Watch Now
Reid takes King inside Super Bowl game-winner
Andy Reid joins Peter King to discuss the Chiefs' game-winning Super Bowl touchdown vs. the 49ers, the greatness of Patrick Mahomes and how the team was able to rally together on its playoff run.
Up Next
KC vs. SF was ‘one of the most exciting’ SBs ever
KC vs. SF was 'one of the most exciting' SBs ever
Peter King reacts to Super Bowl LVIII, where the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers thrilling fashion to win their third championship in five seasons.
Reid dictates Chiefs’ game-winning SB play
Reid dictates Chiefs' game-winning SB play
Andy Reid sits down with Peter King to recite the game-winning ‘Tom & Jerry' play from the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory against the San Francisco 49ers.
Purdy says he has to ‘be better’ following SB loss
Purdy says he has to 'be better' following SB loss
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy discusses the team's Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, saying he could have put the team in a better position to win the game.
Mahomes ‘proud’ of Chiefs after Super Bowl win
Mahomes 'proud' of Chiefs after Super Bowl win
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes explains the feeling of winning Super Bowl LVIII and how the team was able to handle adversity throughout the season.
Shanahan has ‘no regrets’ with team after SB loss
Shanahan has 'no regrets' with team after SB loss
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says he is 'proud' of his team and doesn't regret the way they played despite coming up short in Super Bowl LVIII.
40-For-40: Palmer’s playbook and southwest winds
40-For-40: Palmer's playbook and southwest winds
Peter King recalls shadowing Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer for a week in 2015, leading up to a windy matchup with the Browns in Cleveland.
Chiefs defeat 49ers in OT to win Super Bowl LVIII
Chiefs defeat 49ers in OT to win Super Bowl LVIII
Mike Florio reacts to the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers, analyzing Kyle Shanahan's late-game decision-making and Patrick Mahomes' greatness in big games.
Best moments from Radio Row at Super Bowl LVIII
Best moments from Radio Row at Super Bowl LVIII
Relive Mike Florio's and Chris Simms' best moments from Radio Row at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.
How Heyward honors his father’s legacy
How Heyward honors his father's legacy
Peter King sits down with Steelers veteran Cam Heyward to reflect on how his late father Craig remains a steady presence in his life, why he's committed to charitable endeavors and what he wants his legacy to be.
GaryVee explains his start in entrepreneurship
GaryVee explains his start in entrepreneurship
Gary Vaynerchuk of VaynerX tells Matthew Berry about his jump from a "wine guy" to the entrepreneurial realm, optimism in his beloved New York Jets, Taylor Swift mania and more.
Cousins looking to be in NFL for few more seasons
Cousins looking to be in NFL for few more seasons
Vikings stars Kirk Cousins and K.J. Osborn joins PFT to talk about what sunk the team this season, Cousins' future and more.
Mayfield: Journey to Tampa success hard to explain
Mayfield: Journey to Tampa success hard to explain
Baker Mayfield joins Dan Patrick to discuss his successful season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his mindset entering free agency, the whirlwind his NFL journey has been, jersey swaps, Advance Auto Parts and more.