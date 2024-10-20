Watch Now
Adams, Mayfield lead Berry's Week 7 predictions
Matthew Berry & Co. run through some of their favorite Week 7 predictions, including looks at Davante Adams in his first game as a Jet and Baker Mayfield on Monday night.
Up Next
Daniels, Adams among top NFL Week 7 player props
Daniels, Adams among top NFL Week 7 player props
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Pregame crew run through their favorite player prop bets for Week 7, with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Kornacki breaks down Jets’ good fortune in PA
Kornacki breaks down Jets' good fortune in PA
Western Pennsylvania has been "fertile ground" for Jets stars over the years, as Steve Kornacki breaks down ahead of New York's matchup with the Steelers.
Lions-Vikings, Texans-Packers lead Week 7 slate
Lions-Vikings, Texans-Packers lead Week 7 slate
The Dan Le Batard Show details what makes the Lions-Vikings and Texans-Packers matchups among the best games on the NFL Week 7 slate.
Sanchez perplexed by Steelers’ Wilson decision
Sanchez perplexed by Steelers' Wilson decision
Mark Sanchez says he can't see how starting Russell Wilson ahead of Justin Fields benefits the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Will Sirianni be fired if Eagles miss playoffs?
Will Sirianni be fired if Eagles miss playoffs?
Mark Sanchez shares what he's watching for in the Week 7 NFC East matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants before he and Dan Patrick agree Nick Sirianni's job is likely gone if he misses the playoffs.
Unpacking NFL Week 7 best bets
Unpacking NFL Week 7 best bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss their best bets for Week 7, including the Bengals covering vs. the Browns and a player prop on QB Andy Dalton.
Week 7 matchups with highest point totals
Week 7 matchups with highest point totals
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the NFL Week 7 games with the highest point totals, including Panthers-Commanders, Seahawks-Falcons and Lions-Vikings.
Evans, Chubb highlight Week 7 injuries to track
Evans, Chubb highlight Week 7 injuries to track
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher highlight the notable injuries to watch in Week 7, including Mike Evans, Malik Nabers, Cooper Kupp and Nick Chubb.
Douglas, Otton amongst underrated Week 7 players
Douglas, Otton amongst underrated Week 7 players
Denny Carter joins the Happy Hour crew to highlight what mainstream media doesn't want you to know, including the stellar play of DeMario Douglas, Cade Otton and Grant Calcaterra.
What Nix’s TNF play says about fantasy potential
What Nix's TNF play says about fantasy potential
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the fantasy takeaways from the Broncos' sloppy win over the Saints, including the strong play of Javonte Williams and Bo Nix's poor performance.
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
Adams won't change Jets' offensive line concerns
Despite adding an elite piece in Davante Adams, the New York Jets still have several question marks surrounding their offensive line's ability to protect Aaron Rodgers.