Top News

SX Denver 2023 Colt Nichols in t-shirt.JPG
Supercross: Colt Nichols to join Beta Motorcycle factory team in 2024
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Trevor Lawrence
Matthew Berry’s 100 Facts You Need to Know Before You Draft
Rondé Barber is one of nine inductees in the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.
Who are the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Inductees?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_lewisandplayers_230803.jpg
Unpacking PGA Tour designated events with cuts
nbc_dps_johncazanointerview_230803.jpg
All eyes on Oregon with Pac-12’s future in limbo
nbc_pst_messimiami_230803.jpg
Messi making ‘historic moments’ with Inter Miami

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

McCourty: 'Boulder off my shoulders' in retirement

August 3, 2023 01:09 PM
Former New England Patriot Devin McCourty joins Chris Simms to discuss his recent retirement, the anxiety that came with playing in the NFL and his relationship with Patriots' coach Bill Belichick.
nbc_csu_mccourty_joshallen_230803.jpg
4:27
McCourty: Bills QB Allen has ‘that dog’
nbc_csu_mccourty_rodgers_230803.jpg
4:46
Which QB most impressed McCourty in his career?
nbc_csu_mccourty_bestteams_230803.jpg
9:52
McCourty remembers the top teams of his career
nbc_csu_injuriesduringtrainingcamp_230731.jpg
5:11
Inside fine line of preseason training-injury risk
nbc_csu_simmsasgm_230731.jpg
12:30
Simms: Best NFL teams spend money on the big guys
nbc_csu_taylortraderequest_230731.jpg
8:42
Simms: Irsay made a ‘measured threat’ at Taylor
nbc_csu_hcsuccessfulseason_230731.jpg
10:38
Outlining expectations for new NFL head coaches
nbc_simms_secondariesv2_230726.jpg
20:53
Chris Simms reveals top 5 NFL secondary rankings
nbc_simms_seahawkstraining_230726.jpg
4:20
Seahawks’ new draft class brings big-play ability
nbc_simms_eaglestraining_230726.jpg
1:28
Simms: Eagles will ‘absolutely’ be top 3 in NFC
nbc_simms_broncostraining_230726.jpg
1:43
What are Broncos’ RB options outside of Williams?
nbc_simms_cheifstraining_230726.jpg
3:40
Chiefs defense could be a surprise top-10 unit
