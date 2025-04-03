How McCord 'paints a picture' in the huddle

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Dean Wilson named as fill-in rider at Honda HRC beginning in Philadelphia
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Masters Tournament 2025: Hole-by-hole description, history and ranking at Augusta National
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Stock Watch: Who challenges Sebastian Walcott for No. 1 prospect status in 2026?
George Bissell
,
George Bissell
,
Top Clips
Heat in ‘tough spot’ with quick turnaround vs. MEM
Will three QBs go in draft’s first round?
Bears, Cowboys intriguing spots for top RBs
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Dean Wilson named as fill-in rider at Honda HRC beginning in Philadelphia
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Masters Tournament 2025: Hole-by-hole description, history and ranking at Augusta National
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Stock Watch: Who challenges Sebastian Walcott for No. 1 prospect status in 2026?
George Bissell
,
George Bissell
,
Top Clips
Heat in ‘tough spot’ with quick turnaround vs. MEM
Will three QBs go in draft’s first round?
Bears, Cowboys intriguing spots for top RBs
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
How McCord 'paints a picture' in the huddle
April 3, 2025 11:17 AM
NFL Draft prospect Kyle McCord sits down with Chris Simms to walk him through his mindset before, during and after the huddle, adjusting to not wearing a wristband and improving his mechanics.
Related Videos
02:15
Will three QBs go in draft’s first round?
08:12
Bears, Cowboys intriguing spots for top RBs
03:54
Unpacking fantasy implications if Ward goes to TEN
08:19
Kamara, Mason get votes of confidence
07:20
Berry’s QB rankings 1-10: Who are elite options?
13:51
Sarkisian highlights top Texas NFL draft prospects
10:19
Sarkisian: ‘Never sacrifice character for talent’
11:25
McCord: ‘Trust in teammates’ allows me to rip it
11:05
Evaluating right price for Hendrickson’s next deal
01:17
Falcons make no promises to Cousins about a trade
17:25
Scale of 1-10: Teams needing to draft a RB
02:16
Why Harvey emerges as Simms’ newest ‘man crush’
10:21
Why Jeanty, Hampton share Simms’ RB ranks Tier 1
11:08
Browns challenge Garrett to become ‘real leader’
13:03
Possible outcomes for Hendrickson contract dilemma
10:19
Hendrickson disappointed by comments on contract
16:47
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 11-15
20:58
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 1-5
09:43
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 6-10
14:02
Simms’ ’25 draft rankings: Top five RB prospects
08:41
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 2 Omarion Hampton
01:06
How Lions’ Williams can outperform fantasy ADP
01:16
Jets’ Wilson primed for ‘best season yet’ in 2025
12:00
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 1 Ashton Jeanty
02:33
Which team is most likely to draft star RB Jeanty?
08:24
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 3 RJ Harvey
06:31
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 4 Bhayshul Tuten
07:13
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 5 TreVeyon Henderson
59
Patriots to induct Parcells into team’s HOF
02:45
Johnson ‘enjoyed’ beating LaFleur twice a year
Latest Clips
01:43
Heat in ‘tough spot’ with quick turnaround vs. MEM
01:28
Why UCLA is a good bet to cover vs. UConn
01:17
Focus on the under in South Carolina vs. Texas
01:40
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 7 Le Tissier, Saints
08:53
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 1
18:22
PL Update: Liverpool best Everton at Anfield
04:48
Slot: Moyes has brought Everton ‘back to life’
03:49
Moyes sounds off on Liverpool’s winning goal
11:14
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Brentford Matchweek 30
08:28
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Everton Matchweek 30
11:10
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Aston Villa Matchweek 30
03:06
Van Dijk, Jota react to Liverpool’s win v. Everton
03:00
Liverpool’s quality shines through against Everton
01:07
Back 9, especially 17, may swing Valero Texas Open
08:26
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Crystal Palace MWK 30
13:10
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Ipswich Town MWK 30
01:06
Malen blasts Aston Villa 3-0 ahead of Brighton
08:27
Extended HLs: Man City v. Leicester City MWK 30
01:07
Franca nets 92nd-minute equalizer for Palace
01:19
Asensio drills Aston Villa 2-0 ahead of Brighton
01:36
Tonali thunders Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Brentford
01:40
Jota dazzles to give Liverpool lead v. Everton
01:13
Evanilson gives Bournemouth hope against Ipswich
02:37
Mbeumo’s penalty puts Brentford level v. Newcastle
01:25
Delap powers Ipswich Town 2-0 ahead of Bournemouth
01:19
Rashford makes it 1-0 for Villa against Brighton
06:29
Amateur Ganne looked ‘very comfortable’ in Round 1
10:27
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 1
01:34
Isak slots home Newcastle’s opener v. Brentford
01:21
Romero ‘proud of my attitude’ in opening round
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue