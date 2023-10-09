Watch Now
Highlights: 49ers take control over Cowboys
Relive all the action as the 49ers posted a dominant 42-10 victory over rival Dallas, where George Kittle earned the first hat trick of his NFL career.
40-For-40: King remembers Bettis’ final NFL game
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he reflects back on Jerome Bettis' last game vs. the Detroit Lions in 2006 at Ford Field where Bettis likened his career to a Hollywood film.
McCarthy reflects on ‘very humbling loss’ to 49ers
Kathryn Tappen, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison dissect how the 49ers were able to get under the Cowboys' skin and examine how Dallas needs to adjust moving forward.
Purdy: 49ers’ offense is a quarterback’s ‘dream’
Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Fred Warner join Melissa Stark to discuss the San Francisco 49ers' win over the Dallas Cowboys and how the team's offense is clicking through five weeks.
Week 5 recap: Chiefs hang on; Saints shutout Pats
Maria Taylor, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett and Matthew Berry dive into Week 5, where the Chiefs survived the Vikings, the Saints dominated the Patriots on the road and more.
Week 5 Fact or Fiction: Eagles, Jaguars, Ridder
Mike Florio, Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett discuss some of Week 5's top storylines, including if the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL and the Jacksonville Jaguars' performance.
Berry recaps best bets placed during NFL Week 5
Matthew Berry runs through the best bets that were placed during NFL Week 5, including action on Dallas Goedert and Tua Tagovailoa, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dolphins ‘run wild’ vs. Giants in NFL Week 5
Mike Florio, Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett break down how the Dolphins' versatile offense fueled their win over the Giants, what makes Miami's offensive line so effective and more.
Jets show signs of improvement in win vs. Broncos
Mike Florio, Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett analyze the New York Jets' performance against the Denver Broncos and how the team rallied behind Nathaniel Hackett in the Week 5 victory.
Steelers ‘find a way to win’ against the Ravens
Mike Florio, Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett analyze how the Steelers were able to keep it close long enough to get a few breaks, why the Ravens need to get back to their true identity and more.
Kittle notches first hat trick of his NFL career
Brock Purdy feeds George Kittle a TD pass for the third time against the Cowboys, to extend the Niners’ lead to 28-10 after the extra point in the third quarter.
Chiefs, Mahomes do enough against the Vikings
Mike Florio, Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett discuss the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 5 win over the Minnesota Vikings, including the greatness of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Florio: Patriots’ results are ‘all on’ Belichick
Mike Florio, Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett break down the New England Patriots' blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints and what head coach Bill Belichick needs to do to turn things around.