MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Northwestern at Iowa
Reports: Michigan State is planning to hire Pat Fitzgerald after Jonathan Smith is fired
NFL: New York Giants at Chicago Bears
Giants vs. Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?

Top Clips

nbc_snf_burnstd_251130.jpg
Burks makes insane one-handed touchdown catch
nbc_fnia_steelersanalysis_251130.jpg
Steelers showing ‘alarming’ signs
nbc_snf_suttontd_251130.jpg
Nix hits Sutton for TD just before going down

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Hawks edge 76ers in double-OT battle

November 30, 2025 09:26 PM
Led by Jalen Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the Hawks left Philadelphia with a well-earned victory after pushing the Sixers to double overtime.

nbc_nba_sasmin_2minhl_251130.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Timberwolves jump on Spurs late
nbc_nba_okcvspor_251130.jpg
02:00
HLs: Thunder outlast Trail Blazers on the road
nbc_nba_torvsnyk_251130.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Knicks knock off visiting Raptors
nbc_nba_bosvscle_251130.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Celtics, Cavaliers go down to the wire
nbc_nba_houutah_2minhl_251130.jpg
01:51
Highlights: Rockets soar past Jazz in Utah
flagg.jpg
01:57
HLs: Flagg erupts for 35, Mavericks edge Clippers
nuggets-suns.jpg
01:58
HLs: Nuggets handle Suns behind Jokic, Murray
jimmy.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Butler leads Warriors past Pelicans
nbc_nba_detmia_2minhl_251129.jpg
01:54
HLs: Pistons grind out thrilling win over Heat
nbc_nba_bknmil_2minhl_251129.jpg
02:00
HLs: Giannis, Bucks snap seven-game losing streak
nbc_nba_bullspacers_251129.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Pacers finish off Bulls in nail-biter
new_wolves_mpx.jpg
01:59
HLs: Edwards, Wolves outlast Celtics in tight win
nbc_nba_torcha_2minhl_251129.jpg
01:55
HLs: Hornets halt Raptors’ win streak with OT win
nbc_nba_manning_251129.jpg
02:54
Davis’s return ‘a silver lining’ for Mavericks
nbc_nba_dalvslal_251128.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Lakers outlast Mavericks in LA
nbc_nba_memlac_2minhl_251129.jpg
02:01
HLs: Grizzlies power past Clippers in second half
nbc_nba_sasvsden_251128.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Spurs storm back to stun Nuggets
nbc_nba_sacuth_2minhl_251128.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Jazz survive Kings fourth-quarter push
nbc_nba_phxvsokc_251128.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Thunder topple Suns to clinch Group A
nbc_nba_milvsnyk_251128.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Knicks win NBA Cup Group C vs. Bucks
nbc_nba_orlvsdet_251128.jpg
01:52
Highlights: Magic conjure up road win vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_clevsatl_251128.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Hawks use hot second half to beat Cavs
nbc_nba_wshind_2minhl_251128.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Pacers pummel Wizards in Indy
nbc_nba_chicha_2minhlv2_251128.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Hornets hold off Bulls for gritty win
nbc_nba_phibkn_2minhl_251128.jpg
01:56
Highlights: 76ers earn road win vs. Nets
rockets_warriors_251126.jpg
01:57
HLs: Rockets weather Warriors’ second-half surge
spurs_blazers_251126.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Spurs slowly pull away from Blazers
suns_king_251126.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Suns’ fast start leaves Kings reeling
bucks_heat_251126.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Heat escape Bucks at home in NBA Cup
timberwolves_thumber_251126.jpg
01:59
Highlights: OKC capitalizes on T-Wolves slow start

nbc_snf_burnstd_251130.jpg
50
Burks makes insane one-handed touchdown catch
nbc_fnia_steelersanalysis_251130.jpg
01:40
Steelers showing ‘alarming’ signs
nbc_snf_suttontd_251130.jpg
53
Nix hits Sutton for TD just before going down
nbc_snf_rodrigueztd_251130.jpg
46
Rodriguez surges into end zone for TD vs. Broncos
nbc_snf_mariotaint_251130.jpg
01:05
Greenlaw intercepts Mariota’s jump pass
nbc_fnia_billssteelers_251130.jpg
51
Steelers ‘going the wrong way’ after loss to Bills
FlorioColts.jpg
39
Source: Gardner expected to miss a couple of weeks
nbc_fnia_florioherbert_251130.jpg
12
Herbert to undergo surgery on left hand
nbc_fnia_panthersflorio_251130.jpg
45
Panthers force three turnovers in win vs. Rams
nbc_fnia_shedeurflorio_251130.jpg
25
Shedeur to start next week vs. Titans
nbc_fnia_texansanalysis_251130.jpg
01:25
Texans, Panthers pick up huge wins in Week 13
nbc_dog_divingdog_251130.jpg
06:24
IDC Dog Diving National Finals
nbc_dog_freestyleflying_251130.jpg
07:50
IDC Freestyle Flying Disc National Finals
nbc_dog_weavepole_251130.jpg
04:27
IDC Weave Pole National Finals
nbc_dog_fetchit_251130.jpg
05:58
IDC Fetch It National Finals
nbc_dog_smallagility_251130.jpg
05:30
IDC Small Dog Agility National Finals
nbc_dog_largedogagility_251130.jpg
05:59
IDC Large Dog Agility National Finals
nbc_nfl_atljetspresser_251130.jpg
50
Glenn: Win vs. ATL is ‘something we can build on’
nbc_nfl_indytexanspresser_251130.jpg
58
Ryans: Texans are now playing ‘full’ games
nbc_pl_earleua_251130.jpg
03:15
Brentford strike gold with Thiago up front
nbc_nfl_collinsft_251130.jpg
02:22
Collins: Texans’ defense the ‘best in the league’
nbc_pl_mustoeua_251130.jpg
02:12
Brighton’s Hurzeler ‘could be going places’
nbc_nfl_youngsound_251130.jpg
59
Young reflects on Panthers’ huge win against Rams
oly_aswsl_coppermountain_251130.jpg
04:57
Shiffrin cruises to Alpine Skiing World Cup win
nbc_pl_maresca_251130.jpg
04:05
Maresca: Chelsea ‘headed in the right direction’
nbc_pl_lowedown_251130.jpg
05:01
Lowe Down: Are Chelsea ready to win the PL title?
nbc_pl_plupdate_251130.jpg
10:51
PL Update: Chelsea, Arsenal battle to draw
nbc_pl_mw13allgoals_251130.jpg
14:15
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 13
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251130.jpg
04:58
Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s intense draw v. Chelsea
nbc_rtf_helmetstickersv3_251130.jpg
01:50
Sayin delivers his ‘Heisman moment’ against UMich