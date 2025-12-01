 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jimmy Snuggerud
Blues’ Jimmy Snuggerud having wrist surgery, Alexey Toropchenko out after burning legs in home accident
Virginia Cavaliers
NC State and Virginia are set to open the 2026 college football season in Brazil
Mark Stoops
Kentucky fires SEC’s longest-tenured coach in Mark Stoops in his 13th season

Top Clips

nbc_nba_quarterfinalpreview_251201.jpg
NBA Cup quarterfinal predictions and picks
nbc_nba_askkb_251201.jpg
How does Spurs offense look when Wemby returns?
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriorsandss_251201.jpg
Mahomes, Rice thrive, Lamar struggles in Week 13

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jimmy Snuggerud
Blues’ Jimmy Snuggerud having wrist surgery, Alexey Toropchenko out after burning legs in home accident
Virginia Cavaliers
NC State and Virginia are set to open the 2026 college football season in Brazil
Mark Stoops
Kentucky fires SEC’s longest-tenured coach in Mark Stoops in his 13th season

Top Clips

nbc_nba_quarterfinalpreview_251201.jpg
NBA Cup quarterfinal predictions and picks
nbc_nba_askkb_251201.jpg
How does Spurs offense look when Wemby returns?
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriorsandss_251201.jpg
Mahomes, Rice thrive, Lamar struggles in Week 13

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Why Lakers can cover spread vs. Suns

December 1, 2025 11:50 AM
Trysta Krick and Drew Dinsick unpack their best bets for the Los Angeles Lakers' upcoming game against the Phoenix Suns, detailing why an offensive firepower Lakers team can cover the spread.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_quarterfinalpreview_251201.jpg
04:50
NBA Cup quarterfinal predictions and picks
nbc_nba_askkb_251201.jpg
09:57
How does Spurs offense look when Wemby returns?
nbc_nba_magic_251201.jpg
04:54
Magic’s defense leading to offensive production
nbc_nba_nbaevolution_251201.jpg
04:21
Discussing the evolution of the NBA across eras
nbc_nba_dkpick6_251201.jpg
04:45
Expect Harden to rack up assists vs. Heat
nbc_nba_lakers_251201.jpg
09:47
Can the Lakers contend at the top of the West?
nbc_nba_disappointments_251201.jpg
09:00
Mobley among 10 early-season disappointments
nbc_roto_bullsmagic_251201.jpg
01:35
Bulls are in a slump and Magic are surging
nbc_oht_lindseyharding_251126.jpg
04:56
How the WNBA prepared Harding for the NBA ‘grind’
nbc_nba_noplal_2minhl_251130.jpg
01:58
HLs: Luka leads Lakers to seventh straight win
nbc_nba_memvssac_251130.jpg
01:59
HLs: Edey’s big night pushes Grizzlies past Kings
nbc_nba_sasmin_2minhl_251130.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Timberwolves jump on Spurs late
nbc_nba_atlphi_2minhl_251130.jpg
02:01
Highlights: Hawks edge 76ers in double-OT battle
nbc_nba_okcvspor_251130.jpg
02:00
HLs: Thunder outlast Trail Blazers on the road
nbc_nba_torvsnyk_251130.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Knicks knock off visiting Raptors
nbc_nba_bosvscle_251130.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Celtics, Cavaliers go down to the wire
nbc_nba_houutah_2minhl_251130.jpg
01:51
Highlights: Rockets soar past Jazz in Utah
flagg.jpg
01:57
HLs: Flagg erupts for 35, Mavericks edge Clippers
nuggets-suns.jpg
01:58
HLs: Nuggets handle Suns behind Jokic, Murray
jimmy.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Butler leads Warriors past Pelicans
nbc_nba_detmia_2minhl_251129.jpg
01:54
HLs: Pistons grind out thrilling win over Heat
nbc_nba_bknmil_2minhl_251129.jpg
02:00
HLs: Giannis, Bucks snap seven-game losing streak
nbc_nba_bullspacers_251129.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Pacers finish off Bulls in nail-biter
new_wolves_mpx.jpg
01:59
HLs: Edwards, Wolves outlast Celtics in tight win
nbc_nba_torcha_2minhl_251129.jpg
01:55
HLs: Hornets halt Raptors’ win streak with OT win
nbc_nba_manning_251129.jpg
02:54
Davis’s return ‘a silver lining’ for Mavericks
nbc_nba_dalvslal_251128.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Lakers outlast Mavericks in LA
nbc_nba_memlac_2minhl_251129.jpg
02:01
HLs: Grizzlies power past Clippers in second half
nbc_nba_sasvsden_251128.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Spurs storm back to stun Nuggets
nbc_nba_sacuth_2minhl_251128.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Jazz survive Kings fourth-quarter push

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_keenanallen_251201.jpg
02:20
Which Chargers’ weapons can be started in fantasy?
KiffinDPS121.jpg
08:44
Will Kiffin regret move to LSU?
nbc_ffhh_giantspatriots_251201.jpg
01:35
Take Douglas to hit receiving yards over on MNF
nbc_ffhh_ravenscardinals_251201.jpg
07:43
Irving dominates, Egbuka struggles vs. Cardinals
nbc_ffhh_broncoscommanders_251201.jpg
08:49
Fantasy managers should ‘feel good’ about McLaurin
nbc_ffhh_chubhubbard_251201.jpg
05:59
Can fantasy managers trust Hubbard once again?
nbc_ffhh_michaelpittman_251201.jpg
08:15
Is it time for fantasy managers to bench Pittman?
nbc_roto_titanbrown_251201.jpg
02:09
Titans ‘live dog’ as Browns injuries pile up
nbc_roto_bearspacker_251201.jpg
02:19
Expect Bears to cover spread vs. Packers
nbc_csu_panthersvrams_251201.jpg
16:20
Young is ‘changing the narrative’ with his play
nbc_csu_dknfcodds_251201.jpg
01:32
Are Rams still best bet to get No 1. seed in NFC?
WirfsSimmsHeadlines.jpg
16:17
Give me the headlines: ‘Wirfs the wait’
nbc_roto_seahawksfalcons_251201.jpg
02:10
Take Seattle to get ‘comfortable win’ vs. Atlanta
cowboyslionspreview.jpg
02:17
Cowboys are ‘difficult test’ for Lions in Week 14
nbc_pft_vikingsseahawks_251201.jpg
05:27
Seahawks overpower Minnesota Vikings, Brosmer
nbc_pft_broncoscommanders_251201.jpg
08:49
Broncos secured ‘exciting’ SNF win vs. Commanders
nbc_pft_bears_251201.jpg
01:46
Bears have ‘some mojo’ going after win vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_questionablecolts_251201.jpg
12:54
Controversial calls headline Texans vs. Colts
nbc_pft_49ersbrowns_251201.jpg
03:42
49ers shut down Browns, Shedeur gets second start
5words.jpg
08:13
Chargers ‘can’t win’ without Herbert
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_251201.jpg
06:12
Simms: Steelers have ‘misevaluated’ their talent
nbc_pft_texansvscolts_251201.jpg
07:05
Texans have ‘Super Bowl-caliber’ defense
nbc_pft_foulenforcement_251201.jpg
03:30
Analyzing penalty enforcement in BUF vs. PIT
steelersss.jpg
05:40
Steelers are ‘going in the wrong direction’
younggg.jpg
07:18
Panthers pounce on turnovers for upset win vs Rams
nbc_pft_pandorasbox_251202.jpg
03:13
Rodgers opens ‘Pandora’s Box’ after Steelers’ loss
nbc_pft_miketomlinera_251201.jpg
05:33
Is the Tomlin era ending in Pittsburgh?
nbc_pft_ramsdefense_251201.jpg
03:05
Los Angeles Rams’ defense has weak spots
thumb__453399.jpg
10:50
Did Thanksgiving schedule impact Rams?
nbc_psnff_paytonhit_251201.jpg
01:00
Payton has Broncos ‘believing’ after OT win