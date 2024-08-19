 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Yankees Jasson Dominguez
Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: August 19
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Winners, losers from NASCAR Cup race at Michigan won by Tyler Reddick
NASCAR: FireKeepers 400
Michigan NASCAR Cup race results, driver points after Tyler Reddick’s victory

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totgoal1_240819.jpg
Porro heads Tottenham in front of Leicester City
redd.jpg
Reddick takes Cup points lead after Michigan win
nbc_plp_plrawsaleh_240819_(2).jpg
PL RAW: Liverpool spoil Ipswich Town’s PL return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Yankees Jasson Dominguez
Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: August 19
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Winners, losers from NASCAR Cup race at Michigan won by Tyler Reddick
NASCAR: FireKeepers 400
Michigan NASCAR Cup race results, driver points after Tyler Reddick’s victory

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totgoal1_240819.jpg
Porro heads Tottenham in front of Leicester City
redd.jpg
Reddick takes Cup points lead after Michigan win
nbc_plp_plrawsaleh_240819_(2).jpg
PL RAW: Liverpool spoil Ipswich Town’s PL return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Breer: Williams, Nix should be 'ahead of schedule'

August 19, 2024 02:45 PM
Albert Breer joins Dan Patrick to break down several stories around the NFL heading into the 2024 season, including Caleb Williams and Bo Nix's preseason starts and Brandon Aiyuk's contract situation.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_takeways_240819.jpg
8:16
Have Singletary, White solidified fantasy value?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_steelers_240819.jpg
6:38
How do Warren, Hopkins injuries impact fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_fhh_draftkings_240819.jpg
3:38
Daniels, Harrison among best OROY bets
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_quickmentions_240819.jpg
7:14
Rookie impressions: Nix impresses again for DEN
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_worthyanddell_240819.jpg
11:00
Worthy building case as a fantasy weapon
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_sleepers_240819.jpg
10:39
Dowdle, Palmer among top sleeper picks
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bonix_240819.jpg
5:03
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
Now Playing
nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
6:45
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
Now Playing
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
4:25
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders
Now Playing
CalebWilliams.jpg
8:00
Williams heated up despite slow start vs. CIN
Now Playing
nbc_pft_fieldswilson_240819.jpg
13:58
Fields brings a type of energy that Wilson lacks
Now Playing
mPenix.jpg
8:15
Possible reasons why Penix sat preseason Week 2
Now Playing