Heat's injuries make players such as Duncan Robinson and Jaime Jaquez possibly positive waiver wire additions.
Wembanyama ‘untouchable’ in fantasy hoops
Wembanyama 'untouchable' in fantasy hoops
Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson explain the mind-bending fantasy efficiency of Victor Wembanyama despite limited minutes and why that makes it a bad idea to move him.
Why did it take Magic so long to retire Shaq?
Why did it take Magic so long to retire Shaq?
The Dan Patrick Show debates why it took so long for the Orlando Magic to retire its first number and whether or not they should have retired Shaquille O'Neal's jersey in the first place.
Bagley, Grimes benefitted from NBA Trade Deadline
Bagley, Grimes benefitted from NBA Trade Deadline
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphiell Johnson, Kurt Helin and Dan Titus break down the NBA players who saw the biggest jump in their fantasy prospects due to the NBA Trade Deadline.
Mavericks, Pistons among trade deadline winners
Mavericks, Pistons among trade deadline winners
The Rotoworld Basketball crew discuss the winners of the NBA trade deadline, namely the Dallas Mavericks for acquiring P.J. Washington and the Detroit Pistons for moving on from Killian Hayes.
Knicks get boost by adding Bogdanovic and Burks
Knicks get boost by adding Bogdanovic and Burks
The Rotoworld Basketball crew react to the New York Knicks' acquisition of Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks and what it means for the team's key fantasy pieces moving forward.
Washington’s outlook if Hornets decide to trade
Washington's outlook if Hornets decide to trade
The Charlotte Hornets have been battered with injuries and poor performance, and pending interest in PJ Washington could result a welcome career boost.
Blazers could look to move Brogdon at deadline
Blazers could look to move Brogdon at deadline
The Portland Trail Blazers may look to move Malcolm Brogdon at the trade deadline, and his combination of talent and experience makes him a quality addition to a contending team.
Dosunmu could see boost if Bulls sell at deadline
Dosunmu could see boost if Bulls sell at deadline
If the Chicago Bulls become sellers at the trade deadline, fantasy managers could see Ayo Dosunmu's stock rise, having stepped up in the absences of Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams.