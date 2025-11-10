 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_psnff_postint1_251109.jpg
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Chargers vs. Steelers in Week 10
NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles at Packers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Devin Fitzgerald 01.png
Notre Dame Commit Devin Fitzgerald Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_pitlachl_251109.jpg
Highlights: Chargers make light work of Steelers
nbc_psnff_postint1_251109.jpg
Mack: ‘This had to be our most physical game’
nbc_nba_minvssac_251109.jpg
Highlights: Timberwolves dominate Kings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Warriors rout short-handed Pacers

November 9, 2025 11:26 PM
Jimmy Butler leads the way for Golden State with 21 points as the Warriors dominated the Indiana Pacers in San Francisco.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_minvssac_251109.jpg
01:52
Highlights: Timberwolves dominate Kings
nbc_nba_detvsphi_251109.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Pistons beat 76ers, win 6th straight
nbc_nba_grizzliesvsthunder_251109.jpg
02:00
HLs: Thunder end road trip with win vs Grizzlies
nbc_nba_bknvsnyk_251109.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Knicks throttle Nets at home
nbc_nba_rocketsvsbucks_251109.jpg
02:00
HLs: Durant, Sengun lead Rockets’ rally over Bucks
nbc_nba_phxlac_251108(2).jpg
01:58
Highlights: Suns defeat Clippers in Los Angeles
nbc_nba_indynuggets_251108(2).jpg
02:00
Highlights: Nuggets down Pacers behind Jokic
nbc_nba_raptorsxsixers_251108.jpg
01:57
Highlights: 76ers win at home against the Raptors
nbc_nba_bullsandcavs_251108.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Late surge powers Cavs to victory
nbc_nba_spursandpelicans_251108.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Fox guides Spurs to win in debut
nbc_nba_pormia_261108(2).jpg
02:00
Highlights: Jovic leads MIA to victory over POR
nbc_nba_lalatl_251108(2).jpg
01:58
Highlights: Hawks rout Lakers at home
nbc_nba_dallaswash_251108(2).jpg
01:58
Highlights: Marshall lifts Mavs over Wizards
nbc_nba_okcvssac_251107.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Thunder rout the Kings
nbc_nba_gswvsden_251107.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Nuggets beat Curry-less Warriors
nbc_nba_mavsandgrizzlies_251107.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies coast to Cup win vs. Mavs
nbc_nba_spursandrockets_251107.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Spurs ground the Rockets in Cup action
nbc_nba_minutahhls_251107.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Timberwolves obliterate Jazz
nbc_nba_chavsmia_251107.jpg
02:06
Highlights: Fast start helps Heat win vs. Hornets
nbc_nba_bucksbullshls_251107.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Bucks beat Bulls to open Cup defense
nbc_nba_pistonsandnets_251107.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Pistons top the Nets in Cup opener
nbc_nba_cavsandwizards_251107.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Cavaliers dominate Wizards in D.C.
nbc_nba_torvsatl_251107.jpg
02:05
Highlights: Team offense lifts Raptors over Hawks
nbc_nba_bosvsorl_251107.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Magic balance offense downs Celtics
Bam11-7.jpg
01:30
Adebayo out vs. Hornets with toe injury
JalenGreen11-7.jpg
01:29
Green shines in Suns debut
roto_camthomas_071125.jpg
01:18
Who will step up for Nets with Thomas sidelined?
nbc_nba_teamwatchability_251107.jpg
14:27
Have Lakers been most fun team to watch so far?
nbc_nba_enjoydk_251107.jpg
05:03
Banchero, Magic ‘due’ for good offensive game
nbc_nba_enjoayactivehof_251107.jpg
07:32
Debating which current NBA players will make HOF

Latest Clips

nbc_nfl_pitlachl_251109.jpg
47
Highlights: Chargers make light work of Steelers
nbc_psnff_postint1_251109.jpg
01:53
Mack: ‘This had to be our most physical game’
nbc_snf_vidaltdv2_251109.jpg
47
Vidal plows through traffic to extend lead
nbc_fnia_bestcomeback_v2_251109.jpg
03:45
Texans, Colts dominate late for comeback wins
nbc_fnia_speedround_251109.jpg
03:56
Speed Round: NFL Week 10 Great MVP Debate
nbc_fnia_patsbuccs_251109.jpg
04:12
Maye ‘unfazed’ in NE’s ‘gutsy’ win over Bucs
nbc_snf_warrenhurdle_251109.jpg
42
Warren hurdles Hart with ease
nbc_fnia_week11preview_251109.jpg
45
Can Campbell power DET past PHI on SNF in Week 11?
nbc_snf_mcconkeytd_251109.jpg
44
McConkey connects with Herbert for first TD
nbc_snf_lacsafety_251109.jpg
01:23
Mack spins inside, sacks Rodgers for safety
nbc_fnia_florioinjuryupdate_251109.jpg
31
Analyzing the future of Dart, Daboll after Week 10
nbc_fnia_snoopdogg_251109.jpg
03:21
Snoop Dogg loves the way the Steelers ‘fight’
nbc_fnia_mentalhealth_251109.jpg
01:40
Kneeland’s death sparks mental health conversation
nbc_fnia_tagliabue_251109.jpg
02:24
Honoring legacy of Tagliabue, who died at 84
nbc_golf_higgo_251109.jpg
05:20
Takeaways from Higgo, Young in Cabo San Lucas
nbc_golf_griffindiscussion_251109.jpg
01:19
Griffin rides strong putting to three-win season
nbc_golf_wwtrd4_251109.jpg
10:21
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 4
nbc_golf_bengriffininterview_251109.jpg
02:05
Griffin: ‘Pushed myself’ to capture WWT title
nbc_nfl_drakemaye_251109.jpg
59
Maye on win over Bucs: ‘Every week we’re fighting’
nbc_nfl_glennpresser_251109.jpg
50
In a ‘league of change’, Glenn blocking out noise
nbc_nfl_cwilliamsft_251109.jpg
04:15
FNIA FaceTime: Johnson has ‘been big’ for Williams
nbc_nfl_tuasound_251109.jpg
01:00
Tua: ‘It’s a special feeling’ to beat the Bills
nbc_golf_lpga_251109.jpg
01:47
How Hataoka navigated improvised playoff in Japan
nbc_golf_mcilroy_251109.jpg
01:36
McIlroy ‘razor sharp’ in final round in Abu Dhabi
nbc_golf_rai_251109.jpg
01:07
Rai stuns in Abu Dhabi playoff win
nbc_pl_lowedown_251109.jpg
05:25
Lowe Down: Liverpool are still in the title race
nbc_pl_update_251109.jpg
11:37
PL Update: Man City put Premier League on notice
nbc_pl_slotinterview_251109.jpg
01:48
Slot: Liverpool ‘were so poor’ in first half
nbc_pl_pepinterview_251109.jpg
01:20
Guardiola: City ‘gave me a good present’ with win
nbc_pl_mw11allgoals_251109.jpg
16:20
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 11