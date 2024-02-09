Watch Now
Bagley, Grimes benefitted from NBA Trade Deadline
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphiell Johnson, Kurt Helin and Dan Titus break down the NBA players who saw the biggest jump in their fantasy prospects due to the NBA Trade Deadline.
Mavericks, Pistons among trade deadline winners
The Rotoworld Basketball crew discuss the winners of the NBA trade deadline, namely the Dallas Mavericks for acquiring P.J. Washington and the Detroit Pistons for moving on from Killian Hayes.
Knicks get boost by adding Bogdanovic and Burks
The Rotoworld Basketball crew react to the New York Knicks' acquisition of Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks and what it means for the team's key fantasy pieces moving forward.
Washington’s outlook if Hornets decide to trade
The Charlotte Hornets have been battered with injuries and poor performance, and pending interest in PJ Washington could result a welcome career boost.
Blazers could look to move Brogdon at deadline
The Portland Trail Blazers may look to move Malcolm Brogdon at the trade deadline, and his combination of talent and experience makes him a quality addition to a contending team.
Dosunmu could see boost if Bulls sell at deadline
If the Chicago Bulls become sellers at the trade deadline, fantasy managers could see Ayo Dosunmu's stock rise, having stepped up in the absences of Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams.
Jones a name to watch ahead of trade deadline
Consistency has been key for Tyus Jones, who is providing top 75 per-game value in 9-cat formats, and fantasy managers should keep an eye on his status ahead of the trade deadline.
Giannis moving up fantasy ranks with top-25 value
Giannis Antetokounmpo continues rising up the fantasy ranks this season, and the Bucks' star has elevated his game under Doc Rivers, now providing top-25 value in 9-cat formats this season.
Brunson earns All-Star nod thanks to elite play
Fantasy managers have relished in Jalen Brunson's elite play this season, and the New York Knicks finally have their star point guard who is making his first All-Star appearance.
Lakers roster can’t be saved with just firing Ham
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus discuss the Los Angeles Lakers roster, and why the team can't be saved with just firing head coach Darvin Ham.
Hart, Achiuwa should be considered in fantasy
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus discuss the New York Knicks' impressive winning streak and explain why Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa are among the underrated Knicks who should be considered in fantasy.
NBA has a ‘scoring too much’ problem
The Dan Patrick Show analyzes the recent trend of high-scoring individual performances in the NBA this season, and why the league has a scoring problem.