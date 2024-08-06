Watch Now
McDaniel reviews expectations for Dolphins in 2024
Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel joins Dan Patrick to discuss his football origins, how he's developed his coaching style, and his expectations for Miami this season.
Payton: Bears have new ‘swagger’ with Williams
The Dan Patrick Show hosts Jarrett Payton to discuss the Chicago Bears' newfound 'swagger' after the offseason and what will be different between the Justin Fields and Caleb Williams tenures.
Play Yahoo Fantasy for a chance to win $1 million
Matthew Berry explains how you can $1 million by just playing fantasy football on Yahoo this season.
Berry sees ‘monster year’ for Commanders’ Robinson
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers offer up their most-drafted players for the 2024 fantasy football season, predicting big years for Brian Robinson, Rashid Shaheed and Ja'Lynn Polk.
Nabers, Johnson lead Berry’s most-drafted players
Matthew Berry & Co. reveal which players they're targeting in fantasy drafts this summer, including Giants rookie Malik Nabers, new Ravens RB Derrick Henry, and Panthers vet Diontae Johnson.
Williams to see ‘open opportunities’ with Lions
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew breaks down the latest news from NFL training camps and discuss why Jameson Williams could be a wide receiver that fantasy players should draft ahead of the 2024 season.
Hopkins expected to miss time with knee injury
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers break down the latest player headlines from around the NFL, including DeAndre Hopkins, Justin Herbert and Puka Nacua's injuries.
Paris Games have proved Olympics are ‘back’
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers dive into the 2024 Paris Olympics, discussing how the Games have been thrilling to watch for all ages and more.
NFL’s new kickoff rule to lead to ‘electric plays’
Dan Patrick and former NFL QB Mark Sanchez discuss the NFL's new kickoff rule – diving into how teams can adapt and use the changes to their advantage – as well as Caleb Williams’ debut on the Bears and more.
Galaxy Brains: Top five training camp competitions
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter return in Galaxy Brains, where they examine the biggest NFL training camp competitions, including Justin Fields v. Russell Wilson and more.
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
Mike Florio breaks down the NFL's Top 100 players list, which crowned Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill as the best player in the league, with reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes slotting in at fourth in the rankings.
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
Mike Florio discusses the latest injury news surrounding the Los Angeles Rams and how a banged up offensive core could impact their start of the NFL season.
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule
Mike Florio analyzes Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton's suggestion for the NFL's new kickoff rule, where he thinks the touchback point on kickoffs should be moved from the 30-yard line to the 35-yard line.