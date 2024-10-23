Watch Now
How much better does Hopkins make Chiefs?
The DPS crew reacts to the Tennessee Titans trading DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs, which gives Patrick Mahomes a new wide receiver to add to his arsenal.
How will Bucs respond to Godwin, Evans injuries?
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth react to the most notable injuries from Week 7, breaking down how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can recover after injuries to their two best pass-catchers.
Commanders, Ravens lead most impressive teams
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth break down why the Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers are playing their best football through Week 7 of the NFL season.
Hopkins will ‘open up’ Chiefs’ offense
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth react to the Chiefs trading for DeAndre Hopkins, explaining how the move helps a Kansas City squad that has been impacted by injuries.
Hold onto Rams pass-catchers in case Kupp is moved
FFHH analyzes the Cooper Kupp trade rumors and Jameis Winston starting for the Browns before deciding their fantasy basketball league's draft order via a duck race.
Should Harrison Jr. start in fantasy vs. Dolphins?
Lawrence Jackson and Matthew Berry debate whether Marvin Harrison Jr.'s upside outweighs a bad Dolphins matchup on paper before analyzing DeVonta Smith's, Keon Coleman's and Pat Freiermuth's Week 8 outlook.
Sit Prescott, start Mason in fantasy on Week 8 SNF
"Keep it Open or Close it Out" starts with the Cowboys-49ers Sunday Night Football matchup, with the FFHH crew in on Jordan Mason but out on Dak Prescott. They then decide whether to start or sit Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Chiefs can revitalize Hopkins, but may take time
Matthew Berry and FFHH react to the Kansas City Chiefs landing DeAndre Hopkins and the fantasy football impact of the move.
Rodgers, Adams fall into bad habits in Jets debut
Chris Simms breaks down how the Jets offense continued to struggle even as Davante Adams made his New York debut and reunited with Aaron Rodgers.
Goff has earned a spot in the MVP conversation
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a deep dive into the latest NFL MVP odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, to discuss how Jared Goff
Eagles ML, Browns, Packers spread top Week 8 bets
Lawrence Jackson, Matthew Berry and Connor Rogers drop the NFL Week 8 bets they're looking at, including a pair of teams to cover their spread and a moneyline play, with lines per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bigsby a sell-high, Pitts a high-floor tight end?
Matthew Berry thinks it could be a good time to sell high on Tank Bigsby, who's about to enter a stretch of negative game scripts with the Jaguars. FFHH is also pumping the brakes on George Pickens, but not Kyle Pitts.
Breaking down how Chiefs stifled the 49ers offense
Chris Simms looks to the film of the Kansas City Chiefs' 28-18 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 to determine how defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo always seems to have Kyle Shanahan's number.