Breer: Williams, Nix should be 'ahead of schedule'
Albert Breer joins Dan Patrick to break down several stories around the NFL heading into the 2024 season, including Caleb Williams and Bo Nix's preseason starts and Brandon Aiyuk's contract situation.
Have Singletary, White solidified fantasy value?
Devin Singletary and Zamir White are shedding light on the running back hierarchy on the Giants and Raiders.
How do Warren, Hopkins injuries impact fantasy
The FFHH crew examine the Steelers' backfield and unpack injury implications for fantasy football.
Daniels, Harrison among best OROY bets
Is Jayden Daniels the best odds pick for Offensive Rookie of the Year? Or will a different first-year player step up to the plate?
Rookie impressions: Nix impresses again for DEN
The FFHH crew runs through some quick-hitters before unpacking rookies that have stood out in the preseason.
Worthy building case as a fantasy weapon
Xavier Worthy is showing in the preseason that he is going to be involved in the Chiefs offense, while Tank Dell's role with the Texans is in question.
Dowdle, Palmer among top sleeper picks
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers offer Rico Dowdle, Romeo Doubs and more as sleeper value picks in fantasy football.
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
Chris Simms details why he would be "shocked" if Sean Payton didn't name Bo Nix the Week 1 starter for the Broncos given his most recent performance in the preseason against the Packers.
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
Chris Simms picks apart Drake Maye's inconsistencies during his preseason performance against the Eagles, showing that he's still not ready to play and why there's no way New England is going to start him in Week 1.
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders
Chris Simms says the "comfort level is real" for Jayden Daniels at the helm for the Commanders, and is displaying how he's a natural thrower and runner for Washington during the preseason.
Williams heated up despite slow start vs. CIN
Chris Simms sifts through all the encouraging signs for Caleb Williams and the Bears in the preseason contest against the Bengals despite initially starting the game with three straight three-and-outs.
Fields brings a type of energy that Wilson lacks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline how although both QBs had a challenging go, Justin Fields brings more to the table physically and emotionally than Russell Wilson.