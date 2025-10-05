 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_rovalfinish_251005.jpg
Last-lap chaos eliminates Ross Chastain, revives Joey Logano’s hopes for a 4th Cup title
Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 - Final Round
PGA Tour player hits shot from water with gator floating just yards away
MLB: Playoffs-New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
Yesavage sets Blue Jays postseason record with 11 Ks, Toronto thumps Yankees 13-7 in ALDS Game 2

Top Clips

nbc_snf_bufcrowdhype_251005.jpg
Jackson leads Bills crowd in electric chant
nbc_fnia_floriojets_251005.jpg
Skycam a storyline in multiple Week 5 games
nbc_nas_postracehit_251005.jpg
Recapping late battles at the Roval playoff race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_rovalfinish_251005.jpg
Last-lap chaos eliminates Ross Chastain, revives Joey Logano’s hopes for a 4th Cup title
Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 - Final Round
PGA Tour player hits shot from water with gator floating just yards away
MLB: Playoffs-New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
Yesavage sets Blue Jays postseason record with 11 Ks, Toronto thumps Yankees 13-7 in ALDS Game 2

Top Clips

nbc_snf_bufcrowdhype_251005.jpg
Jackson leads Bills crowd in electric chant
nbc_fnia_floriojets_251005.jpg
Skycam a storyline in multiple Week 5 games
nbc_nas_postracehit_251005.jpg
Recapping late battles at the Roval playoff race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NBA Preseason Highlights: Thunder vs. Hornets

October 5, 2025 07:36 PM
Reigning NBA champions Oklahoma City Thunder outmatched the Charlotte Hornets from start to finish in their preseason tilt in Charleston, South Carolina.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_pg_melvnor_251005.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pelicans vs. Phoenix
nbc_nba_pg_minvden_251004.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets
nbc_nba_pg_orlvmia_251004.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Magic vs. Heat
nbc_nba_pg_brkvjer_251004.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nets v. Hapoel Jerusalem
nbc_nba_pg_nykvsphi_251004.jpg
01:58
NBA Preseason Highlights: Knicks vs. 76ers
nbc_nba_pg_phxvlal_251003.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Suns vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_pg_pelmel_251003.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pelicans vs. Melbourne
okc_sga.jpg
02:26
How to approach Thunder in NBA Champion market
nbc_nba_pg_phinyk_v2_251002.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason highlights: 76ers vs. Knicks
nbc_nba_thisyearsindy_251001.jpg
04:02
Hawks, Magic capable of being this year’s Pacers
nbc_roto_top5centers_250929.jpg
01:55
Jokic and Wembanyama sit atop NBA fantasy rankings
durant_new.jpg
01:53
Elite fantasy forwards set for ‘excellent’ seasons
nbc_roto_top5guards_250929.jpg
01:34
Fantasy guards to draft after SGA, Doncic, Edwards
nbc_nba_nbapromo_250905.jpg
47
NBA Tip-Off October 21 on NBC and Peacock

Latest Clips

nbc_snf_bufcrowdhype_251005.jpg
58
Jackson leads Bills crowd in electric chant
nbc_fnia_floriojets_251005.jpg
46
Skycam a storyline in multiple Week 5 games
nbc_nas_postracehit_251005.jpg
02:55
Recapping late battles at the Roval playoff race
nbc_fnia_floriovikings_251005.jpg
01:03
Vikings up in the air at QB with injuries
nbc_golf_sandersonfinv2_251005.jpg
11:01
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4
nbc_nas_cuproval_251005.jpg
14:59
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at the Roval
nbc_nas_radiorecap_251005.jpg
01:01
Best Cup driver audio from Roval playoff race
nbc_nas_cindric_251005.jpg
01:18
Cindric: The Roval ‘chewed us up and spit us out’
nbc_nas_wallace_251005.jpg
01:29
Bubba ‘thrown for a loop’ by tire used at Roval
nbc_nas_reddick_251005.jpg
01:02
‘Long-run pace’ may have cost Reddick at the Roval
nbc_nas_briscoe_251005.jpg
01:15
Briscoe explains managing nausea at the Roval
nbc_nas_elliott_251005.jpg
44
Eighth at the Roval a ‘solid’ result for Elliott
nbc_nas_hamlin_251005.jpg
01:20
Hamlin doesn’t fault Chastain for move at Roval
nbc_nas_logano_251005.jpg
01:11
Logano: ‘We’re still in. We’re still alive, baby’
nbc_nas_chastain_251005.jpg
02:41
Chastain: ‘I’d restart the whole day’ at Chalotte
nbc_nas_rovalfinish_251005.jpg
03:00
Desperation for Chastain on final lap at the Roval
nbc_nas_gisbergen_251005.jpg
56
SVG nets fifth-straight road course win at Roval
nbc_golf_higgoint_251005.jpg
01:35
Higgo ‘didn’t mean anything’ by shushing crowd
nbc_nfl_hurtspresser_251005.jpg
59
Hurts narrowing focus on ‘execution’ after loss
nbc_horse_bourbon_251005.jpg
02:03
Final Score glides to a Bourbon Stakes win
fisk_winning_putt_raw.jpg
03:12
Fisk wins Sanderson Farms on birdie putt
nbc_horse_bcclassichitclip_251005.jpg
02:17
Kornacki: Fierceness will run big in Breeders’ Cup
nbc_horse_juddmonte_251005.jpg
03:44
Gin Gin wins thrilling Juddmonte Spinster Stakes
nbc_nfl_balharbaughsound_251005.jpg
53
Harbaugh: Week 5 loss ‘a complete disappointment’
nbc_golf_shushVOD_251005.jpg
02:12
Higgo shushes Sanderson Farms crowd after putt
nbc_pl_2rob_mustoeua_251005.jpg
03:38
Mustoe: Calafiori playing ‘on a different level’
nbc_pl_2rob_preview_251005.jpg
03:13
Will Liverpool bounce back against Man United?
nbc_pl_2rob_tzclip_251005.jpg
01:31
Caicedo shines in last-gasp win against Liverpool
nbc_nfl_nomooresound_251005.jpg
47
Moore applauds Saints’ resiliency after first win
nbc_pl_plupdatev2_251005.jpg
13:12
PL Update: Newcastle stand tall against Forest