Kim converts long 58-yard field goal vs. Iowa

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
LPGA rookie Ryu leads by two shots at NW Arkansas Champ.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Talladega Cup starting lineup: Aric Almirola wins pole
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Nick Sanchez, Matt Crafton involved in altercation after Talladega Truck race
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Haladay notches 42-yard fumble return for TD
Hill completes first career TD pass to All
Every TD scored in Purdue-Illinois Big Ten matchup
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
LPGA rookie Ryu leads by two shots at NW Arkansas Champ.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Talladega Cup starting lineup: Aric Almirola wins pole
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Nick Sanchez, Matt Crafton involved in altercation after Talladega Truck race
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Haladay notches 42-yard fumble return for TD
Hill completes first career TD pass to All
Every TD scored in Purdue-Illinois Big Ten matchup
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Kim converts long 58-yard field goal vs. Iowa
September 30, 2023 09:13 PM
Jonathan Kim notches an incredible 58-yard field goal as time expires in the first half to give Michigan State a lead over Iowa heading into the locker room.
Close Ad