Watch Now
Barkley shows why he's a 'bad man' in win vs. Rams
Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts join Melissa Stark to react to the Philadelphia Eagles' victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, discussing Barkley's career-high 255 rushing yards in the win.
Up Next
Highlights: Eagles soar to win over Rams
Highlights: Eagles soar to win over Rams
Saquon Barkley showed up and showed out at SoFi Stadium, leading the Eagles to a 37-20 win against the Rams on SNF in Week 12.
Use of boundary camera adds new wrinkle to NFL
Use of boundary camera adds new wrinkle to NFL
Mike Florio reports on the use of boundary cameras in the NFL, explaining how they can only be used for "official reviews" since they aren't present in every stadium just yet.
Commanders ‘fall off a Kliff’ in loss to Cowboys
Commanders 'fall off a Kliff' in loss to Cowboys
The FNIA crew react to the Washington Commanders' third straight loss, evaluating why the offense has been struggling in the second half of the season under offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
Chiefs ‘escape’ Carolina with victory in Week 12
Chiefs 'escape' Carolina with victory in Week 12
FNIA breaks down the Kansas City Chiefs' 30-27 road victory over the Carolina Panthers and how the defending Super Bowl champions keep finding ways to "escape" with wins this season.
49ers in ‘trouble’ after embarrassing loss to GB
49ers in 'trouble' after embarrassing loss to GB
The Football Night in America crew analyze the 49ers' blowout loss to the Packers in Week 12, discussing why San Francisco could be in serious trouble as they sit in last place in the NFC West.
Barkley takes it 70 yards to the house
Barkley takes it 70 yards to the house
Saquon Barkley secures the second-longest rushing TD of his career with a 70-yard run into the end zone to extend the Eagles’ lead to 20-7 after the extra point to open the third quarter.
Dolphins looking to break narratives vs. Packers
Dolphins looking to break narratives vs. Packers
Maria Taylor and Jason Garrett preview the Thanksgiving night matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers, explaining what Tua Tagovailoa and Co. have to prove at Lambeau Field.
Brown catches touchdown to give Eagles the lead
Brown catches touchdown to give Eagles the lead
A.J. Brown hauls in a six-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to give the Eagles a 12-7 lead over the Rams late in the first half. The play was originally called incomplete, but it was overturned after video review.
Williams punches in TD to give Rams the early lead
Williams punches in TD to give Rams the early lead
Kyren Williams and the Los Angeles Rams take advantage of a pass interference call in the end zone, jumping out to a first-quarter lead over the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-yard touchdown run.
RB Jones’ 14-yard catch shows genius of O’Connell
RB Jones' 14-yard catch shows genius of O'Connell
Mike Florio shares insight on why Aaron Jones' 14-yard reception in the fourth quarter showed the genius of coach Kevin O'Connell, also touching on how players sometimes "read stuff" online and on social media.
Unpacking Jones’ options for his future
Unpacking Jones' options for his future
Mike Florio explains to Maria Taylor why Baker Mayfield did the signature Tommy DeVito hand gesture, as well as where Daniel Jones could be headed and why signing to a practice squad could be a viable option.