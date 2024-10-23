How much better does Hopkins make Chiefs?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres - Game 3
New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers World Series history: Past matchups, head-to-head record, most rings
Bobby Allison Smiling
53 years after winning race, NASCAR credits Bobby Allison with victory at Bowman Gray
NCAA Football: Michigan at Illinois
Michigan State vs. Michigan prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mikehicksintv_241023.jpg
Former caddie Hicks honors iconic golfer Stewart
nbc_golf_morikawasoundandreax_241023.jpg
Morikawa: ‘One more opportunity’ to win this year
nbc_fnia_week7inj_241023.jpg
How will Bucs respond to Godwin, Evans injuries?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres - Game 3
New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers World Series history: Past matchups, head-to-head record, most rings
Bobby Allison Smiling
53 years after winning race, NASCAR credits Bobby Allison with victory at Bowman Gray
NCAA Football: Michigan at Illinois
Michigan State vs. Michigan prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mikehicksintv_241023.jpg
Former caddie Hicks honors iconic golfer Stewart
nbc_golf_morikawasoundandreax_241023.jpg
Morikawa: ‘One more opportunity’ to win this year
nbc_fnia_week7inj_241023.jpg
How will Bucs respond to Godwin, Evans injuries?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

How much better does Hopkins make Chiefs?

October 23, 2024 02:25 PM
The DPS crew reacts to the Tennessee Titans trading DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs, which gives Patrick Mahomes a new wide receiver to add to his arsenal.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_week7inj_241023.jpg
6:33
How will Bucs respond to Godwin, Evans injuries?
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_eatinggood_241023.jpg
9:43
Commanders, Ravens lead most impressive teams
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_hopkinstrade_241023.jpg
3:52
Hopkins will ‘open up’ Chiefs’ offense
Now Playing
kupp_thumb.jpg
8:30
Hold onto Rams pass-catchers in case Kupp is moved
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_kiociopt2_241023.jpg
14:18
Should Harrison Jr. start in fantasy vs. Dolphins?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_kiocio_241023.jpg
10:42
Sit Prescott, start Mason in fantasy on Week 8 SNF
Now Playing
hopkins_thumb.jpg
6:02
Chiefs can revitalize Hopkins, but may take time
Now Playing
nbc_csu_adamsjets_241023.jpg
16:35
Rodgers, Adams fall into bad habits in Jets debut
Now Playing
nbc_csu_dkmvp_241023__775667.jpg
2:32
Goff has earned a spot in the MVP conversation
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241023.jpg
1:07
Eagles ML, Browns, Packers spread top Week 8 bets
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_eatingood_241023.jpg
4:29
Bigsby a sell-high, Pitts a high-floor tight end?
Now Playing
nbc_csu_49erschiefs_241023.jpg
19:24
Breaking down how Chiefs stifled the 49ers offense
Now Playing