Watch Now
Daniels shares what makes win over Giants so sweet
Jayden Daniels explains why it's extremely important to rack up wins against division opponents and how he enjoyed some banter with rookies on the opposing sideline.
Up Next
Cousins FaceTimes Florio about facing Zimmer’s D
Cousins FaceTimes Florio about facing Zimmer's D
Mike Florio FaceTimes with Kirk Cousins to unpack what it meant for him to finally get a win over Dallas, how he's getting more comfortable with the Atlanta offense and more.
Cousins praises Falcons fans for ‘bringing it’
Cousins praises Falcons fans for 'bringing it'
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins praises the homefield crowd for bringing the energy in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys and providing an advantage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Allen proud of Bass after GW boot: ‘He’s our guy’
Allen proud of Bass after GW boot: 'He's our guy'
After a 61-yard game-winning field goal lifted the Bills over the Dolphins in NFL Week 9, quarterback Josh Allen expresses his admiration for Tyler Bass amid the kicker's turbulent season.
McLaurin, Tillman props bring value in Week 9
McLaurin, Tillman props bring value in Week 9
The Fantasy Football Pregame crew explain why Terry McLaurin and Cedric Tillman are both strong bets to hit their over on receiving yards in Week 9.
Prescott, Nabers among top Week 9 player props
Prescott, Nabers among top Week 9 player props
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Pregame crew run through their favorite player prop bets for Week 9, with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jefferson talks connection with Darnold, O’Connell
Jefferson talks connection with Darnold, O'Connell
Justin Jefferson chats with Devin McCourty about the Vikings' offensive progression with Sam Darnold at quarterback and how head coach Kevin O'Connell is building a special chemistry in Minnesota.
Jefferson ‘chasing greatness’ as Vikings grow
Jefferson 'chasing greatness' as Vikings grow
Devin McCourty catches up with Vikings star Justin Jefferson about his career milestones, gameday preparations, and connections with teammates before revisiting several of his best plays this season.
Jets have ‘no room for error’ after win vs. Texans
Jets have 'no room for error' after win vs. Texans
Though the New York Jets were victorious over the Houston Texans, Dan Patrick believes it could be too little too late, with the team now having little room for error with just three wins on the year.
Jets’ Wilson makes case for catch of the year
Jets' Wilson makes case for catch of the year
The Dan Le Batard Crew discusses Garrett Wilson's spectacular touchdown catch on Thursday night and debates how it compares to the legendary grab made by Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014.
Is Waddle a fantasy start in Week 9 vs. Bills?
Is Waddle a fantasy start in Week 9 vs. Bills?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss if Jaylen Waddle, Rico Dowdle and the Green Bay Packers' wide receivers can be trusted in Week 9 of fantasy football.
Flacco’s low rushing yards total an enticing bet
Flacco's low rushing yards total an enticing bet
Lawrence Jackson Jr. and Jay Croucher pitch player prop bets to Matthew Berry, including Jalen Hurts to throw 2+ touchdown passes and Joe Flacco over 1.5 rushing yards.
How Week 9 could impact NFL trade deadline
How Week 9 could impact NFL trade deadline
Albert Breer joins Dan Patrick to discuss the latest headlines around the NFL, including the win that may have turned things around for the New York Jets and teams that could be buying/selling at the trade deadline.