Highlights: 2025 Western Intercollegiate, Round 2

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays
Red Sox at Rays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 16
MLB: Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees
Royals at Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 16
Milwaukee Brewers v Arizona Diamondbacks
Tigers at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 16

Top Clips

nbc_pft_milton_250416.jpg
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best
nbc_pft_eaglesdraftneeds_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Philadelphia Eagles
nbc_pft_nygdraftneeds_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: New York Giants

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays
Red Sox at Rays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 16
MLB: Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees
Royals at Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 16
Milwaukee Brewers v Arizona Diamondbacks
Tigers at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 16

Top Clips

nbc_pft_milton_250416.jpg
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best
nbc_pft_eaglesdraftneeds_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Philadelphia Eagles
nbc_pft_nygdraftneeds_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: New York Giants

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Western Intercollegiate, Round 2

April 16, 2025 08:54 AM
Look back at second-round action from the 2025 Western Intercollegiate, the longest-running men's collegiate golf championship in the U.S., at Pasatiempo Golf Club in Santa Cruz.

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_milton_250416.jpg
01:54
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best
nbc_pft_eaglesdraftneeds_250416.jpg
47
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Philadelphia Eagles
nbc_pft_nygdraftneeds_250416.jpg
02:11
2025 NFL Draft team needs: New York Giants
nbc_pft_markandrews_250416.jpg
04:47
Is ‘something up’ with TE Andrews and the Ravens?
nbc_pft_daldraftneeds_250416.jpg
02:19
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Dallas Cowboys
nbc_pft_dallasgoedert_250416.jpg
05:22
Roseman: Goedert situation ‘doesn’t affect’ draft
nbc_pft_zachwilson_250416.jpg
08:28
Why Miami feels Wilson is right fit to back up Tua
nbc_pft_miachanges_250416.jpg
08:54
Florio: Dolphins nearing ‘slow-motion train wreck’
nbc_pft_hill_250416.jpg
03:57
Dolphins are not ‘pursuing’ a Hill trade
nbc_pft_ramsey_250416.jpg
13:11
Timing of Dolphins, Ramsey split doesn’t add up
nbc_pft_pantherstradingup_250416.jpg
06:34
Panthers sitting in ‘sweet spot’ with No. 8 pick
nbc_pft_travishunterwr_250416.jpg
06:37
Why Hunter ultimately should prioritize WR
nbc_pft_ravenstwowayplayer_250416.jpg
11:04
Ravens express concerns about a two-way player
scanlon_site.jpg
09:52
How mixed-team Olympic golf event came to fruition
nbc_gt_speedofplayv2_250415.jpg
11:05
Tour testing pace of play rules. Are they enough?
nbc_gt_mcginleyintv_250415.jpg
12:41
McGinley: Slam makes Rory greatest European golfer
nbc_gt_scottiesegment_250415.jpg
02:57
Scheffler happy for Rory, in good headspace at RBC
nbc_gt_lpgadiscussion_250415.jpg
03:18
LPGA hoping to boost LA community after wildfires
nbc_gt_roundtable_250415.jpg
10:40
Roundtable: Rory, pace, Signature Event post-major
philly_sx.jpg
09:54
Supercross 2025: Philadelphia biggest moments
nbc_oht_draftreaxcutdown_250415.jpg
14:41
Breaking down top picks from 2025 WNBA Draft
nbc_roto_suttonbroncos_250415.jpg
01:40
Fantasy impact of Sutton’s extension with Broncos
nbc_dls_jamalcrawford_250415.jpg
15:31
Crawford recalls losing a car in a bet as a rookie
nbc_roto_shadeursanders_250415.jpg
01:29
Sanders to attend private workout with Giants
nbc_pl_2robbies_kevindebruyne_250415.jpg
04:50
Potential landing spots for De Bruyne
nbc_pl_2robbies_newcastlemanunited_250415.jpg
13:10
‘Imperious’ Tonali shines in win over Man United
nbc_pl_2robbies_foresteverton_250415.jpg
05:52
Everton are ‘a different club’ under Moyes
nbc_pl_2robbies_arsenalbrentford_250415.jpg
11:31
Arsenal’s attacking depth remains a glaring issue
nbc_roto_rice_250415.jpg
01:50
Rice’s breakout for Yankees is ‘very legitimate’
nbc_pl_2robbies_liverpool_250415.jpg
12:33
Liverpool can ‘coast’ to the Premier League title