MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_bigtalkpurdiowa_231003.jpg
How to watch Purdue vs. Iowa: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 6 matchup
Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS - Final Round
Agronomy staff pushes to repair vandalized greens at Furyk & Friends
nbc_betmgm_week6_231004.jpg
College Football Best Bets: Notre Dame at Louisville
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfscowboysoffense_231005.jpg
Cowboys with limited Week 5 fantasy options
nbc_bfa_sanders_231005.jpg
Sanders conflating media attendance with support
nbc_bfa_lynch_231005.jpg
Lynch-Wilson rift is worthy of a series

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Galaxy Brains: The reverberations of Jets' Wilson

October 5, 2023 05:03 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter ponder how Zach Wilson's impressive showing against the Chiefs has reverberated across the NFL, Kyle Shanahan's latest admission on Trey Lance and more.
Up Next
Justin_Fields__911161.jpg
1:40
Berry’s fantasy preview for Bears vs. Commanders
Now Playing
nbc_dps_tomwaddleandmarcsilvermaninterview_231005.jpg
7:55
Bears’ desperation level is a 100 out of 10
Now Playing
nbc_dps_richeiseninterview_231005.jpg
11:56
Eisen picks Purdy as 49ers’ MVP
Now Playing
nbc_berry_qblovehate_v2_231005.jpg
8:23
Berry’s Week 5 QB Love/Hate led by Love, Mahomes
Now Playing
nbc_berry_tnf_231005.jpg
4:12
Howell, Robinson lead Bears-Commanders best bets
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lovehatepasscatch_231005.jpg
11:27
Berry’s Week 5 WR Love/Hate: Lamb, Pittman on top
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lovehate_231005.jpg
13:53
Berry’s Week 5 RB Love/Hate: Achane, Etienne lead
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rotoplayernews_231005.jpg
8:59
Berry: Too many unknowns to start Taylor in Week 5
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bestbets_231005.jpg
2:44
Bengals, Texans, Eagles, Rams in Week 5 best bets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_cinari_231005.jpg
3:08
Week 5 preview: Bengals vs. Cardinals
Now Playing
nbc_simms_balpit_231005.jpg
3:52
Week 5 preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_packersraiders_231005.jpg
2:14
Week 5 preview: Packers vs. Raiders
Now Playing