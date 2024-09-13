 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: Iowa at Illinois
Central Michigan vs. Illinois Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news and stats for Saturday
Michigan Wolverines' Sherrone Moore
Arkansas State vs. Michigan Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news and stats for Saturday Afternoon
Amgen Irish Open Golf Championship 2024 - Day Two
Matteo Manassero leads Irish Open through two rounds with Rory McIlroy two back

oly_atm1500_dlbrusingerbrigtsen_240913.jpg
Ingebrigtsen bests Cheruiyot, Hocker in 1500m
nbc_golf_solheimday1hl_foursomeformat_240913.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Solheim Cup, Day 1 Foursomes
nbc_golf_mcilroyrd2hl_240913.jpg
HLs: McIlroy maintains momentum at Irish Open

Korda, Khang showing off chemistry at Solheim Cup

September 13, 2024 03:57 PM
Nelly Korda and Megan Khang react to the United States' impressive showing to start the Solheim Cup, explaining what was working for them at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.