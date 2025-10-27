Highlights: Cavs hand Bucks first loss of season

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 College Football Rankings Week 10 Top 25: New top 5! LSU and Missouri OUT! Indiana, Vanderbilt climbing
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
LSU fires coach Brian Kelly in the 4th season of his 10-year, $100 million deal
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Commanders at Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Kraft makes sensational 59-yard play
Colts, Broncos, Patriots shine atop AFC
Highlights: Timberwolves hold off Pacers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB 2025 Season
2025 Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 College Football Rankings Week 10 Top 25: New top 5! LSU and Missouri OUT! Indiana, Vanderbilt climbing
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
LSU fires coach Brian Kelly in the 4th season of his 10-year, $100 million deal
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Commanders at Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Top Clips
Kraft makes sensational 59-yard play
Colts, Broncos, Patriots shine atop AFC
Highlights: Timberwolves hold off Pacers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB 2025 Season
2025 Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
TUNE IN
Don't miss a moment of tonight's NBA action! Click here for full schedule and scores.
Close
Watch Now
Highlights: Cavs hand Bucks first loss of season
October 26, 2025 09:06 PM
The Cavaliers withstand a 40-point effort from Giannis Antetokounmpo to give the Milwaukee Bucks their first defeat of the 2025-2026 season.
Related Videos
02:00
Highlights: Timberwolves hold off Pacers
02:00
Highlights: Ball powers Hornets to win vs. Wizards
02:01
Highlights: Powell powers Heat past Knicks
02:03
Highlights: Pistons top still-winless Celtics
01:58
Highlights: Spurs shut down Nets comeback
01:50
Highlights: Jokic, Nuggets dominate Suns
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies drop Pacers in blowout win
01:52
Highlights: 76ers hold off Hornets in thriller
01:57
Highlights: Thunder handle Hawks in road win
02:04
Highlights: Giddey, Jones lead Bulls past Magic
01:58
Highlights: Clippers beat Suns as Harden drops 30
02:02
HLs: Doncic goes for 49, Lakers wax Timberwolves
01:59
HLs: Trail Blazers scorch Warriors in Portland
02:01
Highlights: LaVine, Kings hold off Jazz
01:50
HLs: Pistons drop Rockets, spoil KD’s huge night
01:50
HLs: George leads Wizards past Flagg, Mavericks
01:44
HLs: Spurs edge Pelicans in overtime thriller
01:59
HLs: Hawks down Magic in thrilling comeback win
01:59
Highlights: KAT, Brunson power Knicks past Celtics
02:02
HLs: Heat destroy Grizzlies in huge road win
01:57
HLs: Mitchell, Cavs hold off feisty Nets for win
02:01
HLs: Bucks battle back against Raptors for win
01:21
Nembhard injury could present ‘challenges’ for IND
01:20
Nuggets F Gordon scores 50 in win over Warriors
01:17
SGA scores career-high 55 points in win vs. Pacers
09:58
Good take bad take: Is Brooks a ‘culture shifter?’
09:53
Fan Friday: Whose stock is up early?
02:29
SGA and Thunder defeat Pacers in Finals rematch
09:57
Old faces new places: Grading debuts on new teams
04:21
Curry dominates as Warriors survive Nuggets in OT
Latest Clips
01:12
Kraft makes sensational 59-yard play
02:44
Colts, Broncos, Patriots shine atop AFC
48
Metcalf works inside to nab TD pass from Rodgers
44
Kraft storms into end zone for first TD of night
26
NFL Week 8 injury updates: Skattebo, Saquon
01:36
Inside Ravens’ injury-report issue with Lamar
03:10
Byron delivers from post position at Martinsville
12:36
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 4
02:05
Family support propels Brennan to Bank of Utah win
14:04
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Martinsville playoff race
59
Best Cup driver audio from Martinsville playoffs
01:16
Logano: Championship hopes ending ‘stings’
54
Elliott falls short of the Championship 4
02:29
Gordon ‘saw a fire’ in Hendrick team
01:14
Bell kept ‘falling backwards’ at Martinsville
01:39
Blaney ‘just got loose’ down Martinsville stretch
01:39
Larson: Byron’s Martinsville win was ‘awesome’
01:49
Byron: ‘Things have a way of working out’
12:50
Highlights: USWNT v. Portugal (En Español)
14:48
Highlight: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Martinsville
55
Coffey scores to give U.S. 3-1 lead over Portugal
57
Glenn: Mangold was ‘true Jet, through and through’
50
Stroud questions having ‘kind of’ a complete game
38
Maye: McDaniels ‘made it easy for me’ in 3Q
05:13
Lowe Down: Is Liverpool’s back-to-back dream over?
01:07
Moultrie opens scoring for USWNT against Portugal
01:17
Silva scores header for Portugal four minutes in
01:26
Moultrie scores brace in first half vs. Portugal
10:44
PL Update: Arsenal top table as Man City stumble
01:36
Frank ‘very happy’ with Spurs’ performance
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue