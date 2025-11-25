Raptors' identity runs through speed, defense

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 15 Iowa State remains unbeaten with 83-82 victory over No. 14 St. John’s in Players Era tourney
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 14, including Mendoza, Sayin, Reed, Love
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Staton-McCray scores 22 to lead Seton Hall over No. 23 NC State 85-74
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Mitchell brings ‘every single thing to the table’
Celebrating Robertson on his 87th birthday
Raptors ‘near the top’ amid seven-game win streak
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 15 Iowa State remains unbeaten with 83-82 victory over No. 14 St. John’s in Players Era tourney
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 14, including Mendoza, Sayin, Reed, Love
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Staton-McCray scores 22 to lead Seton Hall over No. 23 NC State 85-74
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Mitchell brings ‘every single thing to the table’
Celebrating Robertson on his 87th birthday
Raptors ‘near the top’ amid seven-game win streak
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
HOW TO WATCH:
Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns - Peacock NBA Monday
Close
Watch Now
Raptors' identity runs through speed, defense
November 24, 2025 07:17 PM
Brian Scalabrine and NBA Showtime break down the Raptors' strength on defense translating to fast-paced play on offense that has created a recipe for success.
Related Videos
04:55
Mitchell brings ‘every single thing to the table’
01:29
Celebrating Robertson on his 87th birthday
04:18
Raptors ‘near the top’ amid seven-game win streak
01:36
Johnson could have a resurgence with Gordon out
01:31
How to approach Miller’s return in fantasy
01:22
What Kawhi’s return means for Clippers, fantasy
04:51
Can Edwards, Timberwolves get revenge on Thunder?
09:54
Sengun a safer build piece than Banchero
09:51
Why Wemby continues to be “best defensive player”
04:30
Jokic can rack up rebounds for DEN amid injuries
09:54
Hornets rookie Knueppel looks ‘amazing on his own’
09:45
Does SGA have edge over Jokic for early MVP talks?
01:51
Will Cavaliers get right on the road vs. Raptors?
02:02
Rockets still offer good value vs. Suns without KD
01:58
Highlights: Lakers escape Jazz in thriller
01:56
Highlights: Suns use late surge to defeat Spurs
02:00
HLs: SGA leads OKC’s blowout win over Blazers
02:00
Highlights: Mitchell fuels Cavs’ win over Clippers
02:00
Highlights: Brown, Celtics fend off feisty Magic
01:58
HLs: Hawks outlast Knueppel, Hornets in gritty win
01:59
HLs: Raptors down Nets for seventh straight win
02:00
Highlights: Heat win fourth straight, beat 76ers
01:58
Highlights: Kings snap 8-game skid, beat Nuggets
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies beat Mavs in Dallas
02:00
Highlights: Pistons bring win streak to 12
02:00
Highlights: Bulls win nail-biter against Wizards
01:58
Highlights: Porzingis powers Hawks to win vs. Pels
02:00
Highlights: Magic, Knicks go to blows in Orlando
01:59
Highlights: Harden powers Clippers past Hornets
01:58
Highlights: POR hands GSW 3rd straight loss
Latest Clips
07:40
PL Update: Everton outlast Manchester United
03:13
Singleton & Dennis-Sutton striving for greatness
12:51
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 12
03:49
Amorim: Everton ‘deserved the win’ v. Man United
02:32
Moyes reacts to red card incident v. Man United
03:24
Dewsbury-Hall credits Everton’s ‘grit’ v. Man Utd
12:44
Extended HLs: Man United v. Everton Matchweek 12
03:45
Everton’s ‘magnificent effort’ upends Man United
01:40
Browns’ Sanders will see highs, lows as starter
01:48
Mayfield’s injury raises fantasy concerns for Bucs
01:30
Expect Neal to be startable with Kamara hurt
01:46
Lions’ Gibbs making case as fantasy’s overall RB1
01:48
Dewsbury-Hall’s screamer puts Everton in front
02:12
Everton’s Gana sent off after striking Keane
01:12
Top shots by Välimäki and McGreevy at RSM Classic
03:26
Ornstein: Mainoo has ‘no progress’ on new deal
02:42
Semenyo reportedly has £65 million release clause
01:40
Fantasy implications of Nimmo-Semien trade
08:33
Kiffin has ‘power’ in coaching carousel
11:04
NFL Week 12 notes: Chiefs, Cowboys wins; Sanders
02:08
Kittle, McMillan best bets for 49ers-Panthers
05:23
Packers RB Wilson among Week 12 Weekend Warriors
03:45
Jackson ‘does not look 100 percent’ for Ravens
03:08
Meyers fitting into Lawrence-led Jaguars offense
03:26
Smith-Njigba the story of the fantasy season
09:52
Will ‘passive’ Spurs get bullied against PSG?
09:52
Arsenal set for ‘unpredictable’ date with Chelsea
09:30
Arsenal lead ‘three-horse race’ for PL title
04:45
Barkley not offering same production for Eagles
09:47
‘Anything can happen’ when Liverpool take on PSV
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue