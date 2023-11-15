Top individual Big Ten performances in 2023

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Foster, Filipowski lead way as No. 9 Duke beats No. 18 Michigan State 74-65
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
The Regression Files: Week 11
Denny Carter
,
Denny Carter
,
Jake Garcia joins ThorSport Racing for 2024 Truck Series season
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Top Clips
Notre Dame must protect Hartman vs. former team
Key storylines for Vikings vs. Broncos on SNF
Rodgers believes in Hackett amid offensive issues
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Foster, Filipowski lead way as No. 9 Duke beats No. 18 Michigan State 74-65
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
The Regression Files: Week 11
Denny Carter
,
Denny Carter
,
Jake Garcia joins ThorSport Racing for 2024 Truck Series season
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Top Clips
Notre Dame must protect Hartman vs. former team
Key storylines for Vikings vs. Broncos on SNF
Rodgers believes in Hackett amid offensive issues
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Top individual Big Ten performances in 2023
November 15, 2023 11:10 AM
Pro Football Focus sheds light on the players with the best sing-game scores in the Big Ten this season by position.
Close Ad