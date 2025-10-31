 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 9 of 2025 season
nbc_rtf_bkreax_251029.jpg
LSU athletic director Scott Woodward resigns, 4 days after the firing of football coach Brian Kelly
Kyle Schwarber
Kyle Schwarber Free Agent Profile: Contract prediction, best fits, stats

Top Clips

nbc_nba_spursvsheat_251030.jpg
Highlights: Spurs derail Heat comeback attempt
nbc_nba_thundervswizards_251030.jpg
Highlights: Thunder start 6-0 with Wizards win
nbc_cbb_uconnfuddintv_251030.jpg
Fudd manifesting health, joy in her final season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 9 of 2025 season
nbc_rtf_bkreax_251029.jpg
LSU athletic director Scott Woodward resigns, 4 days after the firing of football coach Brian Kelly
Kyle Schwarber
Kyle Schwarber Free Agent Profile: Contract prediction, best fits, stats

Top Clips

nbc_nba_spursvsheat_251030.jpg
Highlights: Spurs derail Heat comeback attempt
nbc_nba_thundervswizards_251030.jpg
Highlights: Thunder start 6-0 with Wizards win
nbc_cbb_uconnfuddintv_251030.jpg
Fudd manifesting health, joy in her final season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Bucks win close contest vs. Warriors

October 30, 2025 10:50 PM
The back-and-forth affair between a pair of one-loss teams went down to the wire at Fiserv Forum, with the home Milwaukee Bucks eking out a close victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_spursvsheat_251030.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Spurs derail Heat comeback attempt
nbc_nba_thundervswizards_251030.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Thunder start 6-0 with Wizards win
nbc_nba_magicvshornets_251030.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Visiting Magic power past Hornets
nbc_nba_ogbucksv2_251030.jpg
06:02
Rivers: Bucks are ‘trouble’ for Eastern Conference
nbc_nba_ogcollegebb_251030.jpg
06:33
Rivers: Boozer will have a ‘day one’ impact in NBA
nbc_nba_ogsixers_251030.jpg
16:44
Do 76ers have best group of guards in the NBA?
nbc_roto_cadecunningham_251030.jpg
01:07
Cunningham looking to build off game vs. ORL
nbc_roto_anthonydavis_251030.jpg
01:28
Davis’ leg injury adds to Mavs injury woes
nbc_roto_traeyoung_251030.jpg
01:24
What does Young’s knee injury mean for Hawks?
nbc_nba_spursthunder_251030.jpg
04:43
Can Heat hand Wembanyama, Spurs their first loss?
nbc_nba_coacheshotseat_251030.jpg
09:55
NBA coaches on hot seat: Mosley, Rajakovic, Green
nbc_nba_playersback_251030.jpg
09:56
Which NBA teams need their players back the most?
nbc_nba_draftkings_251030.jpg
04:22
Fade Knueppel vs. ORL; Giannis could feast vs. GSW
nbc_nba_pelicans_251030.jpg
03:58
Pelicans in ‘tough situation’ without top picks
nbc_nba_hawkscavs_251030.jpg
03:02
Beecham ‘somewhat disappointed’ with Mobley so far
nbc_nba_chicagobulls_251030.jpg
02:05
Can Bulls stay hot after starting season 4-0?
nbc_nba_durantharris_251030.jpg
02:46
Beecham: ‘Don’t talk trash’ to Pistons’ Harris
nbc_nba_austinreaves_251030.jpg
05:25
Is Lakers’ Reaves a top-20 player in basketball?
nbc_bte_roy_251030.jpg
02:17
ROY a ‘two-man race’ between Flagg and Edgecombe
nbc_bte_mvp_251030.jpg
02:30
Can Wemby, others knock off SGA’s MVP campaign?
nbc_nba_minvlalhl_251029.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Reaves saves Lakers victory vs. MIN
nbc_nba_memvssunshighlights_251029.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Morant’s late jumper lifts Grizzlies
nbc_nba_denvnop_251030.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Nuggets rout Pelicans at home
nbc_nba_porvsuta_251029.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Trail Blazers hold off Jazz for win
nbc_nba_indvsdalhighlights_251029.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Bench carries Mavs to win over Pacers
nbc_nba_sacvchihl_251029.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Bulls beat Kings to remain unbeaten
nbc_nba_bknvatlhl_251029.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Hawks lose Young, win against Nets
nbc_nba_clevboshl_251029.jpg
02:09
Highlights: Brown powers Celtics win against Cavs
nbc_nba_orlvsdethighlights_251029.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Pistons dominate Magic in 2nd half
nbc_nba_houvstorhighlights.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Rockets blast Raptors in Toronto

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_uconnfuddintv_251030.jpg
07:19
Fudd manifesting health, joy in her final season
nbc_cbb_uconnstrongintv_251030.jpg
04:35
Strong working on vocal leadership and versatility
nbc_cbb_uconnauriemmaintv_251030.jpg
14:55
Auriemma hopes to challenge UConn ‘bridge’ players
nbc_cbb_uconnhurleyintv_251030.jpg
11:48
Hurley feels ‘tension’ with Pitino in Big East
nbc_cbb_uconnkarabanintv.jpg
06:39
Karaban ready to finish UConn career the right way
nbc_cbb_mdbuzzwilliams_251030.jpg
11:45
Williams breaks down transition to Maryland
nbc_cbb_orealtmanintv_251030.jpg
09:21
Altman breaks down Oregon’s consistency
nbc_roto_brianthomas_251030.jpg
01:34
What JAX WR Thomas Jr.'s injury means for Hunter
nbc_roto_pukanacua_251030.jpg
01:14
Nacua’s return bodes well for Rams, fantasy owners
nbc_cbb_uclacroninintv_251030.jpg
13:58
Cronin: Dent is going to help my stress levels
nbc_cbb_uscmusselmanintv_251030.jpg
09:07
Musselman says ‘anything is possible’ at USC
nbc_cbb_nwcollinsintv_251030.jpg
10:38
Collins: Northwestern basketball ‘in a good place’
nbc_roto_brockbowers_251030.jpg
01:12
How will LV use TE Bowers upon return from injury?
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_251030.jpg
13:04
Why is Ward’s poor play going under the radar?
nbc_dps_jaybilasinterview_251030.jpg
12:23
Breaking down Wembanyama’s stardom
nbc_csu_seaatwas_251030.jpg
03:37
NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_bestbets_251030.jpg
02:17
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
nbc_csu_cardsatcowboys_251030.jpg
02:04
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys
nbc_csu_jagsatraiders_251030.jpg
02:41
NFL Week 9 preview: Jaguars vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_chiefsatbills_251030.jpg
04:19
NFL Week 9 preview: Chiefs vs. Bills
nbc_csu_saintsatrams_251030.jpg
02:11
NFL Week 9 preview: Saints vs. Rams
nbc_csu_coltsatpitt_251030.jpg
04:13
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_lacatten_251030.jpg
02:01
NFL Week 9 preview: Chargers vs. Titans
nbc_ffhh_hate_qb_list_251030.jpg
03:46
Nix headlines QB hate list facing HOU defense
nbc_ffhh_love_qb_list_251030.jpg
05:10
Herbert among QBs with good matchups in Week 9
nbc_ffhh_pchatelist_251030.jpg
05:22
Meyers, Doubs, Sutton on WR hate list in week 9
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251030.jpg
03:02
Ravens QB Jackson among TNF best bets in return
nbc_ffhh_rbhatelist_251030.jpg
03:10
Robinson faces tough matchup in Week 9
nbc_ffhh_pclovelist_251030.jpg
08:50
Expect Jefferson to get targets with McCarthy back
nbc_csu_ninersatgiants_251030.jpg
02:10
NFL Week 9 preview: 49ers vs. Giants